LIVE – USMNT, Trinidad and Tobago meet in World Cup qualifier

The next step in the reclamation project which is the 2017 Hex comes in Colorado on Thursday.
The USMNT hosts Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, with the Americans sitting fourth in the table and the visitors sixth.
[ LIVE: Follow USMNT-T&T ]
Tim Howard is between the sticks and Jozy Altidore is up top. The striker did not play in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela, and has five goals in five matches against T&T.
Starting Lineup: Howard; Villafana, Brooks, Cameron, Yedlin; Bradley, Johnson, Pulisic, Nagbe; Altidore, Dempsey.
Reports that Southampton’s sale to a Chinese consortium are all but confirmed may be connecting a few too many dots, at least at this point.
[ MORE: PST’s UEFA Best XI ]
ProSoccerTalk‘s Joe Prince-Wright says the deal between current Southampton ownership and Chinese company Lander Sports has yet to be completed.
Lander has money, as a Wednesday report from Reuters said the business is behind a near-$600 million project to build a “sports town” in China.
Minnesota United’s roster didn’t look great when the season began, and many had the Loons finishing dead last in their MLS debut season.
It hasn’t been great, but United has improved after a very poor start. The club was forced to start MLS veteran Bobby Shuttleworth through injury, and acquired MLS veterans Sam Cronin and Marc Burch from Colorado. All three have helped stabilize a woeful unit.
If reports from FiftyFive.One are to believed, the Loons aren’t done and are focusing on moving from “not last” to an outside threat at a playoff spot.
[ MORE: PST’s UEFA Best XI ]
One of those targets is Miller Bolanos, who is out of contract at the end of this year and also being sought by Swansea City. The 27-year-old currently plays at Gremio after searing the score sheets with Emelec, and has 20 caps and eight goals for Ecuador.
Then there’s Sam Nicholson, the Scottish midfielder and teammate of Perry Kitchen at Hearts. The 22-year-old has 80 Scottish Premiership appearances under his belt, notching nine goals and 13 assists. He visited with Minnesota last week, and FiftyFive.One says he left with a contract offer.
Minnesota has played a 4-2-3-1 with Christian Ramirez up top and not getting the best service from his No. 10. Bolanos would push Kevin Molino wide while Nicholson would likely challenge Ibarra, Johan Venegas and Ismael Jome for playing time.
A moment of silence to honor victims of last week’s London terror attacks, including two Australians, has caused a major controversy.
The minute’s silence was reportedly agreed between Australia and Saudi Arabia before a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.
[ MORE: Iniesta to NYCFC? ]
The Socceroos lined up and linked together around the half-circle, while the Green Falcons did not take part in the tribute in any traditional sense.
According to the Associated Press:
“Both the (Asian Football Confederation) and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held,” the Australian federation said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. “The FFA was further advised by Saudi team officials that this tradition was not in keeping with Saudi culture and they would move to their side of the field and respect our custom whilst taking their own positions on the field.”
The move has caused uproar, though it’s unclear whether the Saudi Arabian team misinterpreted the tribute.
Here’s a report from Australia:
While there’s a world of difference between New York City FC and Juventus, the MLS side has some assets in its corner when it comes to the pursuit of Andres Iniesta.
Wait, what?
Yep, Don Balon says NYCFC is calling upon David Villa, Iniesta’s former Spain and Barcelona teammate, to recruit the midfield magician and former Ballon d’Or finalist to the Big Apple.
[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]
There’s a load of money to consider, too, as NYCFC has the backing to bring Iniesta to the city. The 33-year-old still plays at a very high level, and could welcome the next stage of his career coming Stateside.
Iniesta has played nearly 43,000 minutes for Barca, registering 54 goals and 134 assists while winning myriad trophies and accolades. He was runner-up in the race for the 2010 Ballon d’Or, finishing fourth the next year and third in 2012.
The biggest hold up doesn’t have to do with leagues, or money, it’s that new Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is said to very much want Iniesta in his group for next season. The same report points out that Iniesta isn’t wild about Barca’s board, so Valverde’s designs don’t necessarily make Iniesta a certainty at the Camp Nou.