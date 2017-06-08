USMNT player ratings from a big 2-0 win over T&T

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

It was a game they had to win and a game they should have won, and Christian Pulisic made sure the United States men’s national team did just that.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund playmaker scored twice, with assists going to DeAndre Yedlin and Jozy Altidore, as the Yanks handed Trinidad and Tobago a 2-0 defeat in Colorado on Thursday.

How did the others fare?

Starting XI

Tim Howard — 7 — It’s an actual joke that anyone else has been considered as an option. Have you felt safe with anyone else between the sticks?

Jorge Villafana — 7 — Terrific going forward, not so good at the back. A huge tactical choice looms for Bruce Arena at Azteca.

John Brooks — 6 — He lost Kenwyne Jones at what could’ve been 1-0 to the visitors, but had an excellent sliding tackle and a bullet of a shot.

Geoff Cameron — 7 — A calming presence at the back, his Odd Couple relationship with Brooks is something that can push the Yanks deep into tournaments when functioning well.

DeAndre Yedlin — 8 — Very well done on both ends, and an integral part of both goals. Newcastle’s right sided man is a better player since going to England.

Michael Bradley — 6 — Hit a couple outstanding long balls and mostly played the smart, short passes well, but is in dire need of a star turn to restore confidence.

Fabian Johnson (Off 74′) — 5 — By no means a star performance, but industrious enough in helping a defensive-strapped midfield.

Christian Pulisic — 9 — Grew into the game, then took it over in the second half. Already the United States’ best player, and he’s 18 years old.

Darlington Nagbe — 6 — Kind of infuriating; Hemorrhaged possession in the first half, but took the second half by the scruff of its neck in helping to engineer the opening goal.

Jozy Altidore (Off 83′) — 7 — A sloppy first half in terms of finishing, but an excellent assist of Pulisic’s second goal and outstanding hold-up play.

Clint Dempsey (Off 61′) — 4 — Dempsey is USMNT royalty and probably its best ever attacker, but this is two successive matches where he’s very much looked his 34 years.

Substitutes

Kellyn Acosta (On 61′) — 6 — His day as the starting holding midfielder is going to come.

Alejandro Bedoya (Off 74′) — 6 — Comically tumbled in his most memorable moment of the match.

Bobby Wood (On 83′) — N/A

Follow @NicholasMendola