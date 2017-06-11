More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

Player ratings from USMNT’s 1-1 draw in Mexico

By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 11:09 PM EDT

The U.S. national team secured itself a massive point away to Mexico, inside Estadio Azteca, Sunday night, with many thanks to a handful of standout defensive performances, and a legend-securing performance from its captain.

GK — Brad Guzan: 5/10 — With Mexico putting just one shot on target all night, Guzan didn’t make a single save. Someone else may have done better on the goal, but it’s a tough one to fault the goalkeeper for when so many things went wrong in front of him.

CB — Tim Ream: 6/10 — Of the three center backs chosen by Bruce Arena, Ream was challenged the least as the majority of Mexico’s advances came down the right side of defense. When called upon, though, Ream was solid, and was rarely isolated and hardly put a foot wrong.

CB — Geoff Cameron: 8/10 — On every occasion that emergency defending was required, it was Cameron who made the last-man clearance, interception or tackle all night long. Playing in the middle of three center backs really suits his strengths — passing out of the back, recovery runs, and one-on-one challenges — and covers up any shortcomings as an aerial dueler.

CB — Omar Gonzalez: 7/10 — Someone had to dominate the air as Mexico opted to play long diagonal balls into and around the USMNT penalty area, and Gonzalez was up to the task. Again, it’s a three-man unit which puts everyone into their own best possible role.

LM — DaMarcus Beasley: 5/10 — It should be said, Beasley retired from international soccer in 2014, played a farewell game in 2015, and was called upon to start the qualifier away to Mexico in 2017. Any shortcomings are hardly a Beasley problem. That said, he got beat pretty badly on Carlos Vela’s goal.

RM — DeAndre Yedlin: 5/10 — Matching up one on one with Irving Lozano is a challenge few full backs in the world would relish, and Yedlin struggled a fair bit early on before recovering nicely, even if with little impact, to last all 90 minutes.

CM — Michael Bradley: 9/10 — From the goal, to the near-god-status-sealing goal, to his breaking up of play in the middle of the field, Bradley was far and away the Yanks’ best player. It’s amazing the kind of performances he’s capable of putting forth with a willing and able runner alongside him in midfield.

CM — Kellyn Acosta: 6/10 — Plain and simple, Acosta makes Bradley, the USMNT’s most polarizing and important player, better. He was perfectly cast by Arena as someone who can cover acres and excel at playing runners into space on the counter. That said, it was his failure to take a chance-killing yellow that allowed the sequence which led to Mexico’s goal to continue.

LW — Christian Pulisic: 6/10 — It was Pulisic’s first “big game” for the USMNT, and his performance was mostly what you’d expect from an 18-year-old in a setting like Azteca: largely invisible with a handful of bright individual moments sprinkled throughout. The counter-attacking game doesn’t quite suit a player of Pulisic’s skill, so we’ll chalk it up as a learning experience.

RW — Paul Arriola: 6/10 — Though deployed as an “attacker,” Arriola’s real purpose in this one was provide defensive cover in front of DeAndre Yedlin, and the Club Tijuana man did just that through 45 minutes. His legs were all but gone in the second half, though, and he last just 20 more minutes.

FW — Bobby Wood: 5/10 — Reason for Wood’s inclusion was clear: he offers the speed you need when sitting deep and looking for chances to counter. Those moments rarely presented themselves, though, and he ended up the least involved player on the field.

Sub — Darlington Nagbe: 4/10 — The only player who saw the field and truly struggled, Nagbe entered a frenetic, back-and-forth game at a really difficult time (64th minute, just as both sides were kissing discipline goodbye and engaging in an end-to-end affair. There are reasons, but it was easily Nagbe’s worst showing in a USMNT kit.

Sub — Jozy Altidore: 5/10 — Seven touches after coming on as a 79th-minute substitute, and just one pass completed. It was a key pass, though, and led to Pulisic finding a bit of open space and firing wide in the 89th minute.

Sub — Graham Zusi: N/A — 92nd-minute sub, brought on solely to run the clock down in stoppage time.

Head coach — Bruce Arena: 10/10 — The kind of gameplan and in-game management the USMNT has been missing since the summer of 2011, and maybe longer.

USA 1-1 Mexico: Resolute USMNT earns its point at Azteca

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

Three points would have been fantastic for the standings, but as far as mentality and psyche go, the U.S. national team’s 1-1 draw away to Mexico, inside El Tri‘s national house of horrors, Estadio Azteca, will provide so much more than a point for Bruce Arena’s side as they begin the stretch run of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

The tone was, predictably, made very clear from the outset, as Carlos Salcedo committed a pair of borderline red-card offenses inside the game’s first three minutes — a pair of flying elbows, the first to the head of DaMarcus Beasley, and the second to Bobby Wood.

The Yanks didn’t take the bait, though, and kept their wits about them. Just three minutes later, they went 1-0 ahead courtesy of the earliest goal an American has ever scored at Azteca. Michael Bradley stepped high into midfield to cut out a pass before racing forward and spotting Guillermo Ochoa well off his line. The USMNT captain wasn’t shy to shoot as he let fly from 40 yards out, chipping Ochoa in spectacular fashion (WATCH HERE).

The lead was relatively short-lived, though, as Mexico turned their only first-half shot on goal into an equalizer. The USMNT defense bent but rarely broke during the first 45 minutes, and the 23rd minute was one of very few moments when El Tri‘s dangerous attackers isolated American defenders in open space. Carlos Vela got a step inside of Beasley and fired low past Brad Guzan to bring the hosts back to level terms.

The second half began with the two sides trading 10-minute spells of sustained possession in their opponent’s half of the field, but creating little more than quarter-chances from lofted diagonal balls and crosses into the box.

The bend-but-don’t-break approach nearly collapsed on the USMNT in the 71st minute. After sitting absurdly deep in their defensive half for much of the half, a golden chance or two was always going to fall Mexico’s way. Hector Herrera unleashed a free kick from 25 yards out that had beaten Guzan to his left, if not for the underside of the crossbar denying the Porto midfielder a stunner.

Two minutes later, it was the woodwork on the other end of the field that kept Mexico on level terms. Bradley unloaded a heavy ball on the half-volley from all of 30 yards out. Ochoa was 50-50 to make the save, at best, his left-hand post to thank in the end.

All things considered — questionably one-sided refereeing in favor of the home side, a largely even balance of chances, and the adjustment to 7,200 feet of altitude on two days’ rest — a hard-fought point earned is a fair result for both sides. Delight for the USMNT, disappointment for Mexico.

AT THE HALF: Vela cancels out Bradley’s bomb — USA 1-1 Mexico

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT

Exhale. And, exhale. And, once more.

After 45 minutes of Sunday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier in Mexico City, the U.S. national team and Mexico are all square, at 1-1.

Michael Bradley’s opener came after just six minutes, from 40 yards out, as it sailed over the head of Guillermo Ochoa and hit the back of the net inside a stunned, silent Estadio Azteca (WATCH HERE).

Mexico hit back not long after, though, as Carlos Vela finished a lightning-quick counter (after Bobby Wood whiffed a golden chance from six yards out on the other end) by beating DaMarcus Beasley atop the 18-yard box and firing past Brad Guzan to make it 1-1.

With 45 minutes to go, it’s all to play for. The Yanks would be thrilled with a draw, while El Tri will accept nothing short of all three points. Hit the link above to follow along with the action at Azteca, and of course, check back with PST for all the post-game coverage you could possibly want, tonight, tomorrow and the days to come.

VIDEO: Bradley chips the GK from 40 yards — USA 1-0 Mexico

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT

Michael Bradley may have just scored the best goal in U.S. national team history, away to Mexico, inside Estadio Azteca, six minutes into Sunday’s World Cup qualifier, from 40 yards out.

Everything above is true, and you’re going to have to watch it for yourself (below video) to believe it. It was the quickest-ever goal scored by an American player at the Azteca.

LIVE – USMNT seeks historic WCQ win over Mexico, in Azteca

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

The U.S. national team is set to take its latest crack at claiming a first-ever World Cup qualifying victory at Estadio Azteca, as Bruce Arena’s Yanks take on Mexico inside El Tri‘s national house of horrors, tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Arena said he would make as many as seven changes to the lineup that knocked off Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday in Colorado (played at altitude — 5,100 feet — to prepare for tonight’s trip to Mexico City — 7,200 feet), and he made good on that threat promise.

Out are the likes of Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey (who’s one goal away from tying Landon Donovan for all-time USMNT record, and has also never scored a goal against Mexico), Jozy Altidore, John Brooks and Fabian Johnson, as well as two others; replaced by Brad Guzan, Paul Arriola, Bobby Wood, Omar Gonzalez and Tim Ream.

Lineups

Mexico: Ochoa; Salcedo, Reyes, Moreno, Alanis; Herrera, J. Dos Santos, Fabian; Vela, Hernandez, Lozano

USA: Guzan; Beasley, Ream, Gonzalez, Cameron, Yedlin; Bradley, Acosta; Pulisic, Arriola; Wood