Iniesta’s future a question as NYCFC, Juventus lurk

While there’s a world of difference between New York City FC and Juventus, the MLS side has some assets in its corner when it comes to the pursuit of Andres Iniesta.

Wait, what?

Yep, Don Balon says NYCFC is calling upon David Villa, Iniesta’s former Spain and Barcelona teammate, to recruit the midfield magician and former Ballon d’Or finalist to the Big Apple.

There’s a load of money to consider, too, as NYCFC has the backing to bring Iniesta to the city. The 33-year-old still plays at a very high level, and could welcome the next stage of his career coming Stateside.

Iniesta has played nearly 43,000 minutes for Barca, registering 54 goals and 134 assists while winning myriad trophies and accolades. He was runner-up in the race for the 2010 Ballon d’Or, finishing fourth the next year and third in 2012.

The biggest hold up doesn’t have to do with leagues, or money, it’s that new Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is said to very much want Iniesta in his group for next season. The same report points out that Iniesta isn’t wild about Barca’s board, so Valverde’s designs don’t necessarily make Iniesta a certainty at the Camp Nou.

