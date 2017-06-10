More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
England Under-20 team chases rare global title vs Venezuela

Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) If England defeats Venezuela in the final of the Under-20 World Cup on Sunday, the country will celebrate its first soccer world title for more than 50 years.

Since winning the World Cup back in 1966 on home soil, England has underachieved on the global stage.

“It’s our time,” said Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, who has scored four goals in the tournament. “The determination we have is what drives us on. We know that even if we’re losing, we can bring it back.”

England has won five of six games to get to the final at Suwon World Cup Stadium. After topping Group A with wins over six-time champion Argentina and host South Korea, England has defeated Costa Rica, Mexico and Italy.

That 3-1 semifinal victory was the most impressive after Italy took a second-minute lead. England replied with two goals from Solanke and another from Ademola Lookman, who joined English Premier League team Everton in January.

Venezuela was the most impressive performer in the group stage, defeating Mexico, Germany and Vanuatu, scoring 10 goals and not conceding any.

In three knockout stage games, however, the team has needed extra time to eliminate Japan, the United States and Uruguay. Venezuela defeated the South American champion 4-3 in a penalty shootout with goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez the hero.

“We have to remember that we’re Venezuela, that we’re a team and a country that’s coming on fast,” Farinez said. “Reaching a World Cup final is a turning point we’ve been looking for for a while. For the last 2 1/2 years we’ve been thinking that this is our time.”

Pele trashes Argentinian youngster Dybala as “overrated”

By Kyle BonnJun 10, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

Pele knows a thing or two about good soccer players. He also knows a thing or two about the rivalry between Brazil and Argentina.

The Brazilian legend has stoked the fire between the two countries by branding Argentinian youngster Paulo Dybala as “overrated” after Brazil lost 1-0 to Argentina in a friendly in Australia.

“Paulo Dybala? He’s not as good as people say,” Pele told Italian publication Tuttosport. “They say he might be the heir to Maradona, but the only thing they have in common is that they kick with their left foot.”

Dybala has been highly touted since his days at Palermo, and Juventus pounced in July of 2015. Since, the Argentinian has impressed mightily, announcing himself to the world with a pair of goals in a 3-0 win over Barcelona in Juventus’s march this season towards the Champions League final.

The 23-year-old was held scoreless in the friendly in Melbourne, but defender Gabriel Mercado gave Argentina the victory with a goal just seconds out of the halftime break.

Scotland and England draw 2-2 in wild finish

By Kyle BonnJun 10, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

The World Cup qualifier between Scotland and England finished in a 2-2 draw in a game that featured a stunning final five minutes that saw three goals.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s 70th minute score the only goal through much of a relatively sleepy game, it burst to life in th final minutes. Scotland suddenly went in front thanks to a pair of Leigh Griffiths free-kicks just two minutes apart, the latter finding the back of the net on the stroke of added time. But Scotland couldn’t hold on as Harry Kane would equalize with just seconds remaining to see England salvage a draw.

The draw keeps England’s 26-match qualifying unbeaten streak alive, but it nearly came to an end.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had England looking strong when he produced a brilliant move to skip past Scott Brown, then cut back onto his left to slide by two more defenders before ripping into the back of the net. The goal had been coming for England as they held possession for much of the game and out-shot Scotland 16-8, 9-3 on target.

However, Gordon Strachan’s side would not give in. Scotland earned a pair of free-kicks, and Leigh Griffiths deposited them both past Joe Hart. First, with the ball positioned well outside the box just a tick to the right of central, Griffiths went over the wall and into the top-right corner to level the match in the 87th minute. Then, just three minutes later, with the ball nearly in the same spot, he went to the other side, leaving Hart again grasping at air.

With England’s backs suddenly against the wall, they pressed through added time, and Harry Kane produced the goal to salvage a point. An absolutely perfect long-ball from Raheem Sterling met Kane at the back post, and the Spurs front-man deposited it with a simple finish before wheeling away to celebrate.

The draw leaves England atop Group F, three points ahead of Slovenia. The draw is brutal for Scotland, who could have jumped into third with the three points, instead now back in fourth a point behind Slovakia and six behind the group leaders.

Joe Hart confirms his Manchester City career is likely over

By Kyle BonnJun 10, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

It appeared Joe Hart‘s Manchester City career was over when manager Pep Guardiola brought in Barcelona shot-stopper Claudio Bravo last summer. Bravo was poor this past Premier League season, and with Hart impressing at times on loan with Torino, it seemed he could potentially find his way back.

Then, Guardiola put a stop to those thoughts by purchasing Benfica goalkeeper Ederson for a very high transfer fee.

Hart sees the writing on the wall. The 30-year-old could stay and fight for his place, but that would put his status as the England #1 in serious jeopardy.

“Not every manager is going to love me,” Hart said ahead of England’s match against Scotland on Saturday. “If you ask a lot of managers around the world there are going to positive things and people saying ‘not for me’. One of those managers took over Manchester City and said ‘not for me’.”

But Hart has anxiety that he won’t find a new home. “I can take that and life goes on. It isn’t all about me. It seems my time up there is over and I need to find somewhere new, which I did last season. I can’t say it hasn’t been on my mind, there is a possibility no one will want me.”

In the end, it seems Hart is experiencing a feeling of powerlessness. “I know I will do everything I can to be in a situation where someone wants me to play for them. I can’t make that happen but I will try my best.”

Montreal Impact defender Oyongo suffers serious knee injury

By Kyle BonnJun 10, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT

Montreal Impact left-back Ambroise Oyongo has suffered a serious knee injury on international duty with Cameroon, and will likely be out for a significant spell.

Cameroon defeated Morocco 1-0 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, but in the 21st minute, Oyongo suffered what African publication CulturEbene is calling “rupture of ligaments and dislocation of the patella.” An ambulance was brought onto the track outside the edge of the pitch, and the 25-year-old was transported to the local hospital in Yaounde.

According to Montreal-based journalist Patrick Leduc, Montreal Impact manager Mauro Biello was quoted as saying Oyongo’s injury is “not good.”

Oyongo has played the full 90 minutes for all but one Major League Soccer match for Montreal so far this season, recording a goal and assist. The Impact sit in 10th position in the Eastern Conference, but are four points back of a playoff position.