Twitter/@BBCMOTD

England captures first U-20 World Cup title with win over Venezuela

By Matt ReedJun 11, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT

England captured its first FIFA Under-20 World Cup title on Sunday morning after defeating Venezuela, 1-0, in South Korea.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s first-half finish from close range was enough to give the Three Lions the U-20 crown after a hard-fought battle with the Vinotinto.

Venezuela had several quality opportunities to equalize, but none better than one with just over a quarter hour remaining.

England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman reaffirmed his strong tournament after he saved a penalty kick with just over a quarter hour remaining from Adalberto Penaranda.

The penalty kick was awarded after VAR was used by the head referee.

England had nearly increased their lead to 2-0 in the 55th minute when Tottenham’s Josh Onomah struck the crossbar, however the effort bounced off the goal line and away.

The Three Lions allowed just three goals all tournament en route to their World Cup win, while Venezuela posted the same defensive statistic but couldn’t match their opponent in the attacking end.

Defender Brad Smith out of Australia squad for Confeds Cup

Matt King/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 11, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

SYDNEY (AP) Australia defender Brad Smith has been ruled out of a friendly international against Brazil and the Confederations Cup after injuring his hamstring in a World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia.

Football Federation Australia on Sunday said Smith’s place in the squad will be taken by Alex Gersbach, who will join the team in Russia.

Smith plays for Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou says “it is not a serious injury, but the recovery time required for Brad to get back onto the pitch made it difficult for him to be ready for the bulk of this period … he is better off returning to the U.K. to start his rehab.”

Smith was replaced at halftime in Australia’s 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia last week. The Socceroos will play Brazil in Melbourne on Tuesday and then head to Europe, where they start their Confederations Cup campaign against Germany on June 19 at Sochi.

MLS Snapshot: Portland Timbers 2-0 FC Dallas (video)

Twitter/@MLS
By Matt ReedJun 11, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Back-to-back victories have the Portland Timbers up to second in the Western Conference, and Caleb Porter’s side has Fanendo Adi to thank for Saturday’s latest win. The Timbers striker recorded his seventh and eighth goals of the season to help his club rise above FC Dallas in the West table, while Oscar Pareja’s group falls to fourth with the defeat. Dallas had trouble finding consistency with its attack on Saturday as the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions posted just two shots on target.

Three moments that mattered

22′ — Valentin earning his paycheck with the goal-line clearance — Dallas had a hard time finding chances on Saturday but if this one had gone in it could’ve been a very different game.

32′ — Timbers capitalize off Adi’s seventh of the year — Give Fanendo Adi the ball around the box and he’ll make things happen…

72′ — Adi makes it two, seals the points — Now that’s how you execute an attack!

Man of the match: Fanendo Adi

Goalscorers: Fanendo Adi (32′, 72′)

MLS Snapshot: Sporting KC 1-1 Montreal impact (video)

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2017, 10:16 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): For an hour, and really longer, Sporting KC looked prepared to increase its Western Conference lead with another home win. Gerso Fernandes scored with a vicious cross-body finish in the 24th minute, but Soni Mustivar’s awful back pass allowed Matteo Mancosu to steal a point for the pesky Impact. Montreal is now three points back of a playoff spot in the East.

The goals

24′ — Gerso nets his sixth — There’s a lot to enjoy from this video. First there’s the ability to spy the instant that Ilie Sanchez realized he had Gerso Fernandes flying down the pitch. Then there’s his wicked finish across his body. There’s part of us which thinks Evan Bush should’ve been better positioned to flail toward the far post, but we’re not goalkeeping experts.

82′ — Soni Mustivar makes a really poor decision —  He must’ve been screened by teammates, because there’s no other explanation for this horrific back pass by the Sporting KC man. Matteo Mancosu is happy for a free 1v1 with Tim Melia, and that little chipped finish was fantastic. 1-1.

Man of the Match: Gerso Fernandes

“Long may it continue” — Talking USL growth with Jake Edwards

By Nicholas MendolaJun 10, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

Jake Edwards sees the growth of the United Soccer League. He’s impressed, but far from sated.

The 41-year-old league president sounds more like a man focused on quality than quantity these days, though there’s little denying the USL’s rise beyond 30 teams is impressive.

In the battle to lay claim to markets, Edwards can’t help but note the strength of those markets as more important. Anyone can place a team in a city, or invite a group into a league, but fostering clubs that will endure? That’s a worthwhile target.

Edwards spoke with PST about that and more this week.

PST: Jake, let’s start with an outstanding week in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The USL has made no pretense about aiming to succeed in the tournament, so how did it feel to watch so many of your clubs win?

Jake Edwards: “It was a good week. We have nine clubs that have progressed to the fourth round. The U.S. Open Cup remains a very important part of the season calendar for our clubs. The last two non-MLS clubs to win the competition were the Rhinos and the Richmond Kickers, and Battery have been in the finals.

“The new clubs that have come into our league over the last year or two want to make their names and have a good run. It remains a vital part of this landscape. I sit on the committee, and the committee members and I discuss how to expand the awareness, perception, and value of this competition and there are some things that are being kicked around.”

PST: Surely there’s only so much you can say about those plans, but can you give us an idea of what you’d like to improve about the tournament?

Edwards: “One of the big things we need to address is the broadcast of the games and the exposure it gets. We have some at the very later stages of the competition, but we need to work that out in the earlier rounds. We had some challenges with the platform the federation used to showcase the games. We need to bring these games to a much wider audience.

“Another thing is we need to make sure we are playing those games in the right stadiums. The reward for a lower division team is to play a high division team in a big stadium. Perhaps they wouldn’t get that opportunity normally.”

PST: Let’s talk about USL3, the third division project you plan to launch in two summers. Your league hasn’t been shy about the project, sharing meetings on social media, and letting regions know what you’re doing in their town and when you’re there.

Edwards: “It’s important that we have people at the league office who are going across the countries, meeting with cities, with mayors, with investment groups in a number of communities we’ve identified and a number who’ve invited us there.  We’ve been working on this for the last 18 months, and we intend to launch the league in 2019. We’ll start to make announcements as we progress toward the fall this year. As a league and a group of clubs in the USL, we’ve strived hard to represent the game in the right way. I think people have seen that, and they believe they can also have a club in those communities that will be well supported. There’s no need to that behind closed doors.”

PST: Growth is important, I get that, but the benefits of growing in numbers are navigating the massive obstacle which is playing on such a gigantic continent.

Edwards: “I played in the UK for many years and you’re never that far from another club. It’s a much smaller country heavily populated with football clubs, but the major focus of our expansion push is to recognize the size and scale of North America and to understand as much as we are the world’s game, we have some inherent challenges and major ones are the landscape, the weather, and other sports that might drown you out.

“We’ve focused on the regionality and building those derb.y games. It’s been great to see this past year the amount of fans who can travel and support their teams away from home. We’ve seen that in Louisville, Cincinnati, and St. Louis, and between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, even Sacramento and L.A. that’s not that close. There are lots of markets at D-2 and D-3 level that can reduce our travel and costs.

“We’re working towards a three conference model and getting there within the next season or two to see the benefits of that regionality.”

PST: What’s the thing that isn’t being noted enough about USL, in your opinion? When you read an article, what leaps out as ‘Why aren’t they talking about this?’

Edwards: “The explosion of attendance and support that our clubs are getting in these communities. We’ve worked hard at the league levels to work with our clubs to engage the fan base, but what we’re seeing now is an engaged local ownership group at each of clubs who are making the requisite investment into those clubs. We’re seeing that pay dividends. We’re averaging about 6,000 fans a game, with a 30 percent increase in attendance, sponsorship, and engagement in our communities. We’ve had 1.5 million through our gates last year, and are on track to pass two million this year.

“Long may it continue, and I think it will with the new crop of team coming into our leagues in the next few years.”

PST: Obviously being with NBC we’re major fans of the Premier League. What’s your take on your hometown club?

Edwards: “I was born in Manchester, and I’ve always been on the red side of the city. I’m glad to see them back on track and into the Champions League next year. I was a lifelong supporter of the club. I used to go watch them in the 1980s when there were terraces. They were not as good as Liverpool in those days.

“I played against them a couple of times back in my playing days which was a big thrill for me. It’s nice to see them back where they belong. It’s funny enough when I was at Exeter City we played them in the FA Cup at Old Trafford, we drew 0-0 in 2005-06. (NBC Sports broadcasting wizard) Rebecca Lowe on NBC Sports, who does a great job, her husband Paul Buckle who’s now a head coach at Sacramento, he was my teammate at Exeter.”