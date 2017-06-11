More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AT THE HALF: Vela cancels out Bradley’s bomb — USA 1-1 Mexico

By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT

Exhale. And, exhale. And, once more.

After 45 minutes of Sunday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier in Mexico City, the U.S. national team and Mexico are all square, at 1-1.

Michael Bradley’s opener came after just six minutes, from 40 yards out, as it sailed over the head of Guillermo Ochoa and hit the back of the net inside a stunned, silent Estadio Azteca (WATCH HERE).

Mexico hit back not long after, though, as Carlos Vela finished a lightning-quick counter (after Bobby Wood whiffed a golden chance from six yards out on the other end) by beating DaMarcus Beasley atop the 18-yard box and firing past Brad Guzan to make it 1-1.

With 45 minutes to go, it’s all to play for. The Yanks would be thrilled with a draw, while El Tri will accept nothing short of all three points. Hit the link above to follow along with the action at Azteca, and of course, check back with PST for all the post-game coverage you could possibly want, tonight, tomorrow and the days to come.

By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

Three points would have been fantastic for the standings, but as far as mentality and psyche go, the U.S. national team’s 1-1 draw away to Mexico, inside El Tri‘s national house of horrors, Estadio Azteca, will provide so much more than a point for Bruce Arena’s side as they begin the stretch run of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

The tone was, predictably, made very clear from the outset, as Carlos Salcedo committed a pair of borderline red-card offenses inside the game’s first three minutes — a pair of flying elbows, the first to the head of DaMarcus Beasley, and the second to Bobby Wood.

The Yanks didn’t take the bait, though, and kept their wits about them. Just three minutes later, they went 1-0 ahead courtesy of the earliest goal an American has ever scored at Azteca. Michael Bradley stepped high into midfield to cut out a pass before racing forward and spotting Guillermo Ochoa well off his line. The USMNT captain wasn’t shy to shoot as he let fly from 40 yards out, chipping Ochoa in spectacular fashion (WATCH HERE).

The lead was relatively short-lived, though, as Mexico turned their only first-half shot on goal into an equalizer. The USMNT defense bent but rarely broke during the first 45 minutes, and the 23rd minute was one of very few moments when El Tri‘s dangerous attackers isolated American defenders in open space. Carlos Vela got a step inside of Beasley and fired low past Brad Guzan to bring the hosts back to level terms.

The second half began with the two sides trading 10-minute spells of sustained possession in their opponent’s half of the field, but creating little more than quarter-chances from lofted diagonal balls and crosses into the box.

The bend-but-don’t-break approach nearly collapsed on the USMNT in the 71st minute. After sitting absurdly deep in their defensive half for much of the half, a golden chance or two was always going to fall Mexico’s way. Hector Herrera unleashed a free kick from 25 yards out that had beaten Guzan to his left, if not for the underside of the crossbar denying the Porto midfielder a stunner.

Two minutes later, it was the woodwork on the other end of the field that kept Mexico on level terms. Bradley unloaded a heavy ball on the half-volley from all of 30 yards out. Ochoa was 50-50 to make the save, at best, his left-hand post to thank in the end.

All things considered — questionably one-sided refereeing in favor of the home side, a largely even balance of chances, and the adjustment to 7,200 feet of altitude on two days’ rest — a hard-fought point earned is a fair result for both sides. Delight for the USMNT, disappointment for Mexico.

By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT

Michael Bradley may have just scored the best goal in U.S. national team history, away to Mexico, inside Estadio Azteca, six minutes into Sunday’s World Cup qualifier, from 40 yards out.

Everything above is true, and you’re going to have to watch it for yourself (below video) to believe it. It was the quickest-ever goal scored by an American player at the Azteca.

By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

The U.S. national team is set to take its latest crack at claiming a first-ever World Cup qualifying victory at Estadio Azteca, as Bruce Arena’s Yanks take on Mexico inside El Tri‘s national house of horrors, tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Arena said he would make as many as seven changes to the lineup that knocked off Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday in Colorado (played at altitude — 5,100 feet — to prepare for tonight’s trip to Mexico City — 7,200 feet), and he made good on that threat promise.

Out are the likes of Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey (who’s one goal away from tying Landon Donovan for all-time USMNT record, and has also never scored a goal against Mexico), Jozy Altidore, John Brooks and Fabian Johnson, as well as two others; replaced by Brad Guzan, Paul Arriola, Bobby Wood, Omar Gonzalez and Tim Ream.

Lineups

Mexico: Ochoa; Salcedo, Reyes, Moreno, Alanis; Herrera, J. Dos Santos, Fabian; Vela, Hernandez, Lozano

USA: Guzan; Beasley, Ream, Gonzalez, Cameron, Yedlin; Bradley, Acosta; Pulisic, Arriola; Wood

Press gives USWNT 1-0 victory in Norway; Pugh injured

Associated PressJun 11, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT

SANDEFJORD, Norway (AP) Christen Press scored to help the U.S. national team beat Norway 1-0 on Sunday.

Press broke through in the 60th minute. It was her 42nd international goal.

19-year-old Mallory Pugh injured her ankle in warmups, according to U.S. Soccer. She was replaced in the starting lineup by Meghan Klingenberg.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle appeared to injure her hamstring late in the game and gingerly walked off the field. Lavelle was replaced by Carli Lloyd, who did not start against Norway after playing in a 1-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday, the first stop on the two-game European Tour.

Several players did not make the trip because of injury, including Morgan Brian (knee), Tobin Heath (back) Alex Morgan (hamstring) and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris (quad).

Norway, ranked No. 11 in the world, has had the most success historically against the Americans with 19 wins. The previous meeting occurred in the 2015 Algarve Cup in Portugal, when Lloyd scored twice in the second half for a 2-1 U.S. victory.

The U.S. women, the reigning Women’s World Cup champions, have won four straight after a two-game losing streak. Those two losses, in the SheBelieves Cup tournament, were the first consecutive losses in the United States for the team in 17 years.

The second-ranked Americans will next play on home soil in the Tournament of Nations, opening the four-team multi-city event with Brazil on July 27 in Seattle.