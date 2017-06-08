More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Everton wants $130 million for Romelu Lukaku

By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

Chelsea may want to bring back one of their former strikers, but if Antonio Conte and the Blues want to do so the club will have to fork up a lot of cash in the process.

[ MORE: Benfica keeper Ederson joins Man City ]

With the Diego Costa situation taking a drastic turn for the worse, the Blues will likely have to find themselves a new striker new season, and one name continues to be at the top of the Premier League champion’s wish list; Romelu Lukaku.

Although Lukaku has made his desires to leave Goodison Park known, Everton won’t let their prized possession go easily.

Goal is reporting that the Toffees are asking for roughly $130 million for the Belgian goalscorer, following the 24-year-old’s most recent 25-goal campaign.

Lukaku recently stated that he knows where he’ll play next season while on international duty with Belgium, and while Chelsea seem the clear favorites to re-acquire the attacking threat, other PL teams could be in play too.

With Costa likely to be shown the door at some point this summer, that leaves Chelsea with Michy Batshuayi as the team’s only true striker heading into next season. Therefore, a move for Lukaku or another striker is surely coming.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is another team that could surely be in the running to poach Lukaku as Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s future at Old Trafford appears to be coming to a close. The Red Devils appear unlikely to re-sign the Swede after he tore his ACL towards the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Leicester inks manager Craig Shakespeare to three-year deal

By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

A 12th-place finish isn’t what Leicester signed up for following their title run in 2015/16 but much of the club’s success towards the end of last season can be attributed to their manager.

[ MORE: Man City adds Benfica goalkeeper Ederson ]

That’s why he’s been rewarded.

The club announced on Thursday that caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare has earned a three-year contract after steering the Foxes away from relegation.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me to continue along this new path in my career and to continue to work with a club and a group of staff I’ve grown extremely close to. I’m grateful to the owners and the Board of Directors for their continued faith and support,” Shakespeare said in a statement released by the club.

“Our preparations for pre-season and the new Premier League campaign have been on-going for some time, but we can now move on with certainty and ensure we are well equipped to compete at the levels now expected of a club like Leicester City.”

After taking over for outgoing manager Claudio Ranieri, Leicester went 8-3-5 under Shakespeare, before finishing in 12th place.

State of play in European qualifying for 2018 World Cup

Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT

European qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is at the halfway stage.

[ MORE: UEFA WCQ schedule and preview ]

Here’s the state of play in the nine groups heading into the sixth round of games from Friday to Sunday:

GROUP A

France can increase its lead to six points with a win in Sweden on Friday.

Without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden has less individual threat but a greater sense of teamwork. Still, its defense faces a stern test against a side boosted by a recent 5-0 home win over Paraguay. France striker Olivier Giroud has five goals in his last three internationals.

If Sweden loses, Bulgaria can move up to second place by beating Belarus. The Netherlands, in fourth place, hosts last-place Luxembourg.

GROUP B

Switzerland will be looking for a sixth straight win and to keep ahead of Portugal when it plays at the Faeroe Islands on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe arrived late to Portugal’s squad following Real Madrid’s win in the Champions League final last weekend, but they should start at next-to-last Latvia.

Portugal, which trails Switzerland by three points, is coming off four straight victories since the opening 2-0 loss against the Swiss.

Last-place Andorra hosts third-place Hungary, which is five points behind Portugal.

GROUP C

World champion Germany should have little difficultly making it six wins from six matches, even though an understrength team will host San Marino in Nuremberg on Saturday.

Germany coach Joachim Loew has given nearly all of his regulars the summer off, but even an unfamiliar looking German lineup should be too much for a microstate with a population more than 100 times smaller than Berlin’s.

The Germans have already scored 20 goals in qualifying, conceding only one.

Germany leads with 15 points. Northern Ireland (10 points), the Czech Republic (8), and Azerbaijan (7) all maintain hopes of the runner-up spot and a possible playoff place.

Azerbaijan hosts Ireland in Baku, and Norway hosts the Czechs in Oslo.

GROUP D

The chances of Gareth Bale playing at the World Cup will reduce even further if Wales loses to Serbia on Sunday in the biggest game in the group.

The Welsh are in third place, four points behind Serbia and Ireland, after drawing four of their first five qualifiers and failing to reproduce their form from last year’s European Championship, where they reached the semifinals.

Ireland hosts Austria, while Moldova hosts Georgia in a game between two teams already out of contention.

GROUP E

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who missed out on being the Bundesliga’s top scorer this season, will look to score in his 11th straight European qualifier in a match against Romania in Warsaw on Saturday.

Poland, with 13 points, comfortably leads the group with the others jostling for the runner-up spot, led by Montenegro and Denmark (both with seven points). Romania and Armenia have six.

Denmark, which drew with Germany in a friendly on Tuesday, travels to last-place Kazakhstan, and Montenegro hosts Armenia in Podgorica.

GROUP F

England takes a four-point lead to Scotland for the latest edition of the world’s oldest international rivalry, 145 years after their first meeting.

Now under coach Gareth Southgate, England has dropped only two points in five games and would pile the pressure on under-fire Scotland coach Gordon Strachan with a fifth win in qualifying.

Second-place Slovakia visits Lithuania and Slovenia, a further point back in third, hosts Malta.

GROUP G

Italy hosts last-place Liechtenstein on Sunday with a chance to improve its goal difference and move closer to leader Spain, which plays at Macedonia.

Liechtenstein has conceded 19 goals in five matches, including eight against Spain. Italy and Spain have 13 points each from five matches.

Italy is coming off a 3-0 win over Uruguay in a friendly on Wednesday, while Spain was held by Colombia to a 2-2 draw.

Third-place Israel, which is four points behind the leaders, hosts Albania.

GROUP H

Friday could be a big day for Belgium on the road to Russia.

Following a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in a friendly this week, Belgium is a huge favorite to beat 98th-ranked Estonia and reinforce first place. It currently has a two-point lead.

At the same time as the game in Tallinn, Belgium’s closest challenger, Greece, will be in Bosnia-Herzegovina in a game that could be vital in the race for second place and a playoff spot.

The third game, Gibraltar against Cyprus, has no impact on the group.

Belgium has such a wealth of talent that winger Eden Hazard‘s absence because of a broken ankle should have no impact on its creative play. If anything, it should allow Yuri Tielemans, recently picked up from Anderlecht by Monaco, to flaunt his skills.

GROUP I

It looks to be a straight fight between Croatia and Iceland for top spot and the countries meet in Reykjavik on Sunday.

Croatia leads Iceland by three points with five games left.

Ukraine and Turkey are two points further back and face away games against Finland and Kosovo, respectively.

Celtic’s Rogic lifts Australia in AFC World Cup qualifying

By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Tomas Rogic has had a track record of scoring splendid goals for both club and country, and that continued on Thursday.

[ MORE: USMNT faces Trinidad & Tobago in must-win WCQ ]

The Celtic attacker blasted home a thunderous left-footed strike against Saudi Arabia after the hour mark to lift Australia to a 3-2 victory in AFC World Cup qualifying.

Tomi Juric’s first-half brace gave Australia a 2-1 lead on the stroke of halftime, but Mohammed Al Sahlawi managed to pull the match level in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia goalkeeper made a crucial blunder on a clearance during the first-half, which led to Juric’s first goal of the match for the Socceroos (see below).

The victory for Australia pulls the two nations level on points (16), but Saudi Arabia remains in second place in Group B based on superior goal differential.

With two matches remaining in the third round of AFC qualifying, Australia will be looking to move above Saudi Arabia in order to qualify directly for Russia 2018 and avoid a playoff.

England, Venezuela book date in U-20 World Cup final

By Matt ReedJun 8, 2017, 8:49 AM EDT

Both sides have been forced to grind out difficult results in the knockout phase, but Venezuela and Italy have been rewarded for their efforts with a place in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup final.

[ MORE: Latest U-20 World Cup news

Uruguay 1-1 (3-4 on PKs) Venezuela

Samuel Sosa gave Venezuela a chance to win it in extra time after scoring a late equalizer in second-half stoppage time following Nicolas De La Cruz’s opener for Uruguay.

From there, it was meant to be settled from the penalty spot as the Vinotinto edged Uruguay on spot kicks. NYCFC’s Yangel Herrera scored the eventual winner for Venezuela, who became the first nation to book their place in the U-20 final.

Italy 1-3 England

Two minutes is all it took for Italy to jump out in front, but the Three Lions didn’t stop putting up a fight. Riccardo Orsolini helped the Azzurri get out to the early lead against the European foe before Dominic Solanke leveled things up for England in the 66th minute.

Ademola Lookman and a second finish from Solanke completed the comeback for England, who scored three goals for the first time since their opening match against Argentina.