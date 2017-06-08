More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Iniesta’s future a question as NYCFC, Juventus lurk

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

While there’s a world of difference between New York City FC and Juventus, the MLS side has some assets in its corner when it comes to the pursuit of Andres Iniesta.

Wait, what?

Yep, Don Balon says NYCFC is calling upon David Villa, Iniesta’s former Spain and Barcelona teammate, to recruit the midfield magician and former Ballon d’Or finalist to the Big Apple.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

There’s a load of money to consider, too, as NYCFC has the backing to bring Iniesta to the city. The 33-year-old still plays at a very high level, and could welcome the next stage of his career coming Stateside.

Iniesta has played nearly 43,000 minutes for Barca, registering 54 goals and 134 assists while winning myriad trophies and accolades. He was runner-up in the race for the 2010 Ballon d’Or, finishing fourth the next year and third in 2012.

The biggest hold up doesn’t have to do with leagues, or money, it’s that new Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is said to very much want Iniesta in his group for next season. The same report points out that Iniesta isn’t wild about Barca’s board, so Valverde’s designs don’t necessarily make Iniesta a certainty at the Camp Nou.

AC Milan signs left back Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg

Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) AC Milan has signed left back Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg in the Rossoneri’s third acquisition since the Serie A season ended last month.

Milan says it signed the 24-year-old Switzerland international to a four-year contract.

While financial details were not announced, Milan will reportedly pay Wolfsburg a transfer fee of 15 million euros ($17 million) plus 3 million euros ($4 million) in eventual bonuses.

[ MORE: USMNT-T&T preview ]

Milan also recently signed Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan from Atalanta and Argentine center back Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal.

A Chinese-led consortium that purchased Milan from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April has infused the club with cash.

Milan finished sixth in Serie A, securing a Europa League spot after three years without playing in Europe.

Men In Blazers podcast: DeAndre Yedlin joins the show and more

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

Rog and Davo genuflect while recapping Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid’s second consecutive Champions League. Plus, DeAndre Yedlin guests to talk about the USMNT’s upcoming World Cup Qualifier in Mexico and promotion for Newcastle United.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Transfer rumor roundup: Bayern chase Sanchez; Bellerin to Barca?

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

With a summer full of soccer already set in motion, the transfer rumors will continue to come in hot as we build up to the return of club action in August.

Here are some of the day’s top stories, which includes several of the world’s best-known talents.

[ MORE: PST reveals its UEFA Best XI for this past season ]

Kicker is reporting that Bayern Munich is prepared to not only sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, but also make the Chilean international the club’s top-paid player this summer.

The German outlet states that Bayern would be willing to pay Sanchez roughly $538,000 per week to have the superstar attacker join the reigning Bundesliga champions.

It looks like there will be a familiar face back at Barcelona next season as the Blaugrana attempt to sure up their defense.

Barcelona is said to be bringing back Hector Bellerin of Arsenal as the 22-year-old has become one of the club’s top target this summer in an effort to address the backline.

The Blaugrana have other targets on their mind though this summer, and could look to Germany for some more attacking help.

Barcelona is reportedly looking into acquiring Bayern attacker Douglas Costa, although PSG and Tottenham are also said to have significant interest in the Brazilian goalscorer.

Chelsea are still keen on Ricardo Bonucci on defense, and Antonio Conte has reportedly upped the ante for the Italian stalwart.

According to the Sun, the Blues are willing to part ways with midfielder Nemanja Matic in order to acquire Bonucci this summer. Chelsea is also said to have offered over $62 million, in addition to Matic, to bring Bonucci to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham isn’t willing to let Kyle Walker go easily, and Spurs have upped their asking price to $77 million.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are said to be keen on the England outside back, but Spurs are still looking to turn a massive profit if they have to part ways with Walker this summer.

Leicester inks manager Craig Shakespeare to three-year deal

Michael Regan/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

A 12th-place finish isn’t what Leicester signed up for following their title run in 2015/16 but much of the club’s success towards the end of last season can be attributed to their manager.

[ MORE: Man City adds Benfica goalkeeper Ederson ]

That’s why he’s been rewarded.

The club announced on Thursday that caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare has earned a three-year contract after steering the Foxes away from relegation.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me to continue along this new path in my career and to continue to work with a club and a group of staff I’ve grown extremely close to. I’m grateful to the owners and the Board of Directors for their continued faith and support,” Shakespeare said in a statement released by the club.

“Our preparations for pre-season and the new Premier League campaign have been on-going for some time, but we can now move on with certainty and ensure we are well equipped to compete at the levels now expected of a club like Leicester City.”

After taking over for outgoing manager Claudio Ranieri, Leicester went 8-3-5 under Shakespeare, before finishing in 12th place.