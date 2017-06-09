Sneijder becomes the Netherlands’ most-capped international

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) Wesley Sneijder has become the Netherlands’ most capped international, making his 131st appearance for his country in Friday’s Group A World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on his 33rd birthday.
The veteran midfielder’s appearance in the Dutch starting lineup meant he overtook former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar’s long-held record.
Sneijder, a former Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter Milan playmaker who is now at Galatasaray in Turkey, made his international debut on April 30, 2003, in a 1-1 draw against Portugal.
The highlight of his international career was likely his pivotal role in the Netherlands’ run to the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He was one of four joint top scorers for the tournament with five goals, including a rare headed winner against Brazil in the quarterfinals.
As they say in show business, the show must go on.
That’s the case this weekend as three MLS matches will be played despite the international window taking center stage for a multitude of World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.
Here’s a look at the six teams taking to the field as part of a concise MLS Week 15.
Chicago Fire vs. Atlanta United — Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
It’s fair to say both clubs are very different from when they met on March 18 — a 4-0 thrashing in favor of Atlanta. With a game in hand, the Chicago Fire to move to within a point of Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC on Saturday, a position that few thought was possible for the Fire based on their struggles over recent seasons. In 2016, the Fire had just 31 points all season (think about that for a second!). To this point, Veljko Paunovic and Co. have accumulated 25 points in their first 14 matches. Meanwhile, Atlanta sits on 18 points and is coming off of a loss on the road to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Sporting KC vs. Montreal Impact — Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
Peter Vermes’ Sporting KC side has been up and down as of late but the West leaders managed to pull things together last weekend with a comfortable 3-0 win over Minnesota United to get back to winning ways. The Impact on the other hand have had more struggles this season and sit second-to-bottom in the East through 12 matches. The Canadian side has had their share of difficulties on the road to this point, taking just six out of a possible 18 points away from Saputo Stadium.
Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas — Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
These are hands down two of the top sides out west and possibly in MLS. Even without Darlington Nagbe, who is off on USMNT duty, the Timbers boast one of the top attacks in the league, while Dallas is not too far behind. This fixture hasn’t been friendly to the Timbers over recent times though, with Oscar Pareja’s side winning three of the last five encounters and the other two ending in draws.
Tensions are high as World Cup qualifying continues throughout Europe and the rest of the world but on Friday it was UEFA’s turn to see which teams would draw closer to Russia 2018.
In Group A, Sweden had the day they hoped for a critical win over France at Friends Arena, moving the nation to the top of Group A. Hugo Lloris‘ late blunder cost Les Bleus a share of the points and handed the Swedes a 2-1 win. Things went the way of the Netherlands as the Oranje picked up a decisive 5-0 win at home against Luxembourg, propelling them to third play.
Meanwhile, Belarus pulled off an upset against Bulgaria, which was a great chance missed by the latter to move up in the table.
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to put the entire world on notice after netting a brace for Portugal on Friday in their 3-0 win over Latvia. Ronaldo and Co. remain second though in Group B after Switzerland kept its perfect record alive with a comfortable victory against the Faroe Islands.
Belgium and Greece both remain unbeaten in Group H with four matches left in qualifying, and after Friday’s win the Red Devils have pulled very close to reaching next summer’s World Cup after earning their fifth win.
Here are all the results from Friday’s UEFA World Cup qualifying action.
Group A
Belarus 2-1 Bulgaria
Netherlands 5-0 Luxembourg
Sweden 2-1 France
Group B
Andorra 1-0 Hungary
Faroe Islands 0-2 Switzerland
Latvia 0-3 Portugal
Group H
Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-0 Greece
Estonia 0-2 Belgium
Gibraltar 1-2 Cyprus
Olivier Giroud has shown that he can be a top-quality striker when the mood hits him, and he certainly found that quality on Friday.
The Arsenal goalscorer gave France a 1-0 lead over Sweden in the first half of their UEFA World Cup qualifying match at Friends Arena after netting a curling, outside-the-boot volley that would have any soccer fan speechless.
Unfortunately for the Swedes, Dimitri Payet‘s initial cross wasn’t dealt with in an orderly fashion, allowing the ball to drop at the feet of Giroud, who buried his attempt majestically.
Sweden did get the match back on level terms though before halftime when Jimmy Durmaz tied it at 1-1 two minutes before the break.
MOSCOW (AP) Chile was held to a 1-1 draw by Russia in a friendly on Friday ahead of the Confederations Cup.
Alexis Sanchez came on as a substitute and used his first touch of the ball to send Mauricio Isla behind the Russian defense and put Chile in front in the 56th minute at CSKA Moscow’s VEB Arena.
Russia responded in the 67th when center-back Viktor Vasin scored with a powerful header off Dmitry Kombarov’s corner.
The draw against the South American champions will lift Russian morale following mixed recent form and a series of injuries.
Russia starts its Confederations Cup campaign against New Zealand on June 17, while Chile takes on Cameroon a day later in the warmup tournament for the 2018 World Cup.