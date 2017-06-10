More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

MLS Snapshot: Chicago Fire 2-0 Atlanta United (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less)Chicago is very, very good at home, and handled Atlanta United to run its season record to 7W-0L-1T at Toyota Park. David Accam set up Luis Solignac for a goal and then sent in a ball that was handled, allowing Nemanja Nikolic to score from the spot, his league leading 12th goal of the season. Chicago pulls to within a point of East-leading Toronto, and has won 7 of 12 since some guy name Bastian starting coming to practice.

The goals

29′ — Accam draws half of Georgia to the right side, finds Solignac — Look at David Accam, going full maze runner with the hope of finding Nikolic. Turns out Solignac was an easier option.

70′ — Nikolic makes it a dozen — The ex-Legia Warsaw man’s game is translating fairly well to MLS, don’t you think? The 29-year-old Hungarian national teamer essentially asks Bernd Storck why he wasn’t in the mix for Friday’s World Cup qualifying loss at Andorra (?!?).

Man of the Match: Juninho. 100 percent pass accuracy, and a half-dozen recoveries in his own half.

USMNT-Mexico preview: Long odds at Azteca

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT

The Mexican national team presents a massive challenge to the United States, especially at Azteca, but the Yanks have some unusual advantages ahead of Sunday’s contest.

For one thing, El Tri has to prepare for next week’s Confederations Cup and joins the USMNT as teams playing on only three days rest.

But Mexico is also limited by a quartet of injuries, including impactful players Andres Guardado, Miguel Layun, and old American nemesis Rafa Marquez.

That’s not enough to level the playing field, even in the thin air of Azteca, but it’s a start for an American side known if anything for its relentless work rate and endurance.

The rivalry remains lopsided — Mexico has 38 wins and 14 draws in 66 matches — and El Tri has consecutive wins in big matches since ending its six-match winless run against the U.S.

The 2015 CONCACAF Cup was far worse than the 3-2 score line indicated, and Marquez’s late winner in November’s World Cup qualifier in Columbus was a fair winner as Mexico ended the Yanks’ Dos a Cero hex in the Hex.

Forget the rivalry for a second, one which stretches across years, and focus on form. Mexico is doing quite well since its disappointing Copa America Centenario ended with a loss to Ecuador.

While the ensuing Gold Cup win was more referee-aided than dominant, it kicked off an incredible run that boasts a record of 23W-9D-2L.

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

All-time leading goal scorer Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is obviously a major threat, but just been a part of what’s been working for Mexico. El Tri has 11 goals in 2017, and nine different players have hit the score sheet.

It was a 3-5-2 in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Honduras, and Mexican center back Oswaldo Alanis was a menace. The 28-year-old Guadalajara man was credited with six takeaways, scored a goal, and missed on only two of 45 passes.

Will Bruce Arena consider a matching three-back outfit? It would be experimentation of the highest order, but also coming in a match in which few expect three points. More likely, does the U.S. boast the incisive passing help break down that five-man midfield?

With a long trip to Russia and a place in the World Cup almost secure — Mexico has a seven-point lead on fourth place Panama — there’s a very slight possibility the Yanks can catch Mexico looking ahead to Portugal, New Zealand, and hosts Russia in the Confederations Cup. It’s just one of many things the Americans need to succeed in Sunday’s brutal test.

How will the USMNT lineup versus Mexico?

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

Bruce Arena has some unique challenges in planning for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Mexico at Azteca.

For one thing, Mexico’s really good. Beyond that, Arena has to marshall his men into battle just three days after its last match day (as does El Tri boss Juan Carlos Ozorio).

That lack of rest, coupled with the thin air of Mexico City and Mexico’s electric attack, make getting a point a tall task.

Let’s begin with any prospective iron men. Osorio is into heavy squad rotation, which doubles Arena’s need for fresh legs. Who could defy a lineup change?

Christian Pulisic — Your best player plays, especially when he’s got the legs of an 18-year-old (because he is an 18-year-old).

Geoff Cameron — The odds say that John Brooks will come out of the lineup having played a bunch despite his tweak against Venezuela, and Arena will want some semblance of consistency in front of Tim Howard

Howard — He’s their best goalkeeper and has Azteca experience.

Michael Bradley — While he didn’t shine against T&T, he connected on 41 of 44 passes and his experience matters especially with Clint Dempsey expected to start on the bench.

Jozy Altidore — The big striker missed the friendly against Venezuela for a family wedding, and may have enough in the tank to start alone or with Bobby Wood.

DeAndre Yedlin — Stellar against T&T, and his two-way play could be a major asset south of the border.

Our guess is that all six of those players start, with two of Altidore, Pulisic, and Yedlin subbed out depending on the scoreline after an hour.

Arena is going to turn to longtime LA Galaxy charge Omar Gonzalez in place of Brooks, and will slot DaMarcus Beasley in place of Jorge Villafana. The latter was terrific against T&T, but Arena will want something more steady defensively guarding Mexico’s right side.

This is a major spot to hand Kellyn Acosta a big start at an important position, but Arena may want to use another midfielder alongside Bradley to clog up the middle of the park. Dax McCarty could also feature here.

Assuming Altidore and Bobby Wood up top, here’s what it could look like:

Howard

Yedlin — Cameron — Gonzalez — Beasley

Bradley — Acosta

Pulisic ————— Bedoya

Wood — Altidore

If Arena goes defense with just one striker, that’ll be Wood to start and opens up a place for Paul Arriola, Johnson, or even Nagbe. The Timbers playmaker has a knack for something special on offense, and going with one striker would allow Arena some leeway with Nagbe’s occasional defensive shortcoming and propensity for turning the ball over. To be clear, this is also a concern with Pulisic but there’s a gap in class there.

Howard

Yedlin — Cameron — Gonzalez — Beasley

Bradley — McCarty

Arriola — Pulisic — Nagbe

Wood

UEFA World Cup qualifying wrap: Hat tricks for Jovetic, Wagner, Lewandowski

AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

UEFA World Cup qualifying’s sixth set of matches continued Saturday, with goals pouring into nets around Europe.

A trio of players netted hat tricks, while three road teams scooped up wins in the race for Russia 2018.

Poland 3-1 Romania

Robert Lewandowski scored thrice, twice from the spot, as Poland remains in pole position for an automatic World Cup spot. The Eagles lead Denmark and Montenegro by six points, and next travels to the former.

Montenegro 4-1 Armenia

A day of hat tricks continued in Podgorica, where Stevan Jovetic scored in the 28th, 54th, and 82nd minutes.

Germany 7-0 San Marino

Sandro Wagner is making up for lost time. Hoffenheim’s big 29-year-old center forward nabbed a hat trick to give him three goals in three caps as the Germans ran rout over San Marino. Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi was also among the scorers.

Norway 1-1 Czech Republic

An Alexander Soderlund penalty gave the hosts an equalizer, but Norway knew a win was a must in this home encounter. The Czechs are now four points back of second place Northern Ireland in Group C.

 

Lithuania 1-2 Slovakia

Vladimir Weiss and Marek Hamisk scored for a narrow road win, and Slovakia is within two points of leaders England.

 

Azerbaijan 0-1 Northern Ireland

Milli is a challenge, especially at home, and Northern Ireland needed 90-plus to find a winner. Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas did the trick in the second minute of stoppage time to keep NI in control of its second place destiny.

Kazakhstan 1-3 Denmark

Ajax teenage star Kasper Dolberg scored his first senior goal in stoppage time, and Spurs’ Christian Eriksen also scored as the visitors took all three points.

Scotland 2-2 EnglandRECAP

A pair of Leigh Griffiths’ free kicks gave the Scots a late 2-1 lead, but Harry Kane scored an equalizer to keep England unbeaten in qualifying. England still hosts Slovenia and Slovakia, each of whom are within a win of the Three Lions.

Slovenia 2-0 Malta

Fiorentina veteran Josip Ilicic scored the opener, and 38-year-old Milivoje Novaković closed out the keep Slovenia within sight of England in Group F.

England Under-20 team chases rare global title vs Venezuela

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) If England defeats Venezuela in the final of the Under-20 World Cup on Sunday, the country will celebrate its first soccer world title for more than 50 years.

Since winning the World Cup back in 1966 on home soil, England has underachieved on the global stage.

“It’s our time,” said Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, who has scored four goals in the tournament. “The determination we have is what drives us on. We know that even if we’re losing, we can bring it back.”

England has won five of six games to get to the final at Suwon World Cup Stadium. After topping Group A with wins over six-time champion Argentina and host South Korea, England has defeated Costa Rica, Mexico and Italy.

That 3-1 semifinal victory was the most impressive after Italy took a second-minute lead. England replied with two goals from Solanke and another from Ademola Lookman, who joined English Premier League team Everton in January.

Venezuela was the most impressive performer in the group stage, defeating Mexico, Germany and Vanuatu, scoring 10 goals and not conceding any.

In three knockout stage games, however, the team has needed extra time to eliminate Japan, the United States and Uruguay. Venezuela defeated the South American champion 4-3 in a penalty shootout with goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez the hero.

“We have to remember that we’re Venezuela, that we’re a team and a country that’s coming on fast,” Farinez said. “Reaching a World Cup final is a turning point we’ve been looking for for a while. For the last 2 1/2 years we’ve been thinking that this is our time.”