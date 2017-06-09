UEFA WCQ roundup: Sweden defeats France; Ronaldo, Portugal cruise

Tensions are high as World Cup qualifying continues throughout Europe and the rest of the world but on Friday it was UEFA’s turn to see which teams would draw closer to Russia 2018.

[ MORE: Giroud scores outrageous volley in France’s draw with Sweden ]

In Group A, Sweden had the day they hoped for a critical win over France at Friends Arena, moving the nation to the top of Group A. Hugo Lloris‘ late blunder cost Les Bleus a share of the points and handed the Swedes a 2-1 win. Things went the way of the Netherlands as the Oranje picked up a decisive 5-0 win at home against Luxembourg, propelling them to third play.

Meanwhile, Belarus pulled off an upset against Bulgaria, which was a great chance missed by the latter to move up in the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to put the entire world on notice after netting a brace for Portugal on Friday in their 3-0 win over Latvia. Ronaldo and Co. remain second though in Group B after Switzerland kept its perfect record alive with a comfortable victory against the Faroe Islands.

Belgium and Greece both remain unbeaten in Group H with four matches left in qualifying, and after Friday’s win the Red Devils have pulled very close to reaching next summer’s World Cup after earning their fifth win.

Here are all the results from Friday’s UEFA World Cup qualifying action.

Group A

Belarus 2-1 Bulgaria

Netherlands 5-0 Luxembourg

Sweden 2-1 France

Group B

Andorra 1-0 Hungary

Faroe Islands 0-2 Switzerland

Latvia 0-3 Portugal

Group H

Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-0 Greece

Estonia 0-2 Belgium

Gibraltar 1-2 Cyprus