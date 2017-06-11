More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

Player ratings from USMNT’s 1-1 draw in Mexico

By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 11:09 PM EDT

The U.S. national team secured itself a massive point away to Mexico, inside Estadio Azteca, Sunday night, with many thanks to a handful of standout defensive performances, and a legend-securing performance from its captain.

GK — Brad Guzan: 5/10 — With Mexico putting just one shot on target all night, Guzan didn’t make a single save. Someone else may have done better on the goal, but it’s a tough one to fault the goalkeeper for when so many things went wrong in front of him.

CB — Tim Ream: 6/10 — Of the three center backs chosen by Bruce Arena, Ream was challenged the least as the majority of Mexico’s advances came down the right side of defense. When called upon, though, Ream was solid, and was rarely isolated and hardly put a foot wrong.

CB — Geoff Cameron: 8/10 — On every occasion that emergency defending was required, it was Cameron who made the last-man clearance, interception or tackle all night long. Playing in the middle of three center backs really suits his strengths — passing out of the back, recovery runs, and one-on-one challenges — and covers up any shortcomings as an aerial dueler.

CB — Omar Gonzalez: 7/10 — Someone had to dominate the air as Mexico opted to play long diagonal balls into and around the USMNT penalty area, and Gonzalez was up to the task. Again, it’s a three-man unit which puts everyone into their own best possible role.

LM — DaMarcus Beasley: 5/10 — It should be said, Beasley retired from international soccer in 2014, played a farewell game in 2015, and was called upon to start the qualifier away to Mexico in 2017. Any shortcomings are hardly a Beasley problem. That said, he got beat pretty badly on Carlos Vela’s goal.

RM — DeAndre Yedlin: 5/10 — Matching up one on one with Irving Lozano is a challenge few full backs in the world would relish, and Yedlin struggled a fair bit early on before recovering nicely, even if with little impact, to last all 90 minutes.

CM — Michael Bradley: 9/10 — From the goal, to the near-god-status-sealing goal, to his breaking up of play in the middle of the field, Bradley was far and away the Yanks’ best player. It’s amazing the kind of performances he’s capable of putting forth with a willing and able runner alongside him in midfield.

CM — Kellyn Acosta: 6/10 — Plain and simple, Acosta makes Bradley, the USMNT’s most polarizing and important player, better. He was perfectly cast by Arena as someone who can cover acres and excel at playing runners into space on the counter. That said, it was his failure to take a chance-killing yellow that allowed the sequence which led to Mexico’s goal to continue.

LW — Christian Pulisic: 6/10 — It was Pulisic’s first “big game” for the USMNT, and his performance was mostly what you’d expect from an 18-year-old in a setting like Azteca: largely invisible with a handful of bright individual moments sprinkled throughout. The counter-attacking game doesn’t quite suit a player of Pulisic’s skill, so we’ll chalk it up as a learning experience.

RW — Paul Arriola: 6/10 — Though deployed as an “attacker,” Arriola’s real purpose in this one was provide defensive cover in front of DeAndre Yedlin, and the Club Tijuana man did just that through 45 minutes. His legs were all but gone in the second half, though, and he last just 20 more minutes.

FW — Bobby Wood: 5/10 — Reason for Wood’s inclusion was clear: he offers the speed you need when sitting deep and looking for chances to counter. Those moments rarely presented themselves, though, and he ended up the least involved player on the field.

Sub — Darlington Nagbe: 4/10 — The only player who saw the field and truly struggled, Nagbe entered a frenetic, back-and-forth game at a really difficult time (64th minute, just as both sides were kissing discipline goodbye and engaging in an end-to-end affair. There are reasons, but it was easily Nagbe’s worst showing in a USMNT kit.

Sub — Jozy Altidore: 5/10 — Seven touches after coming on as a 79th-minute substitute, and just one pass completed. It was a key pass, though, and led to Pulisic finding a bit of open space and firing wide in the 89th minute.

Sub — Graham Zusi: N/A — 92nd-minute sub, brought on solely to run the clock down in stoppage time.

Head coach — Bruce Arena: 10/10 — The kind of gameplan and in-game management the USMNT has been missing since the summer of 2011, and maybe longer.

Fearless Arena, USMNT overcame all risks vs. Mexico

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

USMNT already vindicated in hiring Arena, firing Klinsmann How do the Hex standings look after Mexico-USA? Arena's gameplan sets USMNT up for point in Mexico

The ship is steadied.

That’s the upshot of Bruce Arena’s second international break with the United States men’s national team, where the Yanks dominated Trinidad and Tobago before drawing Mexico on Sunday in Azteca.

The latter is a far more impressive result, with Arena’s game planning getting due credit and Michael Bradley’s early goal making sure it had every reason to flourish in the thin air of Mexico City.

Arena’s 3-5-2 took some significant risks, and it’s a credit to the coach and players that even the ones that backfired didn’t hamper the team in pursuit of a result.

The moves that didn’t work are even debatable. DaMarcus Beasley received little help when Carlos Vela toasted him with a counter attack goal, and the left back was limited anyway by an early injury (Whether Arena should’ve bit the bullet and used an early sub with Jorge Villafana is another discussion).

Putting 21-year-old Kellyn Acosta next to Michael Bradley was another risk that mostly worked, though the moments that made that adverb necessary were big ones. Acosta was cooked by Javier Hernandez with a nutmeg and then stayed with the hobbled striker as Vela worked his way to scoring position. That’s two errors on a big play, and it’s almost certain a more experience player takes a card for a tactical foul on Hernandez at midfield. But the Yanks escaped, and now the promising Acosta has an invaluable evening under his belt. Risk rewarded in that sense.

Then there’s Brad Guzan — and I’ve beaten this drum before — who was just fine but not Tim Howard. I realize Guzan has Azteca success, but for me there’s a gulf between the two MLS keepers.

As an aside, it bothers me that preferring Howard — probably the most accomplished of an amazing history of American goalkeepers — could be perceived as a shot at Guzan, who is a fine goalkeeper. But give me Howard every darn time.

It’s more difficult to expound upon the positives because “man those center backs did their job” is often the least sexy route for a writer. But there’s an easy argument that Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez are better for a three-man unit than in a center back duo. And even if it seems an easy trust for Arena to use Cameron as “the man”, it was taking a chance in a big spot.

He also resisted the urge to rest Michael Bradley, who hasn’t been bad but has also not been himself for some time with the USMNT set-up. It wasn’t just the long-distance goal that proved this move astute, rather the calm of the regular metronome in the center of the park.

And as much as I argued for the exclusion of Darlington Nagbe from the XI for this contest, it took guts for Arena not to start the electric Portland Timbers attacker. It’s often going to be a problem to use both Nagbe and Christian Pulisic against teams that can do work in the center of the park, especially while we wait for Pulisic’s continuing evolution. Both are risk/reward players and on a night that saw the Americans anything but successful in keeping the ball — blame an otherworldly night from the magnificent Hector Herrera.

Consider this: Mexico had 67 percent possession and 84 percent pass success. That’s not a horrible night by any means, and the Yanks still managed a point.  I mean, look at the below screen grab from CONCACAF.com. Almost every Mexican player to play significant minutes attempted more passes than the American leader: Pulisic.

Yet it doesn’t feel like a lucky result, and that perception is a feather in Arena’s cap. On a night where Hector Herrera cranked one off the pipe, the Yanks scored an amazing but fortunate goal, and several big name players were kept from the lineup, the U.S. got a result that feels just.

The boys have bought in, most naysayers shut up, and hope springs eternal even with the knowledge that the Yanks will likely be in CONCACAF’s fourth place following Tuesday’s qualifiers in Costa Rica and Panama.

Morata’s agent: Manchester United move rests with Real Madrid

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

Alvaro Morata’s agent says the Spanish forward is very interested in what Manchester United has to offer, but that the player’s current employer is the obstacle.

Morata finds Manchester United an intriguing place to play, and agent Juanma Lopez says the Red Devils have made a “very important proposal” to the player and Real Madrid.

Whether Real accepts is another question, as Lopez says La Liga’s champions turned down a bid from AC Milan earlier this summer.

Previous reports said Morata had personal terms worked out with United, and that the transfer fee remains an obstacle. And Jose Mourinho has said he gave chairman Ed Woodward his shopping list and left the hierarchy to sort it out.

Suffice it to say, this should be sorted out and sooner rather than later.

Report: Chinese investors aim to woo Newcastle United’s Ashley

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has consistently claimed his club is not for sale, saying he won’t leave the helm without a trophy.

He said he’s “wedded to the club” whether they like it or not, but apparently interest from China has him questioning his fidelity.

The Northeast Chronicle says success in attracting shirt sponsor Fun88 from China has Ashley’s head turned to the Far East.

There’s no “firm bid” yet, according to the report:

It is believed that Ashley is open to all possibilities including offering any consortium or group a share in the club. Ashley once said he wouldn’t sell the club until he’d won something or qualified for the Champions League.

But after a decade under Ashley’s tenure, United could very well be up for grabs if somebody shows serious interest.

This is a major development for Newcastle, as supporters have questioned Ashley’s ambition and acumen. At the same time, Premier League owners have become extremely skeptical of takeover bids from lesser known foreign groups.

Striker Andre Silva undergoing medical tests with AC Milan

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Striker Andre Silva is undergoing medical exams with AC Milan to complete a move from FC Porto in a deal reportedly worth 38 million euros ($42.5 million).

Milan posted a video of Silva performing various drills.

Silva says “this opportunity has been a pleasant surprise. … Being here is a real achievement.”

The 21-year-old Silva scored 21 goals in 44 matches in all competitions for Porto last season. He has also scored seven goals for Portugal, drawing praise from teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Silva wasn’t about to declare himself the next Ronaldo, though. He says he has “a lot of work to do before even considering things like that.”

Silva would become Milan’s fourth acquisition since Serie A ended last month, after Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.