Scotland and England draw 2-2 in wild finish

By Kyle BonnJun 10, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

The World Cup qualifier between Scotland and England finished in a 2-2 draw in a game that featured a stunning final five minutes that saw three goals.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s 70th minute score the only goal through much of a relatively sleepy game, it burst to life in th final minutes. Scotland suddenly went in front thanks to a pair of Leigh Griffiths free-kicks just two minutes apart, the latter finding the back of the net on the stroke of added time. But Scotland couldn’t hold on as Harry Kane would equalize with just seconds remaining to see England salvage a draw.

The draw keeps England’s 26-match qualifying unbeaten streak alive, but it nearly came to an end.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had England looking strong when he produced a brilliant move to skip past Scott Brown, then cut back onto his left to slide by two more defenders before ripping into the back of the net. The goal had been coming for England as they held possession for much of the game and out-shot Scotland 16-8, 9-3 on target.

However, Gordon Strachan’s side would not give in. Scotland earned a pair of free-kicks, and Leigh Griffiths deposited them both past Joe Hart. First, with the ball positioned well outside the box just a tick to the right of central, Griffiths went over the wall and into the top-right corner to level the match in the 87th minute. Then, just three minutes later, with the ball nearly in the same spot, he went to the other side, leaving Hart again grasping at air.

With England’s backs suddenly against the wall, they pressed through added time, and Harry Kane produced the goal to salvage a point. An absolutely perfect long-ball from Raheem Sterling met Kane at the back post, and the Spurs front-man deposited it with a simple finish before wheeling away to celebrate.

The draw leaves England atop Group F, three points ahead of Slovenia. The draw is brutal for Scotland, who could have jumped into third with the three points, instead now back in fourth a point behind Slovakia and six behind the group leaders.

Joe Hart confirms his Manchester City career is likely over

By Kyle BonnJun 10, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

It appeared Joe Hart‘s Manchester City career was over when manager Pep Guardiola brought in Barcelona shot-stopper Claudio Bravo last summer. Bravo was poor this past Premier League season, and with Hart impressing at times on loan with Torino, it seemed he could potentially find his way back.

Then, Guardiola put a stop to those thoughts by purchasing Benfica goalkeeper Ederson for a very high transfer fee.

Hart sees the writing on the wall. The 30-year-old could stay and fight for his place, but that would put his status as the England #1 in serious jeopardy.

“Not every manager is going to love me,” Hart said ahead of England’s match against Scotland on Saturday. “If you ask a lot of managers around the world there are going to positive things and people saying ‘not for me’. One of those managers took over Manchester City and said ‘not for me’.”

But Hart has anxiety that he won’t find a new home. “I can take that and life goes on. It isn’t all about me. It seems my time up there is over and I need to find somewhere new, which I did last season. I can’t say it hasn’t been on my mind, there is a possibility no one will want me.”

In the end, it seems Hart is experiencing a feeling of powerlessness. “I know I will do everything I can to be in a situation where someone wants me to play for them. I can’t make that happen but I will try my best.”

Montreal Impact defender Oyongo suffers serious knee injury

By Kyle BonnJun 10, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT

Montreal Impact left-back Ambroise Oyongo has suffered a serious knee injury on international duty with Cameroon, and will likely be out for a significant spell.

Cameroon defeated Morocco 1-0 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, but in the 21st minute, Oyongo suffered what African publication CulturEbene is calling “rupture of ligaments and dislocation of the patella.” An ambulance was brought onto the track outside the edge of the pitch, and the 25-year-old was transported to the local hospital in Yaounde.

According to Montreal-based journalist Patrick Leduc, Montreal Impact manager Mauro Biello was quoted as saying Oyongo’s injury is “not good.”

Oyongo has played the full 90 minutes for all but one Major League Soccer match for Montreal so far this season, recording a goal and assist. The Impact sit in 10th position in the Eastern Conference, but are four points back of a playoff position.

Ranieri offered Nantes spot, but wants a Premier League job

By Kyle BonnJun 10, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT

According to the Telegraph, Claudio Ranieri has been offered the open managerial position at French club FC Nantes, but the Italian would favor to return to the Premier League, and is sitting on the Ligue 1 offer in the hopes that an English job will crop up.

Ranieri has been without a job after being fired by Leicester City in February, and wishes to return to the league where he won the title a year ago.

Nantes was left without a boss after Sergio Conceicao left last week to take the FC Porto job in his home country. Conceicao had joined Nantes in December and took the club from bottom of the table to a seventh-placed finish, just missing out on a Europa League berth.

There is only one Premier League position currently open, and that is at Crystal Palace where Sam Allardyce quit recently for undisclosed reasons. In the Championship, both Sunderland and Leeds United are without a manager, but it’s unclear if Ranieri would drop down a league with the Nantes offer already in hand.

Ranieri obviously has the Premier League title to his name, but it seems that clubs are wary of the circumstances surrounding his Leicester City exit. There were extensive rumors of player unrest, and for a squad to lose faith in the manager who brought them a historic championship is clearly giving clubs pause when it comes to hiring the Italian.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Lindelof to Man Utd and more

By Kyle BonnJun 10, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

With the international season in full swing, clubs are hoping to complete deals that will see them compete at a higher level once next season starts.

Manchester United looks to be quick off the blocks, with a deal for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof apparently complete. Multiple outlets are reporting that the deal is fully done, and that it will become official on Wednesday after his international duty with Sweden is complete and he can fly to Manchester to perform the medical.

According to the reports, the purchase will cost Manchester United around $45 million. Lindelof, a 22-year-old center-back with 12 international caps to his name, was a player that Jose Mourinho was reportedly in for last winter, but instead the United boss pulled his offer with the squad already full.

With Liverpool still shaking off the embarrassment of the Virgil Van Dijk disaster, there are rumors that the Reds have begun to turn the gears on a play for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The 22-year-old Serbian has 11 international caps and was a regular for Lazio in midfield last season as the club finished 5th in Serie A.

The process has just begun, with Liverpool enquiring about Milinkovic-Savic’s availability, but according to the player’s agent, there are “many big clubs talking about him” (of course he would say that). The Serbian’s agent did say Juventus was not one of those suitors, and that the player is happy at Lazio, having just signed a new contract in April that lasts through the summer of 2022.

Given his brand new contract and likely interest elsewhere, it will be costly for Liverpool to bring the Serbian midfielder to Anfield. It also might behoove Liverpool to let the player continue to develop, as he shows top ability both with the ball at his feet and in the air, but still has some growing to do, as evident by his 73% passing accuracy last season over 34 Serie A appearances.

Reports in Russia have suggested that Arsenal is close to signing 21-year-old midfielder Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow. The youngster is highly experienced for his age, with 12 international caps under his belt plus two full Russian league seasons which saw CSKA finish top of the table in 2016 followed by a second-place finish this past year.

According to the report, Golovin would cost Arsenal just $13 million.

The young Russian is a superb tackler and solid passer out in front of the back line, and has a far better disciplinary record than the incumbent Arsenal midfielders. While the hope is that Golovin would eventually challenge both Francis Coquelin and Granit Xhaka for the holding midfield spot, initially CSKA is reportedly interested in taking Golovin back on loan for a season should the deal go through. The report also mentions Hull City as a possible loan destination should Arsenal decide to keep him in England.

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli has spoken about his future, in the hopes of easing Tottenham fans who may have fears of him leaving. While the young England international would not rule out any future move – even something this summer – he wanted to make sure Spurs fans knew where his head was at.

“I think people get too worried about where they are going to eventually end up,” Alli told The Guardian. “They lose focus on the journey, and are not enjoying it.”

There are endless rumors that Real Madrid are interested in the 21-year-old star, but nothing has come of that yet.

“I’m signed to Tottenham and I’m enjoying it. Who knows where I am going to end up, whether I stay at Tottenham for the rest of my career or if I do happen to go somewhere else. I’m sure if it happens, if I do go somewhere else, it will be at a time when I think that’s what’s needed. But I am just looking forward to enjoying the journey.”