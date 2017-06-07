More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Qatar’s unifying World Cup vision erodes as nations cut ties

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 7, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Qatar launched its bid for the 2022 World Cup with a powerful vision that soccer could unite the Middle East.

“Just think together of what we can achieve together,” Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned, the wife of the Qatar’s then-ruler, told FIFA voters in 2010. She ambitiously forecast a “culture of peace across our region through football,”

With five years until kickoff, that optimism is rapidly disintegrating after Arab neighbors severed ties on Monday with the tiny nation that turned to sports to buttress its global status.

FIFA is hoping the regional rifts are healed long before world soccer’s governing body might have to contemplate any change of host, a move that would deal a heavy blow to Qatar’s reputation and economy as it is investing more than $150 billion on infrastructure to handle the World Cup.

For now, FIFA is predictably sidestepping detailed questions about the impact of the storm caused by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates casting Qatar adrift diplomatically. FIFA merely stresses that it maintains regular contact with Qatar, whose political leadership is accused of supporting terror groups, interfering in the sovereign affairs of Arab countries and backing groups that undermine political stability.

“One thing is certain, the world’s football community should agree that large tournaments cannot be played in countries that actively support terror,” said Reinhard Grindel, president of the German football federation and a member of FIFA’s ruling council.

Qatar denies funding extremists, but that hasn’t stopped its neighbors from implementing punitive measures that impact people and businesses across the region, including soccer fans.

FIFA was dragged into the backlash against Qatar on Tuesday when state-funded broadcaster beIN Sports appeared to be blocked in the UAE. With beIN holding the broadcasting rights to FIFA events across the Middle East and North Africa, the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in South Korea will now be unavailable for viewers in the UAE.

“FIFA is in contact with beIN Sports regarding the said matter which we continue to monitor,” the Zurich-based body said.

FIFA is also in partnership with Qatar’s flagship carrier. Qatar Airways, which signed up as a World Cup sponsor last month, has been forced to reroute journeys over Iranian and Turkish airspace after Saudi Arabia and Egypt blocked Qatari flights from using their airspace. A soccer sponsorship has already been affected, with Saudi club Al-Ahli terminating its deal with the airline.

The escalation of the crisis in the Persian Gulf will have underscored to FIFA just how precarious the region is, and the geographical weakness of oil-and-gas rich Qatar.

The desert nation is heavily reliant on food imports, predominantly through its border with Saudi Arabia, where hundreds of trucks transporting food and construction materials have now been stopped from entering.

A sustained blockade could hit the construction boom required to transform the sparse nation. An entire city is being built from scratch to stage the final. Not a single stadium was ready at the time of bidding, and only one venue has so far been completed as Qatar prepares to welcome the 32 teams.

Qatar has long been heavily reliant on a massive workforce of migrant laborers from Asia to expand its infrastructure. The Philippines has temporarily suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Doha, but said there is no plan yet to repatriate the more than 200,000 existing members of the labor force.

Being handed the World Cup made working, living conditions and employment rights in Qatar a global concern like never before. Practices like the “kafala” sponsorship system that bind workers to their employer are in place across the region, but activists have largely only shone the spotlight on Qatar and the human cost of hosting the World Cup.

Qatar has responded to the pressure by compelling companies to adopt labor reforms. It’s one of the consequences of hosting a major sporting event that Qatar did not seem to anticipate amid the joy of stunning Australia, Japan, South Korea and the United States in the 2010 vote.

Qatar has got the attention it craved, but it’s largely been unwelcome, with little of the warm unifying sentiment conveyed in the aspirational bid videos.

From the moment then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter pulled Qatar’s name out of the envelope in Zurich, the whiff of corruption has hung over Qatar, coupled with concerns about heat that forced the tournament to be shifted to November-December.

Despite being exonerated by FIFA’s ethics investigators, the finger of suspicion has never been lifted by Qatar’s harshest critics. Chatter about Qatar being stripped of the hosting rights or being boycotted by some countries has persisted, without the call coming from any authoritative soccer body or government.

Significantly, the federation of World Cup holder Germany is not endorsing such an extreme move.

“There are still five years before the World Cup kicks off,” Grindel said. “Political solutions must take precedence over threats of boycott in this time.”

The countries currently embroiled in the dispute with Qatar are not World Cup regulars, so there are slim chances of their teams qualifying for the 2022 tournament. But Qatar will be hosting athletes from across the region when it stages the world track and field championships in 2019.

“We are talking to our teams in the region to properly understand the implications for both the short term and long term,” the IAAF said.

In a region that Qatar hoped to bring together through lavish sporting events, the peninsula has never appeared more isolated.

AP Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

Porto hires Nantes coach Sergio Conceicao as next manager

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJun 6, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT

FC Porto has hired Portuguese boss Sergio Conceicao to take over after a disappointing season.

Conceicao comes from French club FC Nantes, where he spent half a season. At Nantes, he performed wonders, taking over with the team second-bottom in early December and working them up to a seventh-place finish. Of the 51 points Nantes collected last season, 38 of them came under Conceicao.

Conceicao was a rumored candidate for the open Leicester City position much of the second half of the year, but Nantes president Waldemar Kita insisted he would see out his two-year contract.

The 42-year-old, who owns 52 caps for Portugal from his playing days, has experience in the Portuguese top flight, having managed SC Braga where the team had a magical cup run, losing in the final to Sporting CP on penalties. After the semi-final win in the tournament, Conceicao walked 24 miles home from the game as a promise to his players for the win.

He takes over for Nuno, who was fired after failing to gather silverware of any kind this past year. They finished second in the Primeira Liga table, six points back of champions Braga. They did finish six points above rivals Sporting. In tournament play, they were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Juventus 3-0 on aggregate, and they were upset by GD Chaves in the 4th round of the Taca de Portugal on penalties. Nuno is now the manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Conceicao returns to Porto where he played for two seasons between 1996 and 1998.

FA looks to crack down on England fan violence, bans two

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJun 6, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT

The FA has issued lifetime bans to a pair of England fans who were caught performing overtly insulting gestures during a trip to an away game in Germany in March, the first time the FA has given out lifetime bans to members of the official supporter’s group.

One fan was caught doing a Nazi salute, while the other made the throat slash symbol and mocked the Hitler mustache. During that trip, fans were also spotted singing songs mocking World War II, and booing the German national anthem, which garnered a statement from FA chief Greg Dyke condemning the “disrespectful” behavior.

Multiple reports, the bans are just the beginning of harsher crackdowns on hooliganism by the FA. The report says the organization is increasingly worried about the young adult fanbase that has shown an increasingly bold tendency, especially on away games.

Along with the pair of lifetime bans, the FA also handed out 16 suspensions and sent letters of warning to four others. In addition, extra security has been ordered for Saturday’s match in Scotland – which has a later 5pm start time – with special training given to game stewards and a heightened police presence for the surrounding area.

Unfortunately, the FA is at this time only able to sanction official members of the supporter’s group, whose membership has apparently fallen from 57,000 in 2007 all the way to around 8,000 currently.

Reports: Claude Puel could be fired at Southampton

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJun 6, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

A number of reports around England have suggested that Southampton is considering its managerial options after finishing Claude Puel‘s end-of-season review.

Puel’s future at Southampton has been the subject of speculation for weeks now, with PST’s very own Joe Prince-Wright penning a piece on why they should keep him, but now it seems they’ve come close to making up their mind.

The range of reports is vast, leading to an aura of uncertainty. According to Sky Sports, Southampton is “considering replacements” for Puel, while the tabloids have stronger articles predicting Puel’s imminent sacking.

A few days ago, reports tabbed Puel in talks with French club St. Etienne, but he ultimately turned them down. That would have avoided an awkward situation with Southampton, but with Puel saying no to the club in his home country, the Premier League side now has to decide on his future.

Southampton finished 8th last season, but they won just 12 games and finished just six points above 17th position atop a crowded mid-table bunch that finished globbed together, stuck well behind the upper echelon. The Saints were unable to capitalize on good momentum, putting together consecutive wins just twice, while they struggled through some deep lows, opening the season without a win in four matches and suffering through a four-match losing streak bracketing the turn of the calendar year.

The loss of managerial targets could leave Southampton feeling they need to make a decision fast. The Independent reports the club was high on former Hull City boss Marco Silva, but he signed on at Watford.

Borussia Dortmund hires Ajax boss Peter Bosz as new manager

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJun 6, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

Christian Pulisic has his new coach.

After the departure of Thomas Tuchel due to disagreements with upper management, Borussia Dortmund has hired Ajax boss Peter Bosz to take over the Bundesliga club.

Bosz, a 53-year-old Dutchman, becomes the first non-German to manage the club since fellow Dutchman Bert van Marwijk departed in 2006 after a two-and-a-half-year stint. He comes to Dortmund after just one season with Ajax where he led the Dutch giants to the Europa League final, along with a second-place finish in the Eredivisie, ending up just a point behind Feyenoord in the final standings.

[ MORE: Pulisic talks to PST about USMNT experience and club situation ]

“We had a very, very good feeling about Bosz from the outset, the feeling that something can really grow together here,” said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Reports in the Netherlands suggest that Bosz was on his way out at Ajax due to similar issues Tuchel had with Dortmund executives.

Bosz’s Ajax contract ran through 2019, forcing Dortmund to pay a compensation package to the Dutch club. Prior to Ajax, Bosz spent three seasons with fellow Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem and a brief five-month stay at Maccabi Tel Aviv where he lost just one match, a cup final.

The good news behind Bosz’s hire for American youngster Pulisic is that the Dutchman is not afraid to play his kids. The Ajax side that took on Manchester United featured a starting lineup that averaged 23 years old, including highly rated 17-year-old defender Matthijs de Ligt. He now joins a new team brimming with young talent.