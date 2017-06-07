Elsewhere in CONCACAF, expected home wins for Mexico, CRC

Real Madrid has won its 12th UEFA Champions League, adding a trophy to its La Liga crown.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Juventus added domestic honors in their countries, while Manchester United claimed the UEFA Europa League crown.

Yes, club soccer’s season is well and truly complete, which has us thinking about an XI from across the top leagues of Europe.

It’s not just Real’s starting lineup, but it isn’t too far off…

Goalkeeper: Here’s one that could have readers scratching their heads, as arguments can be made for a pair of goalkeepers whose teams didn’t win much of anything. AC Milan teenage wonder Gianluigi Donnarumma was the top goalkeeper according to WhoScored, and finished eighth on Squawka’s list.

He won’t make our XI, but those stats are worth mentioning. We also stop ourselves from tabbing PL stars Thibaut Courtois, Petr Cech, and David De Gea, as well as Gianluigi Buffon, Keylor Navas, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

That’s because Spurs’ Hugo Lloris had the best mix of performance scores, stats, and — frankly — being needed in tough spots. The French backstop gets a spot in our team despite failing to win significant hardware.

Defenders: With respect to Gerard Pique, and Mats Hummels, the three who make our list are magnificent with the ball at their feet and also coming at them.

David Luiz of Chelsea and Filipe Luis of Atleti both just miss out as well, with David Alaba of Bayern also stung by omissions.

Leonardo Bonucci played the most Serie A minutes of any Juventus defender, and was as important to the club’s possession as he was to its defense. Marcelo is one of the big three keys to Real’s success along with Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo, and — flops aside — Ramos has a knack for being around all the big plays in a game and season.

Midfielders: Real rarely loses at all, and it loses even less with Casemiro in the lineup. We’ll pair him up with Chelsea’s whiz N'Golo Kante, who’s been the key piece of consecutive Premier League winners.

Their motors will allow Eden Hazard to essentially be a fourth forward, while Thiago Alcantara finally gets some just desserts as one of the most complete midfielders in the world.

Forwards: With respect to Edinson Cavani and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it didn’t get much easier than this group.

PST’s UEFA XI

Lloris (Spurs)

Marcelo (Real Madrid) — Ramos (Real Madrid) — Bonucci (Juve)

Casemiro (Real Madrid) — Kante (Chelsea)

Alcantara (Bayern) — Hazard (Chelsea)

Ronaldo (Real Madrid) — Lewandowski (Bayern)– Messi (Barca)

