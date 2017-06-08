More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

USMNT 2-0 T&T: Pulisic on parade

By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT
  • Yanks move into Top 3 slot
  • Pulisic scores two (video)
  • Altidore, Yedlin assist

Christian Pulisic scored his sixth and seventh international goals to give the USMNT’s World Cup hopes a major boost following a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, Colorado, on Thursday.

The U.S. now heads to Mexico for Sunday’s qualifier at Azteca, and stands a good chance of finishing this international break in an automatic World Cup qualifying slot.

Trinidad and Tobago stays dead last in the Hex table, with three points. Costa Rica hosts Panama, and Honduras visits Mexico later Thursday.

[ MORE: Player ratings ]

The touches weren’t there to start, even if the ideas were going forward. Clint Dempsey plugged consecutive through balls into Trinidad legs, and Jorge Villafana’s chest level cross sailed through the box.

Through 10 minutes, it was scoreless and T&T would have to be happy with its play.

Dempsey had a shot from 19 yards after Bradley sprayed a diagonal ball to Villafana, who moved it to Johnson and onto the former Fulham man. Moments later, Yedlin cued up Altidore from the right side, but the Toronto FC striker went for a fancy back leg finish and whiffed on his shot.

Yedlin was on the end of a terrific ball to the end line, but Altidore got a late start on reaching a cut back. Then Brooks lashed a shot that was parried from trouble by Jan-Michael Williams, who then stopped a strong offering from Altidore. It was coming.

[ MORE: Pulisic projects win in Mexico ]

A relentless run from Pulisic morphed into a gilt-edge chance, and the Borussia Dortmund teenage claimed a deflection when his left-footed lash went over the bar.

Trinidad’s first real chance came when Khaleem Hyland was gifted an acre of space and his long rip flew wide of goal.

Yet it was still 0-0 after the half hour mark, and the Yanks nearly threw it away when Kenwyne Jones beat Brooks to a cross and headed the ball off the bar.

Villafana then tested Williams, and Dempsey chased down the rebound to feed Altidore. The big man’s header was popped over the bar by Williams for a corner.

Now the 37th minute, Nagbe chipped a pass to Altidore that wound up headed over the bar.

[ MORE: USWNT tops Sweden ]

Howard needed to make another stop on a shot through traffic in the 42nd minute, but the U.S. was superior over 45 minutes despite the 0-0 score line.

A Molino cross just missed Nathan Lewis in the 51st minute, and despite its dominance the U.S. was lucky to not trail (again).

The Americans finally scored thanks to Nagbe, who had struggled with his touch but produced a wonderful goal by dribbling into a 1-2 with Dempsey before Yedlin sent a ball into the goal mouth for Pulisic’s sliding finish.

Lewis had a goal called back for offside off the ensuing kickoff.

Williams was injured in the 56th minute, the no-doubt Man of the Match at that point needing a break after scrambling to stop Pulisic and Altidore.

Pulisic nabbed his second when Yedlin played square to Altidore, who snapped a ball beyond the defense for the youngster to bend near post.

Substitutes Kellyn Acosta and Bobby Wood teamed up for a late chance that the latter snapped off the post from 16 yards.

Transfer Rumor Wrap: Morata moving to Man United; Mendy saga continues

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 9, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT

Manchester United looks closer to signing one of its top summer targets.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has agreed to move to Manchester United and now all that awaits is the clubs agreeing on a transfer fee followed signing of the contract. The report adds that Morata has agreed in principle on personal terms with Manchester United.

[MORE: USMNT player ratings]

Morata had also been pursued by AC Milan but the Spaniard squashed those rumors, saying if he returned to Serie A it would only be to rejoin Juventus.

The reports claim that Manchester United will have to fork over at least $76 million for the Spanish international, who started just 14 times for Real Madrid in La Liga last season. He scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Manchester United is looking for Morata to lead the line next season both in the Premier League as well as in the UEFA Champions League. Morata will in effect replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who looks unlikely to stay with the club.

Here’s some more transfer stories to catch up on from around the world:

Sampaoli debuts as Argentina coach with win over Brazil

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 9, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Jorge Sampaoli is off to a positive start as manager of the Argentina National Team, even if the game was just a postseason international friendly more than 7,200 miles from home.

Argentina secured a 1-0 victory over Brazil in front of more than 95,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Defender Gabriel Marcado scored the game’s only goal in the 45th minute, reacting quickest to a ball that caromed off the post right into his path before finishing into an empty net.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

With this match and Tuesday’s game against Singapore the only friendlies Sampaoli will have to work with his squad, the Argentine manager called in a largely first-team squad and played one of his best available starting lineups to face Brazil, even playing Lionel Messi the full 90 minutes in the match.

Having Lionel Messi couldn’t be more crucial for Argentina, which sits in fourth place currently in CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualifying. In May FIFA lifted Messi’s four-match ban, giving Argentina its talisman back for the final four World Cup qualifiers this fall.

Without Messi against Bolivia, Argentina struggled in the high altitude and fell, 2-0. At other points during this qualifying campaign without Messi La Albiceleste have struggled to create goal-scoring chances.

For Brazil, with the team already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, manager Tite took the opportunity to test out some of the fringe players on the team as well as first team regulars, including Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Manchester City’s Fernandinho and Chelsea’s Willian.

Ex-Russia coach Slutsky hired by relegated Hull

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 7:34 AM EDT

HULL, England (AP) Former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky has been hired as manager of second-tier English club Hull, marking his first coaching stint outside his native country.

Hull said on Friday that the 46-year-old Slutsky will arrive at the northern club next week subject to international clearance, adding that planning for next season was already underway.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Slutsky stood down as coach of Russia following the 2016 European Championship. He has also managed CSKA Moscow – where he won three Russian titles – and FC Moscow and Krylia Sovetov.

Hull was relegated from the Premier League last month after one season back in the top flight.

In addition to the Hull news, the BBC reported that former Leeds United and Swansea City manager Garry Monk has been offered the Middlesbrough job with the goal of returning them to the Premier League after being relegated during this campaign.

Saudis apologize after minute’s silence snub in Australia

Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has apologized for “any offense caused” after its players declined to participate in a minute’s silence in memory of last weekend’s deadly attacks in London before the start of a World Cup qualifying match against Australia.

When the stadium announcer called for a minute’s silence Thursday night to honor the eight victims, including two Australians, the 11 Australian players on the field lined up near the center circle with arms on their teammates’ shoulders.

[ MORE: USMNT-T&T recap | 3 things ]

Their opponents from Saudi Arabia stayed on the other side, most seemingly ignoring the gesture, which sparked an immediate backlash. Video appeared to show one Saudi player bending down to tie his shoe lace during the minute of silence.

The Saudi federation statement said it “deeply regrets and unreservedly apologizes for any offense caused.”

“The players did not intend any disrespect to the memories of the victims or to cause upset to their families, friends or any individual affect by the atrocity,” the statement said. “The Saudi Arabian Football Federation condemns all acts of terrorism and extremism and extends its sincerest condolences to the families of all the victims.”

Australia won the match 3-2 to move level on points with Saudi Arabia and Japan atop the qualifying group with two games remaining.

[ MORE: Iniesta to NYCFC? ]

Football Federation Australia said the Saudi team management knew about the plan to hold a minute’s silence before the match and had indicated that the players wouldn’t participate.

“Both the (Asian Football Confederation) and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held,” the FFA said in a statement. “The FFA was further advised by Saudi team officials that this tradition was not in keeping with Saudi culture and they would move to their side of the field and respect our custom whilst taking their own positions on the field.”

Typically, representative of soccer’s world governing body, FIFA, meet with officials from both teams and the referee a day before a World Cup qualifier to discuss game-related protocol, including plans for reflections such as the minute’s silence.

There was no immediate response from FIFA or the Asian Football Confederation.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was asked early Friday about the incident but said while the matter had been raised with him, he had not seen video.

“The whole world, the whole free world is united in condemnation of that terrorist attack and terrorism generally,” Turnbull said, without directly referencing the match. “Everybody, everyone should be united in condemnation with the terrorists and love, and sympathy and respect for the victims and their families.”

Senior Australian Labor politician Anthony Albanese described it as “a disgraceful lack of respect.”

“There is no excuse here. This isn’t about culture,” he said. “This is about a lack of respect.”

After the match, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Japan all had 16 points in qualifying Group B, although Japan had a game in hand.

Tomi Juric scored two goals and Tom Rogic added the third for Australia in Adelaide.

Salem Al Dawsari and Mohammed Al Sahlawi scored for the Saudis, who are led by former Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk.

Australia plays at Japan on Aug. 31 and hosts Thailand on Sept. 5 in its remaining matches. In between, the Australians will play at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

The top two countries in the six-team group qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia, with the third-place country advancing to a playoff.