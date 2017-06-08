AC Milan signs left back Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg

With a summer full of soccer already set in motion, the transfer rumors will continue to come in hot as we build up to the return of club action in August.

Here are some of the day’s top stories, which includes several of the world’s best-known talents.

[ MORE: PST reveals its UEFA Best XI for this past season ]

Kicker is reporting that Bayern Munich is prepared to not only sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, but also make the Chilean international the club’s top-paid player this summer.

The German outlet states that Bayern would be willing to pay Sanchez roughly $538,000 per week to have the superstar attacker join the reigning Bundesliga champions.

It looks like there will be a familiar face back at Barcelona next season as the Blaugrana attempt to sure up their defense.

Barcelona is said to be bringing back Hector Bellerin of Arsenal as the 22-year-old has become one of the club’s top target this summer in an effort to address the backline.

The Blaugrana have other targets on their mind though this summer, and could look to Germany for some more attacking help.

Barcelona is reportedly looking into acquiring Bayern attacker Douglas Costa, although PSG and Tottenham are also said to have significant interest in the Brazilian goalscorer.

Chelsea are still keen on Ricardo Bonucci on defense, and Antonio Conte has reportedly upped the ante for the Italian stalwart.

According to the Sun, the Blues are willing to part ways with midfielder Nemanja Matic in order to acquire Bonucci this summer. Chelsea is also said to have offered over $62 million, in addition to Matic, to bring Bonucci to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham isn’t willing to let Kyle Walker go easily, and Spurs have upped their asking price to $77 million.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are said to be keen on the England outside back, but Spurs are still looking to turn a massive profit if they have to part ways with Walker this summer.