Elsewhere in CONCACAF, expected home wins for Mexico, CRC

The United States should handle its business against Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, a game with a few more nerves than usual given the Yanks’ disappointing performances in three of four World Cup qualifiers so far.
We’ve previewed that battle here, and T&T faces a similar challenge to the other CONCACAF visitors on Thursday.
First, the table:
Mexico — 10 pts, +4 GD
Costa Rica — 7 pts, +4 GD
Panama — 5 pts, even GD
USMNT — 4 pts, +1 GD
Honduras — 4 pts, -5 GD
T&T — 3 pts, -4 GD
Mexico vs. Honduras
El Tri has already played three of its road matches in the Hex, beating the Americans and T&T while drawing Panama. It won’t be worried about Los Catrachos’ visit, having lost just two of its last 19 matches overall and knowing what the U.S. did to Honduras just a few months ago.
Honduras is the Americans’ second biggest ally this week, with Jorge Luis Pinto’s men on the road at Mexico and Panama. The likely result is a loss and a loss or tie, both of which would allow the Yanks to push Honduras deeper in its rear view mirror. A tie in that second match would be extra special to the Yanks’ hopes of finishing the week in the Top Three.
Costa Rica vs. Panama
After home draws against Mexico and the U.S., Panama is feeling more confident than usual ahead of a visit to Costa Rica. Los Canaleros would hand the hosts a lot of unease if it can squeeze a point in San Jose, as Los Ticos are looking at this two-match international week as a chance to all but sew up a spot in Russia.