Video: Giroud scores outrageous volley against Sweden

Olivier Giroud has shown that he can be a top-quality striker when the mood hits him, and he certainly found that quality on Friday.
The Arsenal goalscorer gave France a 1-0 lead over Sweden in the first half of their UEFA World Cup qualifying match at Friends Arena after netting a curling, outside-the-boot volley that would have any soccer fan speechless.
Unfortunately for the Swedes, Dimitri Payet‘s initial cross wasn’t dealt with in an orderly fashion, allowing the ball to drop at the feet of Giroud, who buried his attempt majestically.
Sweden did get the match back on level terms though before halftime when Jimmy Durmaz tied it at 1-1 two minutes before the break.
MOSCOW (AP) Chile was held to a 1-1 draw by Russia in a friendly on Friday ahead of the Confederations Cup.
[ MORE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United ]
Alexis Sanchez came on as a substitute and used his first touch of the ball to send Mauricio Isla behind the Russian defense and put Chile in front in the 56th minute at CSKA Moscow’s VEB Arena.
Russia responded in the 67th when center-back Viktor Vasin scored with a powerful header off Dmitry Kombarov’s corner.
The draw against the South American champions will lift Russian morale following mixed recent form and a series of injuries.
Russia starts its Confederations Cup campaign against New Zealand on June 17, while Chile takes on Cameroon a day later in the warmup tournament for the 2018 World Cup.
Patrick Vieira has drastically turned around New York City FC during his short time with the MLS side but the young manager could be moving on sooner than expected.
[ MORE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United ]
L’Equipe is reporting that French side St Etienne has shown significant interest in the former Les Bleus midfielder and that if Vieira wishes to accept the job it will be his for the taking.
Earlier this week, Vieira shot down any rumors regarding an exit from NYCFC, saying that he expected to “set out on a long-term project with New York City.”
The 40-year-old is in his second season with the Eastern Conference club, after having guided the Bronx side to the playoffs during his first year in charge at Yankee Stadium.
St Etienne finished eighth in France’s top flight last season, with former manager Christophe Galtier leaving the club at the conclusion of the 2016/17 season after an eight-year stint with the team.
According to the L’Equipe report, Red Bull Salzburg coach Oscar Garcia is also a strong candidate for the job at St Etienne.
“We’re going to come out with a win there.”
It may have been a throwaway comment at the end of a postgame interview by the precocious Christian Pulisic after a two-goal game. But it could also have been a sneak peak into the confidence of the U.S. Men’s National Team locker room.
[ MORE: Analyzing key battles ]
[MORE: USMNT Player Ratings]
Heading into the USMNT’s rematch with Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, the U.S. will have to beat not only the hottest team in CONCACAF but also history. The U.S. has never won a World Cup qualifier at the Azteca and they’ve only recorded two draws, the last one famously in the run up to the 2014 World Cup.
Following the defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica that spelled the end of Jurgen Klinsmann’s tenure as USMNT manager, the U.S. has rebounded to pick up two wins and a draw on the road at Panama, with Clint Dempsey, Christian Pulisic and Michael Bradley all playing big roles.
Another draw or better at Mexico would nearly ensure the U.S. qualifies for the World Cup, barring a catastrophic collapse.
Ahead of Sunday’s crucial qualifier, here’s a look at three key battles to watch:
(more…)
We now know who’s leaving at the end of their contracts this summer, but the Premier League also released the list of players who have been kept under contract or offered a new contract for the 2017-2018 season.
While players transferring in and out still remain a question mark, nearly all of last season’s Premier League stars are all under contract for the upcoming season, such as Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Dele Alli, Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Mezut Ozil and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
[MORE: Premier League’s release list]
Of note for American fans, youngsters Lynden Gooch (Sunderland), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham) Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Emerson Hyndman (Bournemouth) and Gedion Zelalem (Arsenal) remain under contract. Geoff Cameron, who recently signed a new contract with Stoke is also on the list.
Check out all the players under contract for next season (and some for the Championship) below:
(more…)