CONMEBOL accuses former president Leoz of embezzlement

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) The South American soccer confederation has accused its former president of embezzling $28 million from the regional body.
CONMEBOL made the allegation against Nicolas Leoz in a complaint to the Paraguayan attorney general’s office. The move was authorized by current president Alejandro Dominguez, the confederation’s lawyer, Osvaldo Granada, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Granada said the attorney general’s office in Asuncion “needs to move their inner structures to designate a prosecutor to investigate Leoz.”
The lawyer added CONMEBOL “didn’t file criminal charges, only a complaint because the law so establishes it.”
Leoz is one of three former CONMEBOL presidents indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in its investigation into soccer corruption. The 88-year-old Paraguayan, who served as president from 1986-2013, is currently under house arrest in Asuncion and fighting extradition to the United States on charges of tax evasion, money laundering and wire fraud.
Manchester United won’t have to worry about replacing its star goalkeeper this summer.
According to the well-connected Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid will not pursue the signing of David De Gea this summer. De Gea is coming off a season in which he started 35 times in the Premier League, earning 14 clean sheets and 16 wins with 74 saves.
According to the report, it would have cost around $84 million for Man United to led De Gea go this summer.
Of course, Real Madrid were just minutes away from signing De Gea and sending current and UEFA Champions League winning goalkeeper Kaylor Navas to Manchester United on transfer deadline day, August 31, 2015. But the paperwork from Madrid wasn’t submitted in time and De Gea remained at Manchester United, regaining his starting place soon after.
Since then, De Gea has cemented his place as one of the top goalkeepers in the world and in the Premier League and has supplanted Iker Casillas as the No. 1 for the Spanish National Team.
Navas meanwhile could have some more competition next season as AC Milan’s budding goalkeeping star Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly been offered by his agent Mino Raiola to Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Donnarumma has reportedly rejected three contract offers from AC Milan and could leave this summer for a fee unless AC Milan are okay with him leaving on a free transfer in 2018.
The striker who secured Chelsea’s Premier League title could be leaving the club after just one season.
Michy Batshuayi vented his frustration to the press after starting just once in the Premier League, though he did come off the bench 19 times and score five goals, including the game-winner to clinch the title against West Bromwich Albion.
“No, no, no,” Batshuayi said regarding a question of whether he’d accept another season on the bench. “Everyone knows that I have to play more, that I have to score goals. There’s a World Cup coming up next year. I want to be ready for the World Cup.”
Batshuayi was signed for reportedly more than $42 million in July 2016 from Marseille but found himself second-choice behind Diego Costa in Antonio Conte‘s preferred starting XI. Batshuayi however added he wasn’t going to ask for a transfer.
“I’m not going to ask anything,” Batshuayi said. “I’m going to listen to what they are saying. They are the boss, not me. And afterwards I’ll discuss it with my agent and the club. Amicably, as friends of course.
“A loan? That’s not up to me. That’s up to them (Chelsea). They take the decisions, not me.”
Batshuayi’s future will remain up in the air until Diego Costa and Romelo Lukaku’s future’s get sorted out. If Costa does indeed make a move to China and Lukaku returns to Chelsea, Batshuayi could find himself in the same spot as last season, or he could be even further down the depth chart if Costa remains at the club and Lukaku joins as well.
With Batshuayi looking to earn a place in Roberto Martinez’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup, he may have to move in order to get the minutes he needs to prove he’s worthy of a place on the roster. Batshuayi is still getting calls to the national team in the meantime, and scored in a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Monday.
The Mexican National Team can’t seem to move on from the Rafa Marquez era.
The 38-year-old centerback was named by the Mexican Football Federation to El Tri’s 40-man preliminary squad for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. If he plays, it would be the fifth time he has played in a Gold Cup.
Most of the squad consists of players based in Mexico’s Liga MX, with the top stars of the league as well as Mexico’s European-based players all called in for the Confederations Cup roster in Russia this month. The lone exception to the Liga MX party is the Houston Dynamo’s Erick “Cubo” Torres, who has 10 goals in 14 games with 12 starts so far this season, good for second-best in the league.
Notable inclusions in the preliminary squad are Tigres’ Jurgen Damm, who has been long linked to a move to England and Pachuca’s Hirving Lozano. Orbelin Pineda, one of Chivas’ breakout stars this past season who led the club to the Clausura title, is also in the squad and has been rumored to be a Valencia target.
While the squad isn’t made up of the top players, it should serve as a great chance for the Mexico National Team staff and its coach Juan Carlos Osorio to evaluate the player pool ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Mexico is hoping to improve on its Round of 16 exit from the 2014 World Cup.
Here’s a look at the Mexico preliminary Gold Cup squad:
Manchester United will have to reach deep into its pockets if it wants to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United will have to trigger Belotti’s release clause of more than $112 million to sign the 23-year-old. Belotti had a breakout season for Torino in 2016-2017, scoring 26 league goals with seven assists, finishing third in the scoring charts behind AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Napoli’s Dries Mertens.
The report states that Real Madrid man Alvaro Morata is Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s first choice but if Real Madrid doesn’t sell, Belotti would be the second option to replace the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Manchester United seem willing to spend big to add a high-profile striker to replace Ibrahimovic and play alongside Marcus Rashford. Anthony Martial, another forward who Manchester United spent big money on, is expected to also return and with one or two signings up top, Manchester United could potentially have one of the most feared attacks in the league.
Something else to follow is the future of captain Wayne Rooney, who could leave the club this summer but also could occupy one of the midfield or forward positions, even off the bench.