AC Milan signs left back Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg

Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) AC Milan has signed left back Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg in the Rossoneri’s third acquisition since the Serie A season ended last month.

Milan says it signed the 24-year-old Switzerland international to a four-year contract.

While financial details were not announced, Milan will reportedly pay Wolfsburg a transfer fee of 15 million euros ($17 million) plus 3 million euros ($4 million) in eventual bonuses.

Milan also recently signed Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan from Atalanta and Argentine center back Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal.

A Chinese-led consortium that purchased Milan from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April has infused the club with cash.

Milan finished sixth in Serie A, securing a Europa League spot after three years without playing in Europe.

Men In Blazers podcast: DeAndre Yedlin joins the show and more

By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

Rog and Davo genuflect while recapping Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid’s second consecutive Champions League. Plus, DeAndre Yedlin guests to talk about the USMNT’s upcoming World Cup Qualifier in Mexico and promotion for Newcastle United.

Transfer rumor roundup: Bayern chase Sanchez; Bellerin to Barca?

By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

With a summer full of soccer already set in motion, the transfer rumors will continue to come in hot as we build up to the return of club action in August.

Here are some of the day’s top stories, which includes several of the world’s best-known talents.

Kicker is reporting that Bayern Munich is prepared to not only sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, but also make the Chilean international the club’s top-paid player this summer.

The German outlet states that Bayern would be willing to pay Sanchez roughly $538,000 per week to have the superstar attacker join the reigning Bundesliga champions.

It looks like there will be a familiar face back at Barcelona next season as the Blaugrana attempt to sure up their defense.

Barcelona is said to be bringing back Hector Bellerin of Arsenal as the 22-year-old has become one of the club’s top target this summer in an effort to address the backline.

The Blaugrana have other targets on their mind though this summer, and could look to Germany for some more attacking help.

Barcelona is reportedly looking into acquiring Bayern attacker Douglas Costa, although PSG and Tottenham are also said to have significant interest in the Brazilian goalscorer.

Chelsea are still keen on Ricardo Bonucci on defense, and Antonio Conte has reportedly upped the ante for the Italian stalwart.

According to the Sun, the Blues are willing to part ways with midfielder Nemanja Matic in order to acquire Bonucci this summer. Chelsea is also said to have offered over $62 million, in addition to Matic, to bring Bonucci to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham isn’t willing to let Kyle Walker go easily, and Spurs have upped their asking price to $77 million.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are said to be keen on the England outside back, but Spurs are still looking to turn a massive profit if they have to part ways with Walker this summer.

Leicester inks manager Craig Shakespeare to three-year deal

By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

A 12th-place finish isn’t what Leicester signed up for following their title run in 2015/16 but much of the club’s success towards the end of last season can be attributed to their manager.

That’s why he’s been rewarded.

The club announced on Thursday that caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare has earned a three-year contract after steering the Foxes away from relegation.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me to continue along this new path in my career and to continue to work with a club and a group of staff I’ve grown extremely close to. I’m grateful to the owners and the Board of Directors for their continued faith and support,” Shakespeare said in a statement released by the club.

“Our preparations for pre-season and the new Premier League campaign have been on-going for some time, but we can now move on with certainty and ensure we are well equipped to compete at the levels now expected of a club like Leicester City.”

After taking over for outgoing manager Claudio Ranieri, Leicester went 8-3-5 under Shakespeare, before finishing in 12th place.

Report: Everton wants $130 million for Romelu Lukaku

By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

Chelsea may want to bring back one of their former strikers, but if Antonio Conte and the Blues want to do so the club will have to fork up a lot of cash in the process.

With the Diego Costa situation taking a drastic turn for the worse, the Blues will likely have to find themselves a new striker new season, and one name continues to be at the top of the Premier League champion’s wish list; Romelu Lukaku.

Although Lukaku has made his desires to leave Goodison Park known, Everton won’t let their prized possession go easily.

Goal is reporting that the Toffees are asking for roughly $130 million for the Belgian goalscorer, following the 24-year-old’s most recent 25-goal campaign.

Lukaku recently stated that he knows where he’ll play next season while on international duty with Belgium, and while Chelsea seem the clear favorites to re-acquire the attacking threat, other PL teams could be in play too.

With Costa likely to be shown the door at some point this summer, that leaves Chelsea with Michy Batshuayi as the team’s only true striker heading into next season. Therefore, a move for Lukaku or another striker is surely coming.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is another team that could surely be in the running to poach Lukaku as Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s future at Old Trafford appears to be coming to a close. The Red Devils appear unlikely to re-sign the Swede after he tore his ACL towards the end of the 2016/17 campaign.