Saudi Arabia, Australia involved in controversial moment’s silence (video)

A moment of silence to honor victims of last week’s London terror attacks, including two Australians, has caused a major controversy.

The minute’s silence was reportedly agreed between Australia and Saudi Arabia before a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The Socceroos lined up and linked together around the half-circle, while the Green Falcons did not take part in the tribute in any traditional sense.

According to the Associated Press:

“Both the (Asian Football Confederation) and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held,” the Australian federation said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. “The FFA was further advised by Saudi team officials that this tradition was not in keeping with Saudi culture and they would move to their side of the field and respect our custom whilst taking their own positions on the field.”

The move has caused uproar, though it’s unclear whether the Saudi Arabian team misinterpreted the tribute.

Here’s a report from Australia:

SAUDI ARABIA SNUB | The nation's soccer team has caused outrage after ignoring a minute’s silence for recent terror attack victims! #sun7 pic.twitter.com/jKYdS9cACj — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 8, 2017

