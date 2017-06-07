PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Liverpool apologizes for Van Dijk saga, ends pursuit

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

Well you don’t see this every day.

Two days after reports said Southampton center back Virgil van Dijk preferred Liverpool as a destination and a day after Liverpool denied it had “tapped up” the Dutch center back, the Reds have issued a formal apology to Saints.

Here is the statement in full, from LiverpoolFC.com:

Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil Van Dijk.

We respect Southampton’s position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player.

Saints have sold a wealth of players to Liverpool in recent years, including Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, and Nathaniel Clyne, but Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger said the club’s big selling days were over.

Ending their pursuit could be a boon for Manchester City and Chelsea, two sides linked with big money moves for Van Dijk, whose fee has been reported as high as $65 million.

Timbers, Thorns Stand Together for unique volunteer effort

AP Photo/Anne M. Peterson
Associated PressJun 7, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT

While World Cup qualifying grabs the headlines, players from the Timbers and Thorns are going to work – wielding paint brushes and shovels.

For the past six years, the Timbers organization has staged Stand Together Week, a massive volunteer effort – recognized by the city of Portland – that involves players, front office staff, supporters and anyone else who wants to join in.

Partnered with Hands on Greater Portland, the team identifies nonprofits that need help then unleashes volunteers. Scores of projects are lined up on any given day. Even Timbers organization owner Merritt Paulson helped clean and weed a park this week.

Most professional sports teams and athletes do charitable work, but it’s unusual for an entire team to collectively devote an entire week and help dozens of organizations all at once. The team says that since 2012, Stand Together volunteers have devoted 12,631 hours of service at more than 163 events benefiting kids and the environment.

Paulson said the Timbers get inquiries from other pro sports teams about how it works.

“A weeklong, city-endorsed celebration with over 1,000 volunteers, and players from all three of our teams – the Timbers, Thorns and T2 – engaged in the community, it’s just unbelievably special,” Paulson said. “And it’s a huge undertaking. When we first did it I remember pushing back on my staff and asking `Are we spreading ourselves too thin?’ and `Do you think people will really turn out?’ The answer was yes, and then some. Each of these events gets filled to the brim with volunteers.”

The Timbers enjoy a unique relationship with the city that dates back to 1975, which the team joined the NASL. The Timbers have sold out 114 matches, and the Thorns have the highest average attendance (by far) in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“We didn’t do it to build a brand, we did it because it’s who we are,” Paulson said. “We take our responsibility to shine a light on areas that could use a little more help extremely seriously, as I think any sports team should. But there’s no question I think that what we’re doing and the way we’re doing it is unique.”

On Tuesday, Timbers players Diego Chara and Victor Arboleda helped out at a development being built by Willamette West Habitat for Humanity.

Chara was charged with clearing out invasive berry bushes near the home.

“I think for me it’s spending time in the community, for me that’s the key part,” Chara said. “It’s a different project (than soccer), and I think every player enjoys that.”

Later in the evening, Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri and Thorns coach Mark Parsons were among those who helped paint two visiting rooms at the Beaverton, Oregon, offices of the Department of Human Services.

As Parsons detailed a mural, a fellow volunteer asked him if he was an artist.

“Quite the opposite. I’m horrendous,” Parsons said, laughing. “But I try.”

GAME (S) OF THE WEEK: The U.S. national team plays in a pair of World Cup qualifying matches this week. First up is a match Thursday night against Trinidad and Tobago in Colorado. Then the Americans travel for a match against Mexico in Mexico City.

The United States is in fourth place in its six-team group with four points, while Trinidad and Tobago is last with three points. Mexico leads the standings with 10 points. The top three teams from the group qualify, with the fourth-place squad going to a playoff against Asia’s No. 5 nation.

Because of qualifying games, many regular MLS players are currently with their national teams.

OTHER GAMES OF INTEREST: There are only three games up this weekend, all on Saturday: Atlanta plays at the Chicago Fire, FC Dallas visits the Timbers, and Sporting Kansas City hosts Montreal.

HONORS: FC Dallas winger Roland Lamah was named the Player of the Week for his three goals in a 6-2 victory over Real Salt Lake last Saturday. It was his first pro hat trick.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic was voted Player of the Month by the media. He had six goals and an assist in May, while the Fire went 4-0-1.

Nikolic leads the league with 11 goals this season.

CANADIAN PRIDE: Sixteen-year-old Vancouver midfielder Alphonso Davies had a big Tuesday. Not only did his become a Canadian citizen, he got called up to the Canadian national team.

“Not many people can say they’re a Canadian citizen, knowing that it’s one of the best countries in the world. I’m very proud that I’m one of those people,” he said in a statement after passing the test. “I’m also extremely thankful to my parents for everything they’ve done throughout the years, carrying the family to this safe environment. This is our home. This is where I grew up. And now to have the opportunity to represent the men’s national team is a great honor.”

Davies will join the Canadian team for a training camp in Montreal in advance of an exhibition match against Curacao.

Davies, whose parents fled Liberia, was born in Buduburam refugee camp in Ghana. The family moved to Canada when he was 5 years old.

Diego Costa says he has “to find a way out” of Conte’s Chelsea

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT

Diego Costa says he’s not wanted by Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban makes his situation even more difficult.

Costa claims that Antonio Conte informed him that he’s not part of his plans next season, and also says that he cannot wait for Atleti’s ban to be lifted.

That’s what we call a Grade A predicament, though we imagine there are plenty of suitors in the market for a gigantic striker who scores goals by the dozen.

From The Guardian:

“My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I’ve had a bad season so I can’t go on,” Costa said.

“I’m going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying he does not count on me for next season, so I’ll have to find a way out.”

The 28-year-old is coming off his second 20-goal Premier League season in three tries, and could take a big pay day at any number of clubs. Costa could even select a team for a season with the understanding that he’d leave for Atleti after the year.

In terms of Premier League clubs, Costa has experience playing for Jose Mourinho though it would be odd for Chelsea to sell him to a title rival (which also rules out an Arsenal side which would relish his presence).

AC Milan has been willing to spend, and Costa’s game would not be alien in the Bundesliga. Given the way Zlatan Ibrahimovic dominated Ligue 1, Costa could also spend a year there.

Costa has said he’s not interested in China, so we have a rather hilarious idea for him: Sign for the next four months in MLS, score 30 goals, then take two months off before going to Atleti. Seriously. Ask LA for a percentage of jersey sales. They’d love it.

Ronaldo edges LeBron, Messi for top-earning honor

Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo’s staying on top in just about everything.

The Portuguese superstar is the highest-earning athlete for the second-successive season, holding off LeBron James for the honor.

According to Forbes.com, Ronaldo made $93 million this year, edging out NBA star LeBron James and Lionel Messi (who swapped places).

Neymar is the next soccer player on the list, slotting 19th, while Gareth Bale and Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit the Top 30.

Wayne Rooney is next, placing 70th with $23.6 million, with Luis Suarez one slot behind. Also in the Top 100: Sergio Aguero and James Rodriguez.

Silva, Morata score as Spain draws with Colombia in friendly

AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
Associated PressJun 7, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

MURCIA, Spain (AP) Alvaro Morata scored in the 87th minute as Spain salvaged a 2-2 draw in a friendly against Colombia on Wednesday, remaining unbeaten under coach Julen Lopetegui.

Morata headed home a cross from the left-flank by Saul Niguez to extend Spain’s streak without a loss to nine games since Lopetegui took over after the European Championship last year.

The hosts opened the scoring with a goal by David Silva in the 22nd minute following a cross by Pedro Rodriguez. But Colombia equalized through Edwin Cardona in the 39th after a mistake by defenders Gerard Pique and Cesar Azpilicueta, who waited for each other to make a challenge and left the midfielder free to score from inside the area.

Radamel Falcao put Colombia ahead with a firm header from the far side of the area after a corner kick in the 55th minute.

“We played better but they were very effective,” Lopetegui said. “We knew that it was going to be an intense match against a great team. It was a good test for us.”

Spain was not at full strength, missing some of the Real Madrid squad who played in the Champions League final on Saturday. The starters in the 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff – Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Francisco “Isco” Alarcon – have yet to report to the national team. Morata, Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio returned earlier and got to play on Wednesday.

Colombia, led by James Rodriguez and boosted by many Colombians in the southeastern city of Murcia, played well despite failing to hold on for the victory.

Falcao and Rodriguez received a loud ovation from the crowd when they were substituted in the second half.

Colombia has yet to lose to a European team since coach Jose Pekerman took over the national side in 2012. Wednesday’s goals were the first conceded against a European team under Pekerman.

Ranked fifth in the world, Colombia trails only Brazil in South American qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

It was only the third draw for Lopetegui since he replaced Vicente del Bosque, with six wins in the other matches.

Spain travels to Macedonia for its next World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

