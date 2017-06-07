Report: Real Madrid won’t sign De Gea this summer

Manchester United won’t have to worry about replacing its star goalkeeper this summer.

According to the well-connected Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid will not pursue the signing of David De Gea this summer. De Gea is coming off a season in which he started 35 times in the Premier League, earning 14 clean sheets and 16 wins with 74 saves.

According to the report, it would have cost around $84 million for Man United to led De Gea go this summer.

Of course, Real Madrid were just minutes away from signing De Gea and sending current and UEFA Champions League winning goalkeeper Kaylor Navas to Manchester United on transfer deadline day, August 31, 2015. But the paperwork from Madrid wasn’t submitted in time and De Gea remained at Manchester United, regaining his starting place soon after.

Since then, De Gea has cemented his place as one of the top goalkeepers in the world and in the Premier League and has supplanted Iker Casillas as the No. 1 for the Spanish National Team.

Navas meanwhile could have some more competition next season as AC Milan’s budding goalkeeping star Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly been offered by his agent Mino Raiola to Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Donnarumma has reportedly rejected three contract offers from AC Milan and could leave this summer for a fee unless AC Milan are okay with him leaving on a free transfer in 2018.

