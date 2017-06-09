Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Man United

It’s confirmed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a free agent.
The Premier League Friday morning announced its list of released players from across the league and Ibrahimovic was the sole member on the list from Manchester United.
The news ends weeks of speculation that Manchester United would cut their losses after losing Ibrahimovic to a torn ACL, which will likely keep him out of action until January 2018 at the earliest, when he’ll be 36-years old.
In his one season at Old Trafford, the wily veteran striker still managed to score 17 Premier League goals and 28 goals in all competitions. It will be difficult for Manchester United to replace that production immediately, although potentially signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid could help bridge the goal gap.
It’s unclear where Ibrahimovic moves next. He’s been oft-rumored for a move to Major League Soccer or to China, but he could sit on the sidelines and await his next move while he rehabs his current injury.
Other notable players released include Arsenal’s Yaya Sanogo, Chelsea’s John Terry, Burnley’s Joey Barton, who is suspended by the FA for gambling on soccer games, Stoke’s Shay Given, West Bromwich Albion’s Darren Fletcher and West Ham’s Alvaro Arbeloa. Manchester City’s quartet of Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy and Willy Caballero that are leaving had already been announced.
Also of note is the release of U.S. Under-19 centerback Danny Barbir, who joined West Bromwich Albion in 2015. The Romanian-American dual national played mostly with the West Bromwich U-18s and reserves but never made a first team gameday squad.
Here’s a look at all the players set to be released from their contracts this summer:
PREMIER LEAGUE RELEASED LIST
AFC Bournemouth
Buckley Callum Ralph
McCarthy Jake
Neale Matthew Alexander
Arsenal
Da Graca Kristopher Santos
O’Connor Stefan Ramone Sewell
Sanogo Yaya
Burnley
Barton Joseph
Green George William
Hill Christian Stephen
Kightly Michael John
Olomowewe Taofiq Aderibigbe Akanni
Pingling Richard Junior George
Chelsea
Davey Alex James
Terry John George
Crystal Palace
Andrews Corie Anthony
Appiah Kwesi
Benteke Jonathan
Campbell Fraizer Lee
Croll Luke Alan
Flamini Mathieu
Fryers Ezekiel David
King-Elliott Ryan
Ledley Joseph Christopher
Williams Randell
Wynter Ben Douglas
Everton
Bainbridge Jack
Brewster Delial Edmund
Donohue Michael John
Duffus Tyrone Errol
Griffiths Russell John
Hunt Connor Charles
Kone Arouna
McAleny Conor Michael
Yarney Josef Charles
Yates James John
Hull City
Bruce Alex Stephen
Lofts Luke
Maloney Shaun Richard
Maslen-Jones Bradley
Ter Horst Johan
Leicester City
Cain Michael Dean
Domej David
Fox Brandon Levi
Kipre Cedric
Miles Matthew Richard
Mitchell Kairo Ellis
Wasilewski Marcin
Liverpool
Brewitt Tom
Brimmer Jake
Dunn Jack
Gomes Aju Madger Antonio
Lewis Kane
Manninger Alexander
Phillips Adam Lee
Manchester City
Bullock Callum
Caballero Lazcano Wilfredo Daniel
Clichy Gael
Navas Jesus
O’Brien Billy Thomas
Plummer Ellis Kane
Sagna Bacary
Zabaleta Girod Pablo Javier
Manchester United
Ibrahimovic Zlatan
Middlesbrough
Fewster Bradley William
Konstantopoulos Dimitrios
Maloney Lewis Terence James
Mondal Junior
Wheatley Josef James
Southampton
Caceres Silva Jose Martin
Isgrove Lloyd Jeffrey
Martina Rhu-Endly Aurelio Jean-Carlo
Willard Harley Bryn
Stoke City
Bachmann Daniel
Edwards Liam
Given Shay John James
Isted Harvey James Duke
Taylor Joel
Waring George Philip
Sunderland
Anichebe Victor Chinedu
Brady George
Buckley William Edward
Casey Dan Patrick
Kirchhoff Jan Tilman
Larsson Sebastian Bengt Ulf
Lawson Carl
Lescott Joleon Patrick
O’Shea John Francis
Pain Oliver David
Pienaar Steven
Swansea City
Dyson Thomas Jonathan
Emnes Marvin
Holland Thomas
Jones Owain Rhys
Samuel Alexander Kinloch
Shephard Liam
Tremmel Gerhard
Vickers Josh
Tottenham Hotspur
Lesniak Filip
Watford
Adeyemo Ola
Bannister Charlie Brendan Alec
Gilmartin Rene
Moreno Fuertes Juan Francisco
Obi Ogochukwu Alexander
Ovenden Rhyle
Ranegie Mathias
West Bromwich Albion
Barbir Daniel
Elbouzedi Zachary
Fletcher Darren Barr
Jones Callam
Pocognoli Sebastien
Rose Jack Joseph
Wright Andre
West Ham United
Arbeloa Coca Alvaro
Ford Samuel George
Howes Samuel Scott
Knoyle Kyle
Westley Samuel Edward