US plan lineup changes with short rest for Mexico match

Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 10:49 AM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) The U.S. will have to step up when it plays Mexico at Estadio Azteca in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday, and not just because of the altitude.

The Americans will have had just two days off following Thursday night’s 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago at Commerce City, Colorado, which lifted them into the top half of the standings – and one of the three qualifying slots – midway through the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region.

U.S. coach Bruce Arena is planning lineup changes because of the quick turnaround.

“It’s somewhat I think similar to club play in Major League Soccer, where you travel at times great distances in a short period of time and play two games,” Arena said. “However, a typical club team doesn’t have the depth that a national team program should have.”

Christian Pulisic, the emerging 18-year-old star midfielder, scored a pair of second-half goals, giving him seven in just 15 international appearances. Pulisic, who has scored or assisted on seven of the Americans’ last eight goals, insists he won’t have a problem going 90 minutes.

“Absolutely. I’m still young,” he said. “They’re a good team and not easy to beat at home. It’s going to take a lot, but I think with the guys we have and the confidence we have, there’s no reason why we can’t do it.”

Clint Dempsey, 34 and one goal from tying Landon Donovan’s American record of 57 international goals, could get rotated out. Dempsey was unhappy when Arena replaced him with Kellyn Acosta in the 61st minute Thursday.

A hostile crowd, smog and sometimes heat help create among soccer’s bigger homefield advantages at Azteca, which has been reduced from 120,000 capacity to 87,000 during several renovations.

The U.S. was 0-19-1 in Mexico City – getting outscored 81-14 – before a 1-0 exhibition win five years ago.

“It’s fun. I’m sadistic. I like that,” U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard said. “It’s exciting, because the other side of the fear factor is success and joy, and so we’re going to hopefully have some of that.”

While U.S.-Mexico games at the steep stadium often have been played in under afternoon sun – the Easter Sunday qualifier in 2005 kicked off at noon – Sunday’s match will start at 8:30 p.m. CDT. The U.S. Soccer Federation insisted on a night game as part of the agreement to move the game up two days from the original schedule, a shift that gives El Tri more time to prepare for its Confederations Cup opener against European champion Portugal on June 18 at Kazan, Russia.

The Americans have gained just two points in qualifiers at Azteca, 0-0 draws in 1997 (day game) and 2013 (night).

“We know the conditions will be tough,” right back DeAndre Yedlin said. “We know the ref probably won’t be on our side. We know the fans obviously won’t be on our side.”

Mexico won 2-1 at Columbus, Ohio, in November in its opening match of the hexagonal, the first home loss for the U.S. in qualifying since 2001. A 4-0 loss four days later at Costa Rica left the Americans last in the standings and caused USSF President Sunil Gulati and his board to fire Jurgen Klinsmann and bring back Arena, the U.S. coach from 1998-2006.

Missing several regulars because of injuries and illness, the Americans rebounded in March with a 6-0 home win over Honduras and a 1-1 draw at Panama. Arena’s biggest changes have been to install Darlington Nagbe at wide midfield and Jorge Villafana at left back.

Nagbe had been dropped from the roster by Klinsmann. Arena, then coaching the LA Galaxy, noticed Villafana last during during a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal against Santos Laguna.

“Tonight’s game is basically the first time this group has played together in a qualifying game, so we’re just getting a feel for each other,” Arena said. “If Sunil had hired me much earlier, I would have had a little bit more time with this team.”

Mexico beat visiting Honduras 3-0 Thursday night, changing six starters from its previous qualifier in March and resting forward Javier Hernandez and defender Hector Moreno. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio told Azteca Deportes television after the match that midfielder Andres Guardado and defenders Miguel Layun and Rafael Marquez will miss Sunday’s game because of injuries. In addition, defender Carlos Salcedo left in the 54th minute Thursday after hurting a leg.

AP Sports Writer Pat Graham in Commerce City contributed to this report.

Gabriel Jesus breaks eye socket, released from Brazil squad

By Kyle BonnJun 10, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

According to reports in Brazil, including news publication Globo Esporte, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a facial fracture in Brazil’s 1-0 friendly loss to Argentina in Melbourne, Australia and has been released from the squad.

The young striker was injured when he was elbowed by club-mate Nicolas Otamendi, which left Jesus momentarily unconscious on the ground. The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital, and despite an initial all-clear, further tests found he had fractured the orbital bone over his left eye. The test results, while worse than initially thought, were also a positive as he had escaped any fracture of his jaw.

With the club season concluded, Jesus will now fly home to Brazil where he will receive treatment and rest. He tweeted Saturday morning, “I am fine.”

Brazil manager Tite has chosen not to replace Jesus on the roster, with only another friendly against Australia on Tuesday on the schedule for the national team until late August.

You can see video of the incident below:

Juan Jesus: Totti planned to send penalty kick to fans in final Roma match

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

Francesco Totti has been the definition of class for AS Roma for the better part of two decades, and his intentions in his final match with the Serie A side certainly seem par for the course when it comes to the Italian legend.

With Roma needing a victory to beat out Napoli for second place in Italy’s top flight there was still much to play for on the final day of the Serie A season.

Luckily for the Giallorossi, the club managed to get their desired result, a 3-2 win over Genoa, but Totti wasn’t able to achieve his dream send off, according to teammate Juan Jesus.

“He was nervous all week,” Jesus told Porto Alegre-based station Radio Atlantida. “One day he would say, ‘I’m quitting,’ and the next he would be, ‘I’m going to keep playing.’ Before Roma-Genoa, we all got together in the dressing room and he said, ‘If I get a penalty, I won’t score it, I’ll kick the ball into the Curva [Sud].’

“There wasn’t a penalty so instead he sent an autographed ball into the Curvaafter the game. Totti is a fantastic person and he deserves far more than just that party. He’s somebody who helps those in need a lot, without anybody needing to know about it.

“We’re honoured to have played alongside him in this, his final season with Roma. He could have won a lot at other clubs because there are technically few around in the world like him.”

Although Totti wasn’t able to have his dream ending, at least according to Jesus, the Roma legend once again showed us why he’s been a fan favorite not only at the Stadio Olimpico but all throughout Italy, Europe and the globe since making his debut in 1992.

Sneijder becomes the Netherlands’ most-capped international

Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) Wesley Sneijder has become the Netherlands’ most capped international, making his 131st appearance for his country in Friday’s Group A World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on his 33rd birthday.

The veteran midfielder’s appearance in the Dutch starting lineup meant he overtook former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar’s long-held record.

Sneijder, a former Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter Milan playmaker who is now at Galatasaray in Turkey, made his international debut on April 30, 2003, in a 1-1 draw against Portugal.

The highlight of his international career was likely his pivotal role in the Netherlands’ run to the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He was one of four joint top scorers for the tournament with five goals, including a rare headed winner against Brazil in the quarterfinals.

MLS at Week 15: Three matches go on despite international window

By Matt ReedJun 9, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

As they say in show business, the show must go on.

That’s the case this weekend as three MLS matches will be played despite the international window taking center stage for a multitude of World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Here’s a look at the six teams taking to the field as part of a concise MLS Week 15.

Chicago Fire vs. Atlanta United — Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

It’s fair to say both clubs are very different from when they met on March 18 — a 4-0 thrashing in favor of Atlanta. With a game in hand, the Chicago Fire to move to within a point of Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC on Saturday, a position that few thought was possible for the Fire based on their struggles over recent seasons. In 2016, the Fire had just 31 points all season (think about that for a second!). To this point, Veljko Paunovic and Co. have accumulated 25 points in their first 14 matches. Meanwhile, Atlanta sits on 18 points and is coming off of a loss on the road to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sporting KC vs. Montreal Impact — Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Peter Vermes’ Sporting KC side has been up and down as of late but the West leaders managed to pull things together last weekend with a comfortable 3-0 win over Minnesota United to get back to winning ways. The Impact on the other hand have had more struggles this season and sit second-to-bottom in the East through 12 matches. The Canadian side has had their share of difficulties on the road to this point, taking just six out of a possible 18 points away from Saputo Stadium.

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas — Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

These are hands down two of the top sides out west and possibly in MLS. Even without Darlington Nagbe, who is off on USMNT duty, the Timbers boast one of the top attacks in the league, while Dallas is not too far behind. This fixture hasn’t been friendly to the Timbers over recent times though, with Oscar Pareja’s side winning three of the last five encounters and the other two ending in draws.