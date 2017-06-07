Liverpool apologizes for Van Dijk saga, ends pursuit

Well you don’t see this every day.
Two days after reports said Southampton center back Virgil van Dijk preferred Liverpool as a destination and a day after Liverpool denied it had “tapped up” the Dutch center back, the Reds have issued a formal apology to Saints.
Here is the statement in full, from LiverpoolFC.com:
Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.
We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil Van Dijk.
We respect Southampton’s position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player.
Saints have sold a wealth of players to Liverpool in recent years, including Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, and Nathaniel Clyne, but Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger said the club’s big selling days were over.
Ending their pursuit could be a boon for Manchester City and Chelsea, two sides linked with big money moves for Van Dijk, whose fee has been reported as high as $65 million.
Hampden Park will play host to a crunch World Cup qualifying match as England heads north to face neighbors Scotland.
The two home nations, both in Group F of UEFA World Cup qualifying, are on two different trajectories. England is currently top of the group with 13 points and no defeats in five games while Scotland sit in fourth place on seven points, behind Slovakia and Slovenia.
A loss for Scotland likely eliminates Gordon Strachan’s side from the 2018 World Cup, meaning even more than national pride is on the line Saturday for the noon eastern time kickoff.
Young Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney will have another chance to impress the scouts for Scotland while the Tottenham trio of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier will look to continue their strong form for the Three Lions.
Elsewhere in World Cup qualifying, the Netherlands, with Dick Advocaat back in charge, can boost itself into second place in Group A with a win over Luxembourg along with France winning on the road at Sweden. On Sunday in Group D action, Serbia and the Republic of Ireland look to put some distance from the rest of the pack at the top as Serbia takes on Wales and the Republic of Ireland faces Austria.
A couple of other matchups to watch are Iceland hosting Croatia, with Croatia having beaten Iceland last November and Poland, which are top of Group E, facing Romania.
Here’s a look at Friday through Sunday’s UEFA World Cup qualifying preview. Only the first-placed teams in the eight groups receive an automatic bid, so every game remains important from the team on top to the cellar dwellers.
Manchester United won’t have to worry about replacing its star goalkeeper this summer.
According to the well-connected Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid will not pursue the signing of David De Gea this summer. De Gea is coming off a season in which he started 35 times in the Premier League, earning 14 clean sheets and 16 wins with 74 saves.
According to the report, it would have cost around $84 million for Man United to led De Gea go this summer.
Of course, Real Madrid were just minutes away from signing De Gea and sending current and UEFA Champions League winning goalkeeper Kaylor Navas to Manchester United on transfer deadline day, August 31, 2015. But the paperwork from Madrid wasn’t submitted in time and De Gea remained at Manchester United, regaining his starting place soon after.
Since then, De Gea has cemented his place as one of the top goalkeepers in the world and in the Premier League and has supplanted Iker Casillas as the No. 1 for the Spanish National Team.
Navas meanwhile could have some more competition next season as AC Milan’s budding goalkeeping star Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly been offered by his agent Mino Raiola to Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Donnarumma has reportedly rejected three contract offers from AC Milan and could leave this summer for a fee unless AC Milan are okay with him leaving on a free transfer in 2018.
The striker who secured Chelsea’s Premier League title could be leaving the club after just one season.
Michy Batshuayi vented his frustration to the press after starting just once in the Premier League, though he did come off the bench 19 times and score five goals, including the game-winner to clinch the title against West Bromwich Albion.
“No, no, no,” Batshuayi said regarding a question of whether he’d accept another season on the bench. “Everyone knows that I have to play more, that I have to score goals. There’s a World Cup coming up next year. I want to be ready for the World Cup.”
Batshuayi was signed for reportedly more than $42 million in July 2016 from Marseille but found himself second-choice behind Diego Costa in Antonio Conte‘s preferred starting XI. Batshuayi however added he wasn’t going to ask for a transfer.
“I’m not going to ask anything,” Batshuayi said. “I’m going to listen to what they are saying. They are the boss, not me. And afterwards I’ll discuss it with my agent and the club. Amicably, as friends of course.
“A loan? That’s not up to me. That’s up to them (Chelsea). They take the decisions, not me.”
Batshuayi’s future will remain up in the air until Diego Costa and Romelo Lukaku’s future’s get sorted out. If Costa does indeed make a move to China and Lukaku returns to Chelsea, Batshuayi could find himself in the same spot as last season, or he could be even further down the depth chart if Costa remains at the club and Lukaku joins as well.
With Batshuayi looking to earn a place in Roberto Martinez’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup, he may have to move in order to get the minutes he needs to prove he’s worthy of a place on the roster. Batshuayi is still getting calls to the national team in the meantime, and scored in a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Monday.
The Mexican National Team can’t seem to move on from the Rafa Marquez era.
The 38-year-old centerback was named by the Mexican Football Federation to El Tri’s 40-man preliminary squad for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. If he plays, it would be the fifth time he has played in a Gold Cup.
Most of the squad consists of players based in Mexico’s Liga MX, with the top stars of the league as well as Mexico’s European-based players all called in for the Confederations Cup roster in Russia this month. The lone exception to the Liga MX party is the Houston Dynamo’s Erick “Cubo” Torres, who has 10 goals in 14 games with 12 starts so far this season, good for second-best in the league.
Notable inclusions in the preliminary squad are Tigres’ Jurgen Damm, who has been long linked to a move to England and Pachuca’s Hirving Lozano. Orbelin Pineda, one of Chivas’ breakout stars this past season who led the club to the Clausura title, is also in the squad and has been rumored to be a Valencia target.
While the squad isn’t made up of the top players, it should serve as a great chance for the Mexico National Team staff and its coach Juan Carlos Osorio to evaluate the player pool ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Mexico is hoping to improve on its Round of 16 exit from the 2014 World Cup.
Here’s a look at the Mexico preliminary Gold Cup squad:
