Juan Jesus: Totti planned to send penalty kick to fans in final Roma match

Francesco Totti has been the definition of class for AS Roma for the better part of two decades, and his intentions in his final match with the Serie A side certainly seem par for the course when it comes to the Italian legend.

With Roma needing a victory to beat out Napoli for second place in Italy’s top flight there was still much to play for on the final day of the Serie A season.

Luckily for the Giallorossi, the club managed to get their desired result, a 3-2 win over Genoa, but Totti wasn’t able to achieve his dream send off, according to teammate Juan Jesus.

“He was nervous all week,” Jesus told Porto Alegre-based station Radio Atlantida. “One day he would say, ‘I’m quitting,’ and the next he would be, ‘I’m going to keep playing.’ Before Roma-Genoa, we all got together in the dressing room and he said, ‘If I get a penalty, I won’t score it, I’ll kick the ball into the Curva [Sud].’

“There wasn’t a penalty so instead he sent an autographed ball into the Curvaafter the game. Totti is a fantastic person and he deserves far more than just that party. He’s somebody who helps those in need a lot, without anybody needing to know about it.

“We’re honoured to have played alongside him in this, his final season with Roma. He could have won a lot at other clubs because there are technically few around in the world like him.”

Although Totti wasn’t able to have his dream ending, at least according to Jesus, the Roma legend once again showed us why he’s been a fan favorite not only at the Stadio Olimpico but all throughout Italy, Europe and the globe since making his debut in 1992.