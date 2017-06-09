Report: Vieira’s NYCFC future uncertain with St Etienne job calling

Patrick Vieira has drastically turned around New York City FC during his short time with the MLS side but the young manager could be moving on sooner than expected.

[ MORE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United ]

L’Equipe is reporting that French side St Etienne has shown significant interest in the former Les Bleus midfielder and that if Vieira wishes to accept the job it will be his for the taking.

Earlier this week, Vieira shot down any rumors regarding an exit from NYCFC, saying that he expected to “set out on a long-term project with New York City.”

The 40-year-old is in his second season with the Eastern Conference club, after having guided the Bronx side to the playoffs during his first year in charge at Yankee Stadium.

St Etienne finished eighth in France’s top flight last season, with former manager Christophe Galtier leaving the club at the conclusion of the 2016/17 season after an eight-year stint with the team.

According to the L’Equipe report, Red Bull Salzburg coach Oscar Garcia is also a strong candidate for the job at St Etienne.