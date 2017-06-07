PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

PST’s UEFA Best XI: Who makes the cut in Europe?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

Real Madrid has won its 12th UEFA Champions League, adding a trophy to its La Liga crown.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Juventus added domestic honors in their countries, while Manchester United claimed the UEFA Europa League crown.

Yes, club soccer’s season is well and truly complete, which has us thinking about an XI from across the top leagues of Europe.

It’s not just Real’s starting lineup, but it isn’t too far off…

Goalkeeper: Here’s one that could have readers scratching their heads, as arguments can be made for a pair of goalkeepers whose teams didn’t win much of anything. AC Milan teenage wonder Gianluigi Donnarumma was the top goalkeeper according to WhoScored, and finished eighth on Squawka’s list.

He won’t make our XI, but those stats are worth mentioning. We also stop ourselves from tabbing PL stars Thibaut Courtois, Petr Cech, and David De Gea, as well as Gianluigi Buffon, Keylor Navas, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

That’s because Spurs’ Hugo Lloris had the best mix of performance scores, stats, and — frankly — being needed in tough spots. The French backstop gets a spot in our team despite failing to win significant hardware.

Defenders: With respect to Gerard Pique, and Mats Hummels, the three who make our list are magnificent with the ball at their feet and also coming at them.

David Luiz of Chelsea and Filipe Luis of Atleti both just miss out as well, with David Alaba of Bayern also stung by omissions.

Leonardo Bonucci played the most Serie A minutes of any Juventus defender, and was as important to the club’s possession as he was to its defense. Marcelo is one of the big three keys to Real’s success along with Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo, and — flops aside — Ramos has a knack for being around all the big plays in a game and season.

Midfielders: Real rarely loses at all, and it loses even less with Casemiro in the lineup. We’ll pair him up with Chelsea’s whiz N'Golo Kante, who’s been the key piece of consecutive Premier League winners.

Their motors will allow Eden Hazard to essentially be a fourth forward, while Thiago Alcantara finally gets some just desserts as one of the most complete midfielders in the world.

Forwards: With respect to Edinson Cavani and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it didn’t get much easier than this group.

PST’s UEFA XI

Lloris (Spurs)

 Marcelo (Real Madrid) — Ramos (Real Madrid) — Bonucci (Juve)

 Casemiro (Real Madrid) — Kante (Chelsea)

Alcantara (Bayern) — Hazard (Chelsea)

Ronaldo (Real Madrid) — Lewandowski (Bayern)– Messi (Barca)

Elsewhere in CONCACAF, expected home wins for Mexico, CRC

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT

The United States should handle its business against Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, a game with a few more nerves than usual given the Yanks’ disappointing performances in three of four World Cup qualifiers so far.

We’ve previewed that battle here, and T&T faces a similar challenge to the other CONCACAF visitors on Thursday.

First, the table:

Mexico — 10 pts, +4 GD
Costa Rica — 7 pts, +4 GD
Panama — 5 pts, even GD
USMNT — 4 pts, +1 GD
Honduras — 4 pts, -5 GD
T&T — 3 pts, -4 GD

Mexico vs. Honduras

El Tri has already played three of its road matches in the Hex, beating the Americans and T&T while drawing Panama. It won’t be worried about Los Catrachos’ visit, having lost just two of its last 19 matches overall and knowing what the U.S. did to Honduras just a few months ago.

Honduras is the Americans’ second biggest ally this week, with Jorge Luis Pinto’s men on the road at Mexico and Panama. The likely result is a loss and a loss or tie, both of which would allow the Yanks to push Honduras deeper in its rear view mirror. A tie in that second match would be extra special to the Yanks’ hopes of finishing the week in the Top Three.

Costa Rica vs. Panama

After home draws against Mexico and the U.S., Panama is feeling more confident than usual ahead of a visit to Costa Rica. Los Canaleros would hand the hosts a lot of unease if it can squeeze a point in San Jose, as Los Ticos are looking at this two-match international week as a chance to all but sew up a spot in Russia.

USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago: Don’t screw it up

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Win Thursday and finish this international break in at least the inter-confederation playoff spot.

That’s what’s at stake for the United States men’s national team heading into Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago in Colorado.

Sure, the Yanks could go down to Azteca and win against a Mexico team as difficult to figure out as them, but Thursday’s three points should be a sure-fire and wonderful thing.

That’s not to say Bruce Arena’s men are going to get the job done. They are, Christian Pulisic’s growth and Geoff Cameron‘s health aside, the exact same flawed bunch that saw Jurgen Klinsmann fired after underperforming late last year.

This is a group that only drew Venezuela 1-1 on Saturday night in Utah, allowing a goal off another set piece to a team that entered the match on a 2W-2D-6L kick.

But it’s also a group playing a Trinidad and Tobago team that just doesn’t win here in meaningful games. Say what you will about MLS standouts Kenwyne Jones and Kevin Molino, but they are just that and facing a strong enough U.S. side in the high altitude of Commerce City. The Soca Warriors lost their last away WCQ 3-1 to Honduras, the same Honduras side that fell 6-0 to the U.S. last international break.

This should absolutely, positively, be a comfortable win. Frankly, it’s the sort of match-up that makes Jozy Altidore one of the scariest men in CONCACAF, whether paired with Clint Dempsey, Bobby Wood, or a tiny toy dog. Altidore scored twice when the Yanks waxed T&T in September, and has five in five career appearances against the Soca Warriors.

So, yeah, like the headline says: Don’t screw this up, fellas. Don’t overlook T&T but also be sure to enter the match with the swagger of a heavy favorite. The bettors say the Yanks are more of a lock (1:9) to beat T&T then Mexico is to beat visiting Honduras and Costa Rica is to handle Panama.

Simply put, if Arena spent the last few days firming up his defending on corner kicks, and if Geoff Cameron’s center back mate doesn’t turn into a turnstile, the Yanks win this easy and we turn our attention to Mexico.

Nolito rips English climate, ready to leave Man City

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Now here’s a way to see your way out of Manchester.

Nolito says his daughter looks different now that she’s been living Manchester for a year, and the 30-year-old Spaniard is ready to leave town.

Nolito signed a four-year deal before last season, having scored 14, 13, and 12 goals in his previous three seasons with Celta Vigo. He notched just four Premier League goals on debut, scoring six overall in a City uniform.

Here’s his takeaway:

“I’ve learnt little English. It’s hard. Just ‘tomorrow’, ‘good morning’, ‘good afternoon’ and a little more,” Nolito told radio station El Transistor. “My daughter’s face has changed colour – it looks like she’s been living in a cave.”

“I am under the contract, so the club will decide, but I want to leave,” he said.

Don’t let the door hit you. Nolito cost City about $18 million, and his age will likely stop the club from recouping the fee. But he’s a productive scorer and should land on his feet in La Liga.

Liverpool apologizes for Van Dijk saga, ends pursuit

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

Well you don’t see this every day.

Two days after reports said Southampton center back Virgil van Dijk preferred Liverpool as a destination and a day after Liverpool denied it had “tapped up” the Dutch center back, the Reds have issued a formal apology to Saints.

Here is the statement in full, from LiverpoolFC.com:

Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil Van Dijk.

We respect Southampton’s position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player.

Saints have sold a wealth of players to Liverpool in recent years, including Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, and Nathaniel Clyne, but Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger said the club’s big selling days were over.

Ending their pursuit could be a boon for Manchester City and Chelsea, two sides linked with big money moves for Van Dijk, whose fee has been reported as high as $65 million.

