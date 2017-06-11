Mexico’s Osorio: Pulisic is “a player we have to watch out for”

We all know the genuine dislike that stands between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico, and the two CONCACAF nations will once again renew their rivalry on Sunday night.

As the USMNT continues to find its identity under second-term manager Bruce Arena, one player has found himself at the center of everybody’s radar, and that player is Christian Pulisic.

The Borussia Dortmund youngster dazzled for the Bundesliga side in 2016/17 and now he’s backing up that consistency with strong performances for the USMNT, who look to inch closer to Russia 2018 with a win against El Tri.

One man who knows Pulisic’s value very well and is cautiously aware of the 18-year-old… Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio.

“Pulisic is a great player and very important for them,” said the Colombian coach. “In Borussia [Dortmund] he can play on either wing and now he’s playing behind the two No. 9s in a structure that looks to be a 4-3-1-2… narrow in the middle in the field.

“He’s a player we have to watch out for and be careful of because he has individual talent and is capable of assisting the two forwards.”

In four USMNT matches this year, Pulisic has scored as many goals for the Stars and Stripe, including two during the second half of Thursday’s 2-0 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying win over Trinidad & Tobago.