AP Photo/David Zalubowski

USMNT player ratings from a big 2-0 win over T&T

By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT

It was a game they had to win and a game they should have won, and Christian Pulisic made sure the United States men’s national team did just that.

The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund playmaker scored twice, with assists going to DeAndre Yedlin and Jozy Altidore, as the Yanks handed Trinidad and Tobago a 2-0 defeat in Colorado on Thursday.

How did the others fare?

Starting XI

Tim Howard — 7 — It’s an actual joke that anyone else has been considered as an option. Have you felt safe with anyone else between the sticks?

Jorge Villafana — 7 — Terrific going forward, not so good at the back. A huge tactical choice looms for Bruce Arena at Azteca.

John Brooks — 6 — He lost Kenwyne Jones at what could’ve been 1-0 to the visitors, but had an excellent sliding tackle and a bullet of a shot.

Geoff Cameron — 7 — A calming presence at the back, his Odd Couple relationship with Brooks is something that can push the Yanks deep into tournaments when functioning well.

DeAndre Yedlin — 8 — Very well done on both ends, and an integral part of both goals. Newcastle’s right sided man is a better player since going to England.

Michael Bradley — 6 — Hit a couple outstanding long balls and mostly played the smart, short passes well, but is in dire need of a star turn to restore confidence.

Fabian Johnson (Off 74′) — 5 — By no means a star performance, but industrious enough in helping a defensive-strapped midfield.

Christian Pulisic — 9 — Grew into the game, then took it over in the second half. Already the United States’ best player, and he’s 18 years old.

Darlington Nagbe — 6 — Kind of infuriating; Hemorrhaged possession in the first half, but took the second half by the scruff of its neck in helping to engineer the opening goal.

Jozy Altidore (Off 83′) — 7 — A sloppy first half in terms of finishing, but an excellent assist of Pulisic’s second goal and outstanding hold-up play.

Clint Dempsey (Off 61′) — 4 —  Dempsey is USMNT royalty and probably its best ever attacker, but this is two successive matches where he’s very much looked his 34 years.

Substitutes

Kellyn Acosta (On 61′) — 6 — His day as the starting holding midfielder is going to come.

Alejandro Bedoya (Off 74′) — 6 — Comically tumbled in his most memorable moment of the match.

Bobby Wood (On 83′) — N/A

MLS at Week 15: Three matches go on despite international window

Twitter/@StumptownFooty
By Matt ReedJun 9, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

As they say in show business, the show must go on.

That’s the case this weekend as three MLS matches will be played despite the international window taking center stage for a multitude of World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.

Here’s a look at the six teams taking to the field as part of a concise MLS Week 15.

Chicago Fire vs. Atlanta United — Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

It’s fair to say both clubs are very different from when they met on March 18 — a 4-0 thrashing in favor of Atlanta. With a game in hand, the Chicago Fire to move to within a point of Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC on Saturday, a position that few thought was possible for the Fire based on their struggles over recent seasons. In 2016, the Fire had just 31 points all season (think about that for a second!). To this point, Veljko Paunovic and Co. have accumulated 25 points in their first 14 matches. Meanwhile, Atlanta sits on 18 points and is coming off of a loss on the road to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sporting KC vs. Montreal Impact — Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Peter Vermes’ Sporting KC side has been up and down as of late but the West leaders managed to pull things together last weekend with a comfortable 3-0 win over Minnesota United to get back to winning ways. The Impact on the other hand have had more struggles this season and sit second-to-bottom in the East through 12 matches. The Canadian side has had their share of difficulties on the road to this point, taking just six out of a possible 18 points away from Saputo Stadium.

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas — Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

These are hands down two of the top sides out west and possibly in MLS. Even without Darlington Nagbe, who is off on USMNT duty, the Timbers boast one of the top attacks in the league, while Dallas is not too far behind. This fixture hasn’t been friendly to the Timbers over recent times though, with Oscar Pareja’s side winning three of the last five encounters and the other two ending in draws.

UEFA WCQ roundup: Sweden defeats France; Ronaldo, Portugal cruise

Twitter/@MirrorFootball
By Matt ReedJun 9, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Tensions are high as World Cup qualifying continues throughout Europe and the rest of the world but on Friday it was UEFA’s turn to see which teams would draw closer to Russia 2018.

In Group A, Sweden had the day they hoped for a critical win over France at Friends Arena, moving the nation to the top of Group A. Hugo Lloris‘ late blunder cost Les Bleus a share of the points and handed the Swedes a 2-1 win. Things went the way of the Netherlands as the Oranje picked up a decisive 5-0 win at home against Luxembourg, propelling them to third play.

Meanwhile, Belarus pulled off an upset against Bulgaria, which was a great chance missed by the latter to move up in the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to put the entire world on notice after netting a brace for Portugal on Friday in their 3-0 win over Latvia. Ronaldo and Co. remain second though in Group B after Switzerland kept its perfect record alive with a comfortable victory against the Faroe Islands.

Belgium and Greece both remain unbeaten in Group H with four matches left in qualifying, and after Friday’s win the Red Devils have pulled very close to reaching next summer’s World Cup after earning their fifth win.

Here are all the results from Friday’s UEFA World Cup qualifying action.

Group A

Belarus 2-1 Bulgaria
Netherlands 5-0 Luxembourg
Sweden 2-1 France

Group B

Andorra 1-0 Hungary
Faroe Islands 0-2 Switzerland
Latvia 0-3 Portugal

Group H

Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-0 Greece
Estonia 0-2 Belgium
Gibraltar 1-2 Cyprus

Video: Giroud scores outrageous volley against Sweden

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 9, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT

Olivier Giroud has shown that he can be a top-quality striker when the mood hits him, and he certainly found that quality on Friday.

The Arsenal goalscorer gave France a 1-0 lead over Sweden in the first half of their UEFA World Cup qualifying match at Friends Arena after netting a curling, outside-the-boot volley that would have any soccer fan speechless.

Unfortunately for the Swedes, Dimitri Payet‘s initial cross wasn’t dealt with in an orderly fashion, allowing the ball to drop at the feet of Giroud, who buried his attempt majestically.

Sweden did get the match back on level terms though before halftime when Jimmy Durmaz tied it at 1-1 two minutes before the break.

Russia holds Chile to draw ahead of Confederations Cup

Stu Forster/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) Chile was held to a 1-1 draw by Russia in a friendly on Friday ahead of the Confederations Cup.

Alexis Sanchez came on as a substitute and used his first touch of the ball to send Mauricio Isla behind the Russian defense and put Chile in front in the 56th minute at CSKA Moscow’s VEB Arena.

Russia responded in the 67th when center-back Viktor Vasin scored with a powerful header off Dmitry Kombarov’s corner.

The draw against the South American champions will lift Russian morale following mixed recent form and a series of injuries.

Russia starts its Confederations Cup campaign against New Zealand on June 17, while Chile takes on Cameroon a day later in the warmup tournament for the 2018 World Cup.