More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

FIFA’s Confederations Cup has uncertain future after Russia

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

GENEVA (AP) The Confederations Cup soccer tournament might have some fans around the world. If so, they should enjoy this one in Russia while they can.

FIFA’s eight-nation World Cup rehearsal for the host country, World Cup title-holder and six continental champions is not sure to survive for another edition.

“If there was no Confed Cup in 2021, I wouldn’t be unhappy,” Germany coach Joachim Loew said last month when he announced a squad for the June 17-July 2 tournament in Russia with only three of his 2014 World Cup winners. “I don’t think those involved would be unhappy either.”

The Confederations Cup has struggled to spark attention outside the competing countries since FIFA took over organizing it for the 1997 edition, which tournament founder Saudi Arabia hosted.

Now that some teams seem to care little – and sluggish ticket sales to Germany fans have lagged behind Chile’s – the tournament has a problem in an increasingly crowded calendar.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino put the Confederations Cup on notice as part of a leadership review.

“We are putting everything on the table,” Infantino said of the Confederations Cup’s future at the group-stage draw in Kazan last November. “Shall we play it in June? Shall we play it in November? Shall we think about the format?”

Momentum for change was created by moving the 2022 World Cup dates in Qatar to start in November instead of June to avoid the searing heat.

A traditional Confederations Cup as rehearsal exactly one year ahead in peak time for European leagues is not acceptable. FIFA suggested in 2015 that Qatar could stage a Club World Cup in late-2021 as an “operational test event.”

Then under Sepp Blatter’s leadership, FIFA also said a Confederations Cup in June 2021 could still be held “in another (Asian Football Confederation) country.”

China would be an obvious potential host for a four-venue event if FIFA agrees. Australia, Japan and South Korea would also be options.

FIFA already has other test event plans for the expanded, 48-team World Cup in 2026. A new six-team, four-game playoff round in November 2025 will be played in the host countries.

Infantino has also speculated about expanding the Club World Cup, which could be a candidate for the June 2025 slot.

It is unclear that the Confederations Cup earns its share of revenue.

The 2013 edition in Brazil cost FIFA $70 million in expenses, according to that year’s accounts. Yet broadcasting and sponsorship rights are bundled into World Cup deals that are the real attraction.

If FIFA does seek change in 2021, it still has contracts to provide a Confederations Cup to commercial partners whose deals run through at least the 2022 World Cup.

What about the actual football, aside from business and politics? Could it save the tournament by appealing more broadly beyond the countries taking part?

The 2013 edition was mostly a success on the field, even as tear gas wafted across nearby stadiums from a wave of street protests against unpopular tiers of Brazilian government.

Neymar’s stunning goal in the third minute of the opening game against Japan set the tone for an intriguing tournament. Italy beat Japan 4-3, Brazil beat Italy 4-2, and overmatched Tahiti lost 10-0 to Spain and 8-0 against Uruguay.

Crowd sizes averaging around 50,000 far outstripped previous editions, and 73,000 people were at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro to see Brazil beat Spain 3-0 in an incident-packed final.

In Russia, there will Cristiano Ronaldo to compensate for no Neymar – even if European champion Portugal has been less entertaining than Brazil – but the injury-hit home team lacks stars and Germany is sending a team of reserves.

Loew has some injured regulars though prefers to use the summer between a European Championship and World Cup to rest others who are also Champions League regulars.

History suggests Loew is wise. No Confederations Cup winner has ever gone on to win the next World Cup.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Man United

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellJun 9, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

It’s confirmed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a free agent.

The Premier League Friday morning announced its list of released players from across the league and Ibrahimovic was the sole member on the list from Manchester United.

[More: Transfer Rumor Roundup]

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The news ends weeks of speculation that Manchester United would cut their losses after losing Ibrahimovic to a torn ACL, which will likely keep him out of action until January 2018 at the earliest, when he’ll be 36-years old.

In his one season at Old Trafford, the wily veteran striker still managed to score 17 Premier League goals and 28 goals in all competitions. It will be difficult for Manchester United to replace that production immediately, although potentially signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid could help bridge the goal gap.

It’s unclear where Ibrahimovic moves next. He’s been oft-rumored for a move to Major League Soccer or to China, but he could sit on the sidelines and await his next move while he rehabs his current injury.

Other notable players released include Arsenal’s Yaya Sanogo, Chelsea’s John Terry, Burnley’s Joey Barton, who is suspended by the FA for gambling on soccer games, Stoke’s Shay Given, West Bromwich Albion’s Darren Fletcher and West Ham’s Alvaro Arbeloa. Manchester City’s quartet of Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy and Willy Caballero that are leaving had already been announced.

Also of note is the release of U.S. Under-19 centerback Danny Barbir, who joined West Bromwich Albion in 2015. The Romanian-American dual national played mostly with the West Bromwich U-18s and reserves but never made a first team gameday squad.

Here’s a look at all the players set to be released from their contracts this summer:

(more…)

Transfer Rumor Wrap: Morata moving to Man United; Mendy saga continues

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellJun 9, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT

Manchester United looks closer to signing one of its top summer targets.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has agreed to move to Manchester United and now all that awaits is the clubs agreeing on a transfer fee followed signing of the contract. The report adds that Morata has agreed in principle on personal terms with Manchester United.

[MORE: USMNT player ratings]

Morata had also been pursued by AC Milan but the Spaniard squashed those rumors, saying if he returned to Serie A it would only be to rejoin Juventus.

The reports claim that Manchester United will have to fork over at least $76 million for the Spanish international, who started just 14 times for Real Madrid in La Liga last season. He scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Manchester United is looking for Morata to lead the line next season both in the Premier League as well as in the UEFA Champions League. Morata will in effect replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who looks unlikely to stay with the club.

Here’s some more transfer stories to catch up on from around the world:

(more…)

Sampaoli debuts as Argentina coach with win over Brazil

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellJun 9, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Jorge Sampaoli is off to a positive start as manager of the Argentina National Team, even if the game was just a postseason international friendly more than 7,200 miles from home.

Argentina secured a 1-0 victory over Brazil in front of more than 95,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Defender Gabriel Marcado scored the game’s only goal in the 45th minute, reacting quickest to a ball that caromed off the post right into his path before finishing into an empty net.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

With this match and Tuesday’s game against Singapore the only friendlies Sampaoli will have to work with his squad, the Argentine manager called in a largely first-team squad and played one of his best available starting lineups to face Brazil, even playing Lionel Messi the full 90 minutes in the match.

Having Lionel Messi couldn’t be more crucial for Argentina, which sits in fourth place currently in CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualifying. In May FIFA lifted Messi’s four-match ban, giving Argentina its talisman back for the final four World Cup qualifiers this fall.

Without Messi against Bolivia, Argentina struggled in the high altitude and fell, 2-0. At other points during this qualifying campaign without Messi La Albiceleste have struggled to create goal-scoring chances.

For Brazil, with the team already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, manager Tite took the opportunity to test out some of the fringe players on the team as well as first team regulars, including Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Manchester City’s Fernandinho and Chelsea’s Willian.

Ex-Russia coach Slutsky hired by relegated Hull

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 7:34 AM EDT

HULL, England (AP) Former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky has been hired as manager of second-tier English club Hull, marking his first coaching stint outside his native country.

Hull said on Friday that the 46-year-old Slutsky will arrive at the northern club next week subject to international clearance, adding that planning for next season was already underway.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Slutsky stood down as coach of Russia following the 2016 European Championship. He has also managed CSKA Moscow – where he won three Russian titles – and FC Moscow and Krylia Sovetov.

Hull was relegated from the Premier League last month after one season back in the top flight.

In addition to the Hull news, the BBC reported that former Leeds United and Swansea City manager Garry Monk has been offered the Middlesbrough job with the goal of returning them to the Premier League after being relegated during this campaign.