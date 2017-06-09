Transfer Rumor Wrap: Morata moving to Man United; Mendy saga continues

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Manchester United looks closer to signing one of its top summer targets.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has agreed to move to Manchester United and now all that awaits is the clubs agreeing on a transfer fee followed signing of the contract. The report adds that Morata has agreed in principle on personal terms with Manchester United.

Morata had also been pursued by AC Milan but the Spaniard squashed those rumors, saying if he returned to Serie A it would only be to rejoin Juventus.

27.3% – Álvaro Morata scored 27.3% of his shots in La Liga last season, the 2nd best % of the 59 players to score more than 5 goals. Devil. pic.twitter.com/w91beNGgb8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 9, 2017

The reports claim that Manchester United will have to fork over at least $76 million for the Spanish international, who started just 14 times for Real Madrid in La Liga last season. He scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Manchester United is looking for Morata to lead the line next season both in the Premier League as well as in the UEFA Champions League. Morata will in effect replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who looks unlikely to stay with the club.

Here’s some more transfer stories to catch up on from around the world:

Mendy won’t rush decision

Monaco youngster Benjamin Mendy isn’t ready to sign on the dotted line and leave France for bigger riches just yet, according to Sky Sports News.

The pacey 22-year-old French left back is a target of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus and will reportedly cost a team at least $50 million to sign.

Manchester City appeared close to signing Mendy a few weeks ago but the France international has decided to take his time on his future, leaving clubs waiting. Coming off a thrilling Ligue 1-winning season, Mendy would inject pace and superb crossing ability into the squad of whichever team he joins.

The report says it’s likely that Mendy does depart Monaco this summer, following in the footsteps of Bernardo Silva, who has transferred to Manchester City.

Gladbach signs Swiss talent Zakaria

Borussia Mönchengladbach is bringing one of the bright future stars of Switzerland to the Bundesliga.

Mönchengladbach completed the signing Friday of 20-year-old Denis Zakaria from BSC Young Boys in the Swiss Super League for a reported $11.2 million. Zakaria signed a contract through 2022, pending he passes a medical.

The holding midfielder, who’s already been capped by the senior Swiss national team on three occasions, scored one goal in 23 league matches this past season.

“He is a player who has incredible potential,” Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl told the team’s website. “Denis is a robust, very fast, two-strong midfielder who can develop an incredible dynamic in the offensive and has an incredible pace in the midfield.”

