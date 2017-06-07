PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Nolito rips English climate, ready to leave Man City

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Now here’s a way to see your way out of Manchester.

Nolito says his daughter looks different now that she’s been living Manchester for a year, and the 30-year-old Spaniard is ready to leave town.

Nolito signed a four-year deal before last season, having scored 14, 13, and 12 goals in his previous three seasons with Celta Vigo. He notched just four Premier League goals on debut, scoring six overall in a City uniform.

Here’s his takeaway:

“I’ve learnt little English. It’s hard. Just ‘tomorrow’, ‘good morning’, ‘good afternoon’ and a little more,” Nolito told radio station El Transistor. “My daughter’s face has changed colour – it looks like she’s been living in a cave.”

“I am under the contract, so the club will decide, but I want to leave,” he said.

Don’t let the door hit you. Nolito cost City about $18 million, and his age will likely stop the club from recouping the fee. But he’s a productive scorer and should land on his feet in La Liga.

USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago: Don’t screw it up

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Win Thursday and finish this international break in at least the inter-confederation playoff spot.

That’s what’s at stake for the United States men’s national team heading into Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago in Colorado.

Sure, the Yanks could go down to Azteca and win against a Mexico team as difficult to figure out as them, but Thursday’s three points should be a sure-fire and wonderful thing.

That’s not to say Bruce Arena’s men are going to get the job done. They are, Christian Pulisic’s growth and Geoff Cameron‘s health aside, the exact same flawed bunch that saw Jurgen Klinsmann fired after underperforming late last year.

This is a group that only drew Venezuela 1-1 on Saturday night in Utah, allowing a goal off another set piece to a team that entered the match on a 2W-2D-6L kick.

But it’s also a group playing a Trinidad and Tobago team that just doesn’t win here in meaningful games. Say what you will about MLS standouts Kenwyne Jones and Kevin Molino, but they are just that and facing a strong enough U.S. side in the high altitude of Commerce City. The Soca Warriors lost their last away WCQ 3-1 to Honduras, the same Honduras side that fell 6-0 to the U.S. last international break.

This should absolutely, positively, be a comfortable win. Frankly, it’s the sort of match-up that makes Jozy Altidore one of the scariest men in CONCACAF, whether paired with Clint Dempsey, Bobby Wood, or a tiny toy dog. Altidore scored twice when the Yanks waxed T&T in September, and has five in five career appearances against the Soca Warriors.

So, yeah, like the headline says: Don’t screw this up, fellas. Don’t overlook T&T but also be sure to enter the match with the swagger of a heavy favorite. The bettors say the Yanks are more of a lock (1:9) to beat T&T then Mexico is to beat visiting Honduras and Costa Rica is to handle Panama.

Simply put, if Arena spent the last few days firming up his defending on corner kicks, and if Geoff Cameron’s center back mate doesn’t turn into a turnstile, the Yanks win this easy and we turn our attention to Mexico.

Liverpool apologizes for Van Dijk saga, ends pursuit

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

Well you don’t see this every day.

Two days after reports said Southampton center back Virgil van Dijk preferred Liverpool as a destination and a day after Liverpool denied it had “tapped up” the Dutch center back, the Reds have issued a formal apology to Saints.

Here is the statement in full, from LiverpoolFC.com:

Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil Van Dijk.

We respect Southampton’s position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player.

Saints have sold a wealth of players to Liverpool in recent years, including Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, and Nathaniel Clyne, but Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger said the club’s big selling days were over.

Ending their pursuit could be a boon for Manchester City and Chelsea, two sides linked with big money moves for Van Dijk, whose fee has been reported as high as $65 million.

UEFA World Cup qualifying schedule and preview

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

Hampden Park will play host to a crunch World Cup qualifying match as England heads north to face neighbors Scotland.

The two home nations, both in Group F of UEFA World Cup qualifying, are on two different trajectories. England is currently top of the group with 13 points and no defeats in five games while Scotland sit in fourth place on seven points, behind Slovakia and Slovenia.

A loss for Scotland likely eliminates Gordon Strachan’s side from the 2018 World Cup, meaning even more than national pride is on the line Saturday for the noon eastern time kickoff.

Young Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney will have another chance to impress the scouts for Scotland while the Tottenham trio of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier will look to continue their strong form for the Three Lions.

Elsewhere in World Cup qualifying, the Netherlands, with Dick Advocaat back in charge, can boost itself into second place in Group A with a win over Luxembourg along with France winning on the road at Sweden. On Sunday in Group D action, Serbia and the Republic of Ireland look to put some distance from the rest of the pack at the top as Serbia takes on Wales and the Republic of Ireland faces Austria.

A couple of other matchups to watch are Iceland hosting Croatia, with Croatia having beaten Iceland last November and Poland, which are top of Group E, facing Romania.

Here’s a look at Friday through Sunday’s UEFA World Cup qualifying preview. Only the first-placed teams in the eight groups receive an automatic bid, so every game remains important from the team on top to the cellar dwellers.

(more…)

Report: Real Madrid won’t sign De Gea this summer

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

Manchester United won’t have to worry about replacing its star goalkeeper this summer.

According to the well-connected Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid will not pursue the signing of David De Gea this summer. De Gea is coming off a season in which he started 35 times in the Premier League, earning 14 clean sheets and 16 wins with 74 saves.

According to the report, it would have cost around $84 million for Man United to led De Gea go this summer.

Of course, Real Madrid were just minutes away from signing De Gea and sending current and UEFA Champions League winning goalkeeper Kaylor Navas to Manchester United on transfer deadline day, August 31, 2015. But the paperwork from Madrid wasn’t submitted in time and De Gea remained at Manchester United, regaining his starting place soon after.

Since then, De Gea has cemented his place as one of the top goalkeepers in the world and in the Premier League and has supplanted Iker Casillas as the No. 1 for the Spanish National Team.

Navas meanwhile could have some more competition next season as AC Milan’s budding goalkeeping star Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly been offered by his agent Mino Raiola to Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Donnarumma has reportedly rejected three contract offers from AC Milan and could leave this summer for a fee unless AC Milan are okay with him leaving on a free transfer in 2018.

