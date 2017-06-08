More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WATCH: Pulisic bags quick brace to give USMNT advantage

By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT

Christian Pulisic is 18 years old, and he’s consistently coming to the rescue of an entire nation.

With the USMNT whiffing on chance after chance through 45 minutes and into the second half, Trinidad and Tobago was beginning to feel its way into some counter attacking chances.

The Americans hopes of the 2018 World Cup in Russia might’ve dipped, dove, and died with a draw. You have to win your home qualifiers in CONCACAF.

So after Darlington Nagbe helped prod the Yanks into a dangerous position, it was no surprise when the teen talent was on the end of DeAndre Yedlin‘s cross.

Yedlin started Pulisic’s second goal, which was assisted by a very nice decision from Jozy Altidore. Watch both below.

Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.

A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.

“I pulled out wide, Crystal popped in that pocket, and Crystal was running out the backline and laid an awesome ball to me and I hit it with my right foot,” Lavelle said of the goal. “When I got the ball, I was debating should I play it across the face of the goal or should I shoot it. I decided to be a little selfish.

“It was a good choice this time.”

Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.

In the match at Goteborg, Sweden, Alyssa Naeher got the shutout, with lots of help from Allie Long. Sweden had a dangerous chance in the 44th minute when Caroline Seger got free in the box. Her shot from the left side of the penalty area looked to be going wide before it was blocked by Long. The ball bounced over sliding goalkeeper Naeher, but Long recovered to sweep the ball off goal line.

“It feels good coming in, getting a game against a good opponent,” Naeher said. “I am happy with it.”

The United States is 21-6-11 against Sweden, including 3-0-0 in Sweden.

“To travel this far and get a result, sometimes those games you dominate and some you don’t,” coach Jill Ellis said. “And sometimes you just have to find a way to win, and I think we did that tonight.

“A lot of great lessons.”

The women will play Norway on Sunday to finish their two-game trip.

LIVE – USMNT, Trinidad and Tobago meet in World Cup qualifier

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

The next step in the reclamation project which is the 2017 Hex comes in Colorado on Thursday.

The USMNT hosts Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, with the Americans sitting fourth in the table and the visitors sixth.

[ LIVE: Follow USMNT-T&T ]

Tim Howard is between the sticks and Jozy Altidore is up top. The striker did not play in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Venezuela, and has five goals in five matches against T&T.

Starting Lineup: Howard; Villafana, Brooks, Cameron, Yedlin; Bradley, Johnson, Pulisic, Nagbe; Altidore, Dempsey.

Subs: Guzan, Rimando, Gonzalez, Ream, Beasley, Wood, Bedoya, McCarty, Arriola, Acosta, Morris, Zusi

Southampton takeover deal moves closer, but not complete

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

Reports that Southampton’s sale to a Chinese consortium are all but confirmed may be connecting a few too many dots, at least at this point.

ProSoccerTalk‘s Joe Prince-Wright says the deal between current Southampton ownership and Chinese company Lander Sports has yet to be completed.

Lander has money, as a Wednesday report from Reuters said the business is behind a near-$600 million project to build a “sports town” in China.

Reports: Minnesota United chasing Gremio, Hearts attackers

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 8, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

Minnesota United’s roster didn’t look great when the season began, and many had the Loons finishing dead last in their MLS debut season.

It hasn’t been great, but United has improved after a very poor start. The club was forced to start MLS veteran Bobby Shuttleworth through injury, and acquired MLS veterans Sam Cronin and Marc Burch from Colorado. All three have helped stabilize a woeful unit.

If reports from FiftyFive.One are to believed, the Loons aren’t done and are focusing on moving from “not last” to an outside threat at a playoff spot.

One of those targets is Miller Bolanos, who is out of contract at the end of this year and also being sought by Swansea City. The 27-year-old currently plays at Gremio after searing the score sheets with Emelec, and has 20 caps and eight goals for Ecuador.

Then there’s Sam Nicholson, the Scottish midfielder and teammate of Perry Kitchen at Hearts. The 22-year-old has 80 Scottish Premiership appearances under his belt, notching nine goals and 13 assists. He visited with Minnesota last week, and FiftyFive.One says he left with a contract offer.

Minnesota has played a 4-2-3-1 with Christian Ramirez up top and not getting the best service from his No. 10. Bolanos would push Kevin Molino wide while Nicholson would likely challenge Ibarra, Johan Venegas and Ismael Jome for playing time.