Drogba scores, assists in USL debut with Phoenix Rising

It couldn’t have gone much better for the new player-owner as Didier Drogba enjoyed a dream start in the United Soccer League.

The former Chelsea legend signed on with USL side Phoenix Rising back in April, where Drogba also announced that he would be part owner with the club.

In Saturday’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps II, Drogba scored and assisted for Phoenix en route to a 2-1 win.

Drogba, who wears his traditional no. 11 kit and serves as Phoenix’s captain, headed home a cross from Amadou Dia just before halftime and then provided former Chelsea teammate Shaun Wright-Phillips with the game-winning assist in the 77th minute.

The veteran striker spoke after the match about returning to game shape ahead of playing for his new club.

“It took me five weeks to kind of get back in shape. I still need a few weeks to improve, but it’s good to start at home,” Drogba said.

Phoenix currently sits eighth in the Western Conference table through 10 matches, which is 18 points behind leaders Real Monarchs.