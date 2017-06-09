Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Man United

It’s confirmed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a free agent.

The Premier League Friday morning announced its list of released players from across the league and Ibrahimovic was the sole member on the list from Manchester United.

The news ends weeks of speculation that Manchester United would cut their losses after losing Ibrahimovic to a torn ACL, which will likely keep him out of action until January 2018 at the earliest, when he’ll be 36-years old.

35 – At 35y 125d old, Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest ever player to reach 15 goals in a Premier League season. Proven. pic.twitter.com/xh9XuZMSJo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 9, 2017

In his one season at Old Trafford, the wily veteran striker still managed to score 17 Premier League goals and 28 goals in all competitions. It will be difficult for Manchester United to replace that production immediately, although potentially signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid could help bridge the goal gap.

It’s unclear where Ibrahimovic moves next. He’s been oft-rumored for a move to Major League Soccer or to China, but he could sit on the sidelines and await his next move while he rehabs his current injury.

Other notable players released include Arsenal’s Yaya Sanogo, Chelsea’s John Terry, Burnley’s Joey Barton, who is suspended by the FA for gambling on soccer games, Stoke’s Shay Given, West Bromwich Albion’s Darren Fletcher and West Ham’s Alvaro Arbeloa. Manchester City’s quartet of Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy and Willy Caballero that are leaving had already been announced.

Also of note is the release of U.S. Under-19 centerback Danny Barbir, who joined West Bromwich Albion in 2015. The Romanian-American dual national played mostly with the West Bromwich U-18s and reserves but never made a first team gameday squad.

Here’s a look at all the players set to be released from their contracts this summer:

PREMIER LEAGUE RELEASED LIST

AFC Bournemouth

Buckley Callum Ralph

McCarthy Jake

Neale Matthew Alexander

Arsenal

Da Graca Kristopher Santos

O’Connor Stefan Ramone Sewell

Sanogo Yaya

Burnley

Barton Joseph

Green George William

Hill Christian Stephen

Kightly Michael John

Olomowewe Taofiq Aderibigbe Akanni

Pingling Richard Junior George

Chelsea

Davey Alex James

Terry John George

Crystal Palace

Andrews Corie Anthony

Appiah Kwesi

Benteke Jonathan

Campbell Fraizer Lee

Croll Luke Alan

Flamini Mathieu

Fryers Ezekiel David

King-Elliott Ryan

Ledley Joseph Christopher

Williams Randell

Wynter Ben Douglas

Everton

Bainbridge Jack

Brewster Delial Edmund

Donohue Michael John

Duffus Tyrone Errol

Griffiths Russell John

Hunt Connor Charles

Kone Arouna

McAleny Conor Michael

Yarney Josef Charles

Yates James John

Hull City

Bruce Alex Stephen

Lofts Luke

Maloney Shaun Richard

Maslen-Jones Bradley

Ter Horst Johan

Leicester City

Cain Michael Dean

Domej David

Fox Brandon Levi

Kipre Cedric

Miles Matthew Richard

Mitchell Kairo Ellis

Wasilewski Marcin

Liverpool

Brewitt Tom

Brimmer Jake

Dunn Jack

Gomes Aju Madger Antonio

Lewis Kane

Manninger Alexander

Phillips Adam Lee

Manchester City

Bullock Callum

Caballero Lazcano Wilfredo Daniel

Clichy Gael

Navas Jesus

O’Brien Billy Thomas

Plummer Ellis Kane

Sagna Bacary

Zabaleta Girod Pablo Javier

Manchester United

Ibrahimovic Zlatan

Middlesbrough

Fewster Bradley William

Konstantopoulos Dimitrios

Maloney Lewis Terence James

Mondal Junior

Wheatley Josef James

Southampton

Caceres Silva Jose Martin

Isgrove Lloyd Jeffrey

Martina Rhu-Endly Aurelio Jean-Carlo

Willard Harley Bryn

Stoke City

Bachmann Daniel

Edwards Liam

Given Shay John James

Isted Harvey James Duke

Taylor Joel

Waring George Philip

Sunderland

Anichebe Victor Chinedu

Brady George

Buckley William Edward

Casey Dan Patrick

Kirchhoff Jan Tilman

Larsson Sebastian Bengt Ulf

Lawson Carl

Lescott Joleon Patrick

O’Shea John Francis

Pain Oliver David

Pienaar Steven

Swansea City

Dyson Thomas Jonathan

Emnes Marvin

Holland Thomas

Jones Owain Rhys

Samuel Alexander Kinloch

Shephard Liam

Tremmel Gerhard

Vickers Josh

Tottenham Hotspur

Lesniak Filip

Watford

Adeyemo Ola

Bannister Charlie Brendan Alec

Gilmartin Rene

Moreno Fuertes Juan Francisco

Obi Ogochukwu Alexander

Ovenden Rhyle

Ranegie Mathias

West Bromwich Albion

Barbir Daniel

Elbouzedi Zachary

Fletcher Darren Barr

Jones Callam

Pocognoli Sebastien

Rose Jack Joseph

Wright Andre

West Ham United

Arbeloa Coca Alvaro

Ford Samuel George

Howes Samuel Scott

Knoyle Kyle

Westley Samuel Edward