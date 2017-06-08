LIVE – USMNT, Trinidad and Tobago meet in World Cup qualifier

Minnesota United’s roster didn’t look great when the season began, and many had the Loons finishing dead last in their MLS debut season.

It hasn’t been great, but United has improved after a very poor start. The club was forced to start MLS veteran Bobby Shuttleworth through injury, and acquired MLS veterans Sam Cronin and Marc Burch from Colorado. All three have helped stabilize a woeful unit.

If reports from FiftyFive.One are to believed, the Loons aren’t done and are focusing on moving from “not last” to an outside threat at a playoff spot.

One of those targets is Miller Bolanos, who is out of contract at the end of this year and also being sought by Swansea City. The 27-year-old currently plays at Gremio after searing the score sheets with Emelec, and has 20 caps and eight goals for Ecuador.

Then there’s Sam Nicholson, the Scottish midfielder and teammate of Perry Kitchen at Hearts. The 22-year-old has 80 Scottish Premiership appearances under his belt, notching nine goals and 13 assists. He visited with Minnesota last week, and FiftyFive.One says he left with a contract offer.

Minnesota has played a 4-2-3-1 with Christian Ramirez up top and not getting the best service from his No. 10. Bolanos would push Kevin Molino wide while Nicholson would likely challenge Ibarra, Johan Venegas and Ismael Jome for playing time.

