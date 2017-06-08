More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Saudis apologize after minute’s silence snub in Australia

Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has apologized for “any offense caused” after its players declined to participate in a minute’s silence in memory of last weekend’s deadly attacks in London before the start of a World Cup qualifying match against Australia.

When the stadium announcer called for a minute’s silence Thursday night to honor the eight victims, including two Australians, the 11 Australian players on the field lined up near the center circle with arms on their teammates’ shoulders.

Their opponents from Saudi Arabia stayed on the other side, most seemingly ignoring the gesture, which sparked an immediate backlash. Video appeared to show one Saudi player bending down to tie his shoe lace during the minute of silence.

The Saudi federation statement said it “deeply regrets and unreservedly apologizes for any offense caused.”

“The players did not intend any disrespect to the memories of the victims or to cause upset to their families, friends or any individual affect by the atrocity,” the statement said. “The Saudi Arabian Football Federation condemns all acts of terrorism and extremism and extends its sincerest condolences to the families of all the victims.”

Australia won the match 3-2 to move level on points with Saudi Arabia and Japan atop the qualifying group with two games remaining.

Football Federation Australia said the Saudi team management knew about the plan to hold a minute’s silence before the match and had indicated that the players wouldn’t participate.

“Both the (Asian Football Confederation) and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held,” the FFA said in a statement. “The FFA was further advised by Saudi team officials that this tradition was not in keeping with Saudi culture and they would move to their side of the field and respect our custom whilst taking their own positions on the field.”

Typically, representative of soccer’s world governing body, FIFA, meet with officials from both teams and the referee a day before a World Cup qualifier to discuss game-related protocol, including plans for reflections such as the minute’s silence.

There was no immediate response from FIFA or the Asian Football Confederation.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was asked early Friday about the incident but said while the matter had been raised with him, he had not seen video.

“The whole world, the whole free world is united in condemnation of that terrorist attack and terrorism generally,” Turnbull said, without directly referencing the match. “Everybody, everyone should be united in condemnation with the terrorists and love, and sympathy and respect for the victims and their families.”

Senior Australian Labor politician Anthony Albanese described it as “a disgraceful lack of respect.”

“There is no excuse here. This isn’t about culture,” he said. “This is about a lack of respect.”

After the match, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Japan all had 16 points in qualifying Group B, although Japan had a game in hand.

Tomi Juric scored two goals and Tom Rogic added the third for Australia in Adelaide.

Salem Al Dawsari and Mohammed Al Sahlawi scored for the Saudis, who are led by former Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk.

Australia plays at Japan on Aug. 31 and hosts Thailand on Sept. 5 in its remaining matches. In between, the Australians will play at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

The top two countries in the six-team group qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia, with the third-place country advancing to a playoff.

USMNT player ratings from a big 2-0 win over T&T

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT

It was a game they had to win and a game they should have won, and Christian Pulisic made sure the United States men’s national team did just that.

The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund playmaker scored twice, with assists going to DeAndre Yedlin and Jozy Altidore, as the Yanks handed Trinidad and Tobago a 2-0 defeat in Colorado on Thursday.

How did the others fare?

Starting XI

Tim Howard — 7 — It’s an actual joke that anyone else has been considered as an option. Have you felt safe with anyone else between the sticks?

Jorge Villafana — 7 — Terrific going forward, not so good at the back. A huge tactical choice looms for Bruce Arena at Azteca.

John Brooks — 6 — He lost Kenwyne Jones at what could’ve been 1-0 to the visitors, but had an excellent sliding tackle and a bullet of a shot.

Geoff Cameron — 7 — A calming presence at the back, his Odd Couple relationship with Brooks is something that can push the Yanks deep into tournaments when functioning well.

DeAndre Yedlin — 8 — Very well done on both ends, and an integral part of both goals. Newcastle’s right sided man is a better player since going to England.

Michael Bradley — 6 — Hit a couple outstanding long balls and mostly played the smart, short passes well, but is in dire need of a star turn to restore confidence.

Fabian Johnson (Off 74′) — 5 — By no means a star performance, but industrious enough in helping a defensive-strapped midfield.

Christian Pulisic — 9 — Grew into the game, then took it over in the second half. Already the United States’ best player, and he’s 18 years old.

Darlington Nagbe — 6 — Kind of infuriating; Hemorrhaged possession in the first half, but took the second half by the scruff of its neck in helping to engineer the opening goal.

Jozy Altidore (Off 83′) — 7 — A sloppy first half in terms of finishing, but an excellent assist of Pulisic’s second goal and outstanding hold-up play.

Clint Dempsey (Off 61′) — 4 —  Dempsey is USMNT royalty and probably its best ever attacker, but this is two successive matches where he’s very much looked his 34 years.

Substitutes

Kellyn Acosta (On 61′) — 6 — His day as the starting holding midfielder is going to come.

Alejandro Bedoya (Off 74′) — 6 — Comically tumbled in his most memorable moment of the match.

Bobby Wood (On 83′) — N/A

USMNT 2-0 T&T: Pulisic on parade

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT
  • Yanks move into Top 3 slot
  • Pulisic scores two (video)
  • Altidore, Yedlin assist

Christian Pulisic scored his sixth and seventh international goals to give the USMNT’s World Cup hopes a major boost following a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, Colorado, on Thursday.

The U.S. now heads to Mexico for Sunday’s qualifier at Azteca, and stands a good chance of finishing this international break in an automatic World Cup qualifying slot.

Trinidad and Tobago stays dead last in the Hex table, with three points. Costa Rica hosts Panama, and Honduras visits Mexico later Thursday.

The touches weren’t there to start, even if the ideas were going forward. Clint Dempsey plugged consecutive through balls into Trinidad legs, and Jorge Villafana’s chest level cross sailed through the box.

Through 10 minutes, it was scoreless and T&T would have to be happy with its play.

Dempsey had a shot from 19 yards after Bradley sprayed a diagonal ball to Villafana, who moved it to Johnson and onto the former Fulham man. Moments later, Yedlin cued up Altidore from the right side, but the Toronto FC striker went for a fancy back leg finish and whiffed on his shot.

Yedlin was on the end of a terrific ball to the end line, but Altidore got a late start on reaching a cut back. Then Brooks lashed a shot that was parried from trouble by Jan-Michael Williams, who then stopped a strong offering from Altidore. It was coming.

A relentless run from Pulisic morphed into a gilt-edge chance, and the Borussia Dortmund teenage claimed a deflection when his left-footed lash went over the bar.

Trinidad’s first real chance came when Khaleem Hyland was gifted an acre of space and his long rip flew wide of goal.

Yet it was still 0-0 after the half hour mark, and the Yanks nearly threw it away when Kenwyne Jones beat Brooks to a cross and headed the ball off the bar.

Villafana then tested Williams, and Dempsey chased down the rebound to feed Altidore. The big man’s header was popped over the bar by Williams for a corner.

Now the 37th minute, Nagbe chipped a pass to Altidore that wound up headed over the bar.

Howard needed to make another stop on a shot through traffic in the 42nd minute, but the U.S. was superior over 45 minutes despite the 0-0 score line.

A Molino cross just missed Nathan Lewis in the 51st minute, and despite its dominance the U.S. was lucky to not trail (again).

The Americans finally scored thanks to Nagbe, who had struggled with his touch but produced a wonderful goal by dribbling into a 1-2 with Dempsey before Yedlin sent a ball into the goal mouth for Pulisic’s sliding finish.

Lewis had a goal called back for offside off the ensuing kickoff.

Williams was injured in the 56th minute, the no-doubt Man of the Match at that point needing a break after scrambling to stop Pulisic and Altidore.

Pulisic nabbed his second when Yedlin played square to Altidore, who snapped a ball beyond the defense for the youngster to bend near post.

Substitutes Kellyn Acosta and Bobby Wood teamed up for a late chance that the latter snapped off the post from 16 yards.

Why not? Pulisic projects USMNT win in Mexico

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT

Christian Pulisic keeps scoring goals, and his confidence is growing by the day.

How much so? Well, he’s expecting a United States men’s national team win on Sunday at Azteca.

Now you might be saying to yourself, “What? Is the kid going to project a loss for his team?” and in some ways you have a point.

But there is no uncertainty coming out of the mouth of Pulisic, who is maturing into a leader in front of our eyes. Here he is after the win on Fox Sports 1.

“Goals they come and go. As long as I just keep working hard, and try to help the team win, they’ll keep coming.

“It’s going to be a tough one down there in Mexico, but we really want some revenge from when they got us earlier this year. We’re really confident, and we’re going to come out of there with a win.”

Pulisic now has seven goals in 15 caps, and is leading the way for the U.S. It’s not quite his team, per se, but there’s no doubt his confidence is more important than any other player’s in terms of driving the proverbial American bus into Mexico.

Three things from the USMNT’s win over Trinidad and Tobago

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

The United States’ best male soccer player is 18

Bruce Arena’s No. 10 was at it again on Thursday, sliding into the goal mouth to poke the opener home.

It was the 18-year-old’s sixth international goal in his 15th cap, and underscored just how important he’s become to the U.S. set-up.

With Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley, and any other number of American vets struggling — at least compared to their reputations — the World Cup hopes of the United States needed a lift. Again, they got one from that electrifying teenager (Watch his goals here).

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Fullbacks thrill, but be wary

Jorge Villafana and DeAndre Yedlin were menaces in Saturday’s friendly versus Venezuela and again on Thursday.

That’s good, but Villafana was cooked several times on the defensive end, and Arena needed to decide whether he wants to risk that weakness in Azteca against a much better Mexican opposition.

While Yedlin has proven he can handle himself against better competition, Villafana may need to take a seat in favor of Fabian Johnson or DaMarcus Beasley in Mexico.

Which puts both eyes on Mexico

The United States cannot play the same tactical match against Mexico at Azteca, obviously. El Tri is so much better than Trinidad and Tobago and, at this point, quite a bit better talent-wise than the Americans.

The last time these two sides met, Mexico pulled out a 2-1 win over the Yanks in Columbus. Geoff Cameron was missing, a huge absence, and Jurgen Klinsmann started Timmy Chandler, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, and Jermaine Jones.

None of that quartet will start on Sunday unless something happens to John Brooks or Cameron in training.

What Arena needs to decide is how comfortable he is in attack. Michael Bradley was left to fend for himself often thanks to Darlington Nagbe’s attack-first mind and willingness to try tricky passes. With Nagbe and Pulisic in the midfield, that puts so much weight on Bradley to defend against numbers.

It would seem borderline insane to use Villafana and Nagbe together on the same side of the field, but perhaps Johnson subs in for one of those two on the left. And maybe Alejandro Bedoya gets the first chance to get stuck into the midfield in Mexico. But the Yanks’ chances to get a point or better in Mexico hinge on Arena’s tactics, and that’s one of several reasons he’s here.

Over to you, Bruce!