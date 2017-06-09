Video: Giroud scores outrageous volley against Sweden

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Olivier Giroud has shown that he can be a top-quality striker when the mood hits him, and he certainly found that quality on Friday.

The Arsenal goalscorer gave France a 1-0 lead over Sweden in the first half of their UEFA World Cup qualifying match at Friends Arena after netting a curling, outside-the-boot volley that would have any soccer fan speechless.

Unfortunately for the Swedes, Dimitri Payet‘s initial cross wasn’t dealt with in an orderly fashion, allowing the ball to drop at the feet of Giroud, who buried his attempt majestically.

Sweden did get the match back on level terms though before halftime when Jimmy Durmaz tied it at 1-1 two minutes before the break.