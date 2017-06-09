More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Man United

By Daniel KarellJun 9, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

It’s confirmed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a free agent.

The Premier League Friday morning announced its list of released players from across the league and Ibrahimovic was the sole member on the list from Manchester United.

The news ends weeks of speculation that Manchester United would cut their losses after losing Ibrahimovic to a torn ACL, which will likely keep him out of action until January 2018 at the earliest, when he’ll be 36-years old.

In his one season at Old Trafford, the wily veteran striker still managed to score 17 Premier League goals and 28 goals in all competitions. It will be difficult for Manchester United to replace that production immediately, although potentially signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid could help bridge the goal gap.

It’s unclear where Ibrahimovic moves next. He’s been oft-rumored for a move to Major League Soccer or to China, but he could sit on the sidelines and await his next move while he rehabs his current injury.

Other notable players released include Arsenal’s Yaya Sanogo, Chelsea’s John Terry, Burnley’s Joey Barton, who is suspended by the FA for gambling on soccer games, Stoke’s Shay Given, West Bromwich Albion’s Darren Fletcher and West Ham’s Alvaro Arbeloa. Manchester City’s quartet of Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy and Willy Caballero that are leaving had already been announced.

Also of note is the release of U.S. Under-19 centerback Danny Barbir, who joined West Bromwich Albion in 2015. The Romanian-American dual national played mostly with the West Bromwich U-18s and reserves but never made a first team gameday squad.

Here’s a look at all the players set to be released from their contracts this summer:

 

PREMIER LEAGUE RELEASED LIST

AFC Bournemouth

Buckley Callum Ralph
McCarthy Jake
Neale Matthew Alexander

Arsenal

Da Graca Kristopher Santos
O’Connor Stefan Ramone Sewell
Sanogo Yaya

Burnley

Barton Joseph
Green George William
Hill Christian Stephen
Kightly Michael John
Olomowewe Taofiq Aderibigbe Akanni
Pingling Richard Junior George

Chelsea

Davey Alex James
Terry John George

Crystal Palace

Andrews Corie Anthony
Appiah Kwesi
Benteke Jonathan
Campbell Fraizer Lee
Croll Luke Alan
Flamini Mathieu
Fryers Ezekiel David
King-Elliott Ryan
Ledley Joseph Christopher
Williams Randell
Wynter Ben Douglas

Everton

Bainbridge Jack
Brewster Delial Edmund
Donohue Michael John
Duffus Tyrone Errol
Griffiths Russell John
Hunt Connor Charles
Kone Arouna
McAleny Conor Michael
Yarney Josef Charles
Yates James John

Hull City

Bruce Alex Stephen
Lofts Luke
Maloney Shaun Richard
Maslen-Jones Bradley
Ter Horst Johan

Leicester City

Cain Michael Dean
Domej David
Fox Brandon Levi
Kipre Cedric
Miles Matthew Richard
Mitchell Kairo Ellis
Wasilewski Marcin

Liverpool

Brewitt Tom
Brimmer Jake
Dunn Jack
Gomes Aju Madger Antonio
Lewis Kane
Manninger Alexander
Phillips Adam Lee

Manchester City

Bullock Callum
Caballero Lazcano Wilfredo Daniel
Clichy Gael
Navas Jesus
O’Brien Billy Thomas
Plummer Ellis Kane
Sagna Bacary
Zabaleta Girod Pablo Javier

Manchester United

Ibrahimovic Zlatan

Middlesbrough

Fewster Bradley William
Konstantopoulos Dimitrios
Maloney Lewis Terence James
Mondal Junior
Wheatley Josef James

Southampton

Caceres Silva Jose Martin
Isgrove Lloyd Jeffrey
Martina Rhu-Endly Aurelio Jean-Carlo
Willard Harley Bryn

Stoke City

Bachmann Daniel
Edwards Liam
Given Shay John James
Isted Harvey James Duke
Taylor Joel
Waring George Philip

Sunderland

Anichebe Victor Chinedu
Brady George
Buckley William Edward
Casey Dan Patrick
Kirchhoff Jan Tilman
Larsson Sebastian Bengt Ulf
Lawson Carl
Lescott Joleon Patrick
O’Shea John Francis
Pain Oliver David
Pienaar Steven

Swansea City

Dyson Thomas Jonathan
Emnes Marvin
Holland Thomas
Jones Owain Rhys
Samuel Alexander Kinloch
Shephard Liam
Tremmel Gerhard
Vickers Josh

Tottenham Hotspur

Lesniak Filip

Watford

Adeyemo Ola
Bannister Charlie Brendan Alec
Gilmartin Rene
Moreno Fuertes Juan Francisco
Obi Ogochukwu Alexander
Ovenden Rhyle
Ranegie Mathias

West Bromwich Albion

Barbir Daniel
Elbouzedi Zachary
Fletcher Darren Barr
Jones Callam
Pocognoli Sebastien
Rose Jack Joseph
Wright Andre

West Ham United

Arbeloa Coca Alvaro
Ford Samuel George
Howes Samuel Scott
Knoyle Kyle
Westley Samuel Edward

Transfer Rumor Wrap: Morata moving to Man United; Mendy saga continues

By Daniel KarellJun 9, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT

Manchester United looks closer to signing one of its top summer targets.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has agreed to move to Manchester United and now all that awaits is the clubs agreeing on a transfer fee followed signing of the contract. The report adds that Morata has agreed in principle on personal terms with Manchester United.

Morata had also been pursued by AC Milan but the Spaniard squashed those rumors, saying if he returned to Serie A it would only be to rejoin Juventus.

The reports claim that Manchester United will have to fork over at least $76 million for the Spanish international, who started just 14 times for Real Madrid in La Liga last season. He scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Manchester United is looking for Morata to lead the line next season both in the Premier League as well as in the UEFA Champions League. Morata will in effect replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who looks unlikely to stay with the club.

Here’s some more transfer stories to catch up on from around the world:

Sampaoli debuts as Argentina coach with win over Brazil

By Daniel KarellJun 9, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Jorge Sampaoli is off to a positive start as manager of the Argentina National Team, even if the game was just a postseason international friendly more than 7,200 miles from home.

Argentina secured a 1-0 victory over Brazil in front of more than 95,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Defender Gabriel Marcado scored the game’s only goal in the 45th minute, reacting quickest to a ball that caromed off the post right into his path before finishing into an empty net.

With this match and Tuesday’s game against Singapore the only friendlies Sampaoli will have to work with his squad, the Argentine manager called in a largely first-team squad and played one of his best available starting lineups to face Brazil, even playing Lionel Messi the full 90 minutes in the match.

Having Lionel Messi couldn’t be more crucial for Argentina, which sits in fourth place currently in CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualifying. In May FIFA lifted Messi’s four-match ban, giving Argentina its talisman back for the final four World Cup qualifiers this fall.

Without Messi against Bolivia, Argentina struggled in the high altitude and fell, 2-0. At other points during this qualifying campaign without Messi La Albiceleste have struggled to create goal-scoring chances.

For Brazil, with the team already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, manager Tite took the opportunity to test out some of the fringe players on the team as well as first team regulars, including Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Manchester City’s Fernandinho and Chelsea’s Willian.

Ex-Russia coach Slutsky hired by relegated Hull

Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 7:34 AM EDT

HULL, England (AP) Former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky has been hired as manager of second-tier English club Hull, marking his first coaching stint outside his native country.

Hull said on Friday that the 46-year-old Slutsky will arrive at the northern club next week subject to international clearance, adding that planning for next season was already underway.

Slutsky stood down as coach of Russia following the 2016 European Championship. He has also managed CSKA Moscow – where he won three Russian titles – and FC Moscow and Krylia Sovetov.

Hull was relegated from the Premier League last month after one season back in the top flight.

In addition to the Hull news, the BBC reported that former Leeds United and Swansea City manager Garry Monk has been offered the Middlesbrough job with the goal of returning them to the Premier League after being relegated during this campaign.

Saudis apologize after minute’s silence snub in Australia

Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has apologized for “any offense caused” after its players declined to participate in a minute’s silence in memory of last weekend’s deadly attacks in London before the start of a World Cup qualifying match against Australia.

When the stadium announcer called for a minute’s silence Thursday night to honor the eight victims, including two Australians, the 11 Australian players on the field lined up near the center circle with arms on their teammates’ shoulders.

Their opponents from Saudi Arabia stayed on the other side, most seemingly ignoring the gesture, which sparked an immediate backlash. Video appeared to show one Saudi player bending down to tie his shoe lace during the minute of silence.

The Saudi federation statement said it “deeply regrets and unreservedly apologizes for any offense caused.”

“The players did not intend any disrespect to the memories of the victims or to cause upset to their families, friends or any individual affect by the atrocity,” the statement said. “The Saudi Arabian Football Federation condemns all acts of terrorism and extremism and extends its sincerest condolences to the families of all the victims.”

Australia won the match 3-2 to move level on points with Saudi Arabia and Japan atop the qualifying group with two games remaining.

Football Federation Australia said the Saudi team management knew about the plan to hold a minute’s silence before the match and had indicated that the players wouldn’t participate.

“Both the (Asian Football Confederation) and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held,” the FFA said in a statement. “The FFA was further advised by Saudi team officials that this tradition was not in keeping with Saudi culture and they would move to their side of the field and respect our custom whilst taking their own positions on the field.”

Typically, representative of soccer’s world governing body, FIFA, meet with officials from both teams and the referee a day before a World Cup qualifier to discuss game-related protocol, including plans for reflections such as the minute’s silence.

There was no immediate response from FIFA or the Asian Football Confederation.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was asked early Friday about the incident but said while the matter had been raised with him, he had not seen video.

“The whole world, the whole free world is united in condemnation of that terrorist attack and terrorism generally,” Turnbull said, without directly referencing the match. “Everybody, everyone should be united in condemnation with the terrorists and love, and sympathy and respect for the victims and their families.”

Senior Australian Labor politician Anthony Albanese described it as “a disgraceful lack of respect.”

“There is no excuse here. This isn’t about culture,” he said. “This is about a lack of respect.”

After the match, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Japan all had 16 points in qualifying Group B, although Japan had a game in hand.

Tomi Juric scored two goals and Tom Rogic added the third for Australia in Adelaide.

Salem Al Dawsari and Mohammed Al Sahlawi scored for the Saudis, who are led by former Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk.

Australia plays at Japan on Aug. 31 and hosts Thailand on Sept. 5 in its remaining matches. In between, the Australians will play at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

The top two countries in the six-team group qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia, with the third-place country advancing to a playoff.