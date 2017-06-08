More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
England, Venezuela book date in U-20 World Cup final

By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 8:49 AM EDT

Both sides have been forced to grind out difficult results in the knockout phase, but Venezuela and Italy have been rewarded for their efforts with a place in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup final.

Uruguay 1-1 (3-4 on PKs) Venezuela

Samuel Sosa gave Venezuela a chance to win it in extra time after scoring a late equalizer in second-half stoppage time following Nicolas De La Cruz’s opener for Uruguay.

From there, it was meant to be settled from the penalty spot as the Vinotinto edged Uruguay on spot kicks. NYCFC’s Yangel Herrera scored the eventual winner for Venezuela, who became the first nation to book their place in the U-20 final.

Italy 1-3 England

Two minutes is all it took for Italy to jump out in front, but the Three Lions didn’t stop putting up a fight. Riccardo Orsolini helped the Azzurri get out to the early lead against the European foe before Dominic Solanke leveled things up for England in the 66th minute.

Ademola Lookman and a second finish from Solanke completed the comeback for England, who scored three goals for the first time since their opening match against Argentina.

Benfica keeper Ederson joins Man City for world-record fee

By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Manchester City has been busy early on this summer, and Pep Guardiola appears to have retrieved the goalkeeper he has wanted for the foreseeable future.

The four-time Premier League champions announced on Thursday the club has signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Portuguese champions Benfica.

The transfer fee is reportedly valued at over $45 million after City acquired the 23-year-old on a six-year contract.

Ederson is expected to be Guardiola’s goalkeeper of choice heading into next season after 2016 signing Claudio Bravo underwhelmed in his first season at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Guardiola is short on other goalkeeping options after City recently released Willy Caballero and the status of Joe Hart remains uncertain.

The Citizens have already gone out and signed Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva from Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco ahead of the 2017/18 season.

man City

Injury-hit Russia to field untested Confederations Cup squad

Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 7:10 AM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) A string of injuries have forced host Russia to select an inexperienced squad for the Confederations Cup.

Only nine of the 23 players selected were in last year’s European Championship squad, as coach Stanislav Cherchesov tries to replace older players.

In come fresh faces like defenders Georgy Dzhikiya and Ilya Kutepov, who helped Spartak Moscow to the Russian title this season.

Midfielders Alan Dzagoev and Roman Zobnin missed out through injury, while a knee problem for Zenit St. Petersburg’s Artyom Dzyuba leaves Fyodor Smolov as the main threat in an attack with limited international experience.

Russia, which opens against New Zealand on June 17, is the only country to name a Confederations Cup squad containing only players from its domestic league.

Timbers, Thorns Stand Together for unique volunteer effort

Associated PressJun 7, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT

While World Cup qualifying grabs the headlines, players from the Timbers and Thorns are going to work – wielding paint brushes and shovels.

For the past six years, the Timbers organization has staged Stand Together Week, a massive volunteer effort – recognized by the city of Portland – that involves players, front office staff, supporters and anyone else who wants to join in.

Partnered with Hands on Greater Portland, the team identifies nonprofits that need help then unleashes volunteers. Scores of projects are lined up on any given day. Even Timbers organization owner Merritt Paulson helped clean and weed a park this week.

Most professional sports teams and athletes do charitable work, but it’s unusual for an entire team to collectively devote an entire week and help dozens of organizations all at once. The team says that since 2012, Stand Together volunteers have devoted 12,631 hours of service at more than 163 events benefiting kids and the environment.

Paulson said the Timbers get inquiries from other pro sports teams about how it works.

“A weeklong, city-endorsed celebration with over 1,000 volunteers, and players from all three of our teams – the Timbers, Thorns and T2 – engaged in the community, it’s just unbelievably special,” Paulson said. “And it’s a huge undertaking. When we first did it I remember pushing back on my staff and asking `Are we spreading ourselves too thin?’ and `Do you think people will really turn out?’ The answer was yes, and then some. Each of these events gets filled to the brim with volunteers.”

The Timbers enjoy a unique relationship with the city that dates back to 1975, which the team joined the NASL. The Timbers have sold out 114 matches, and the Thorns have the highest average attendance (by far) in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“We didn’t do it to build a brand, we did it because it’s who we are,” Paulson said. “We take our responsibility to shine a light on areas that could use a little more help extremely seriously, as I think any sports team should. But there’s no question I think that what we’re doing and the way we’re doing it is unique.”

On Tuesday, Timbers players Diego Chara and Victor Arboleda helped out at a development being built by Willamette West Habitat for Humanity.

Chara was charged with clearing out invasive berry bushes near the home.

“I think for me it’s spending time in the community, for me that’s the key part,” Chara said. “It’s a different project (than soccer), and I think every player enjoys that.”

Later in the evening, Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri and Thorns coach Mark Parsons were among those who helped paint two visiting rooms at the Beaverton, Oregon, offices of the Department of Human Services.

As Parsons detailed a mural, a fellow volunteer asked him if he was an artist.

“Quite the opposite. I’m horrendous,” Parsons said, laughing. “But I try.”

GAME (S) OF THE WEEK: The U.S. national team plays in a pair of World Cup qualifying matches this week. First up is a match Thursday night against Trinidad and Tobago in Colorado. Then the Americans travel for a match against Mexico in Mexico City.

The United States is in fourth place in its six-team group with four points, while Trinidad and Tobago is last with three points. Mexico leads the standings with 10 points. The top three teams from the group qualify, with the fourth-place squad going to a playoff against Asia’s No. 5 nation.

Because of qualifying games, many regular MLS players are currently with their national teams.

OTHER GAMES OF INTEREST: There are only three games up this weekend, all on Saturday: Atlanta plays at the Chicago Fire, FC Dallas visits the Timbers, and Sporting Kansas City hosts Montreal.

HONORS: FC Dallas winger Roland Lamah was named the Player of the Week for his three goals in a 6-2 victory over Real Salt Lake last Saturday. It was his first pro hat trick.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic was voted Player of the Month by the media. He had six goals and an assist in May, while the Fire went 4-0-1.

Nikolic leads the league with 11 goals this season.

CANADIAN PRIDE: Sixteen-year-old Vancouver midfielder Alphonso Davies had a big Tuesday. Not only did his become a Canadian citizen, he got called up to the Canadian national team.

“Not many people can say they’re a Canadian citizen, knowing that it’s one of the best countries in the world. I’m very proud that I’m one of those people,” he said in a statement after passing the test. “I’m also extremely thankful to my parents for everything they’ve done throughout the years, carrying the family to this safe environment. This is our home. This is where I grew up. And now to have the opportunity to represent the men’s national team is a great honor.”

Davies will join the Canadian team for a training camp in Montreal in advance of an exhibition match against Curacao.

Davies, whose parents fled Liberia, was born in Buduburam refugee camp in Ghana. The family moved to Canada when he was 5 years old.

Diego Costa says he has “to find a way out” of Conte’s Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaJun 7, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT

Diego Costa says he’s not wanted by Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban makes his situation even more difficult.

Costa claims that Antonio Conte informed him that he’s not part of his plans next season, and also says that he cannot wait for Atleti’s ban to be lifted.

That’s what we call a Grade A predicament, though we imagine there are plenty of suitors in the market for a gigantic striker who scores goals by the dozen.

From The Guardian:

“My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I’ve had a bad season so I can’t go on,” Costa said.

“I’m going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying he does not count on me for next season, so I’ll have to find a way out.”

The 28-year-old is coming off his second 20-goal Premier League season in three tries, and could take a big pay day at any number of clubs. Costa could even select a team for a season with the understanding that he’d leave for Atleti after the year.

In terms of Premier League clubs, Costa has experience playing for Jose Mourinho though it would be odd for Chelsea to sell him to a title rival (which also rules out an Arsenal side which would relish his presence).

AC Milan has been willing to spend, and Costa’s game would not be alien in the Bundesliga. Given the way Zlatan Ibrahimovic dominated Ligue 1, Costa could also spend a year there.

Costa has said he’s not interested in China, so we have a rather hilarious idea for him: Sign for the next four months in MLS, score 30 goals, then take two months off before going to Atleti. Seriously. Ask LA for a percentage of jersey sales. They’d love it.