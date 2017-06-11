Transfer rumor roundup: Chelsea chasing James Rodrigez and more

The transfer news never stops as clubs look to retool ahead of the new season.
Here’s the latest reports and rumors on Sunday, which involve some very high-profile players from around Europe’s top clubs.
According to AS, Chelsea is in an ideal position to sign James Rodriguez this summer to replace Cesc Fabregas at Stamford Bridge.
Fabregas wasn’t a squad regular last season under Antonio Conte, despite the Spaniard’s great success when he did feature for the Blues. Last season, Fabregas scored five goals and added 12 assists in 29 appearances for the club (only 13 starts).
Marco Verratti’s time at PSG appears to be over.
L’Equipe is reporting that the midfielder has handed in his transfer request to leave Paris ahead of the 2017/18 season, citing the Italian’s desire to contend for a UEFA Champions League title. Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona have been heavily linked to Verratti over recent weeks, although Barca appears the favorites to earn a signature from the Azzurri player.
The report states that Verratti could go for as much as $90 million if he does in fact leave France this summer.
Newly-signed Manchester United striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly asked Gareth Bale to join him at Old Trafford next season, according to Don Balon.
Riyad Mahrez is keen on a move to the Camp Nou, and now he is simply waiting on an offer from Barcelona.
Sport is reporting that the Algerian international wants out of Leicester after a massive drop off this season from winning the Premier League two seasons ago.
It couldn’t have gone much better for the new player-owner as Didier Drogba enjoyed a dream start in the United Soccer League.
The former Chelsea legend signed on with USL side Phoenix Rising back in April, where Drogba also announced that he would be part owner with the club.
In Saturday’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps II, Drogba scored and assisted for Phoenix en route to a 2-1 win.
Drogba, who wears his traditional no. 11 kit and serves as Phoenix’s captain, headed home a cross from Amadou Dia just before halftime and then provided former Chelsea teammate Shaun Wright-Phillips with the game-winning assist in the 77th minute.
The veteran striker spoke after the match about returning to game shape ahead of playing for his new club.
“It took me five weeks to kind of get back in shape. I still need a few weeks to improve, but it’s good to start at home,” Drogba said.
Phoenix currently sits eighth in the Western Conference table through 10 matches, which is 18 points behind leaders Real Monarchs.
We all know the genuine dislike that stands between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico, and the two CONCACAF nations will once again renew their rivalry on Sunday night.
As the USMNT continues to find its identity under second-term manager Bruce Arena, one player has found himself at the center of everybody’s radar, and that player is Christian Pulisic.
The Borussia Dortmund youngster dazzled for the Bundesliga side in 2016/17 and now he’s backing up that consistency with strong performances for the USMNT, who look to inch closer to Russia 2018 with a win against El Tri.
One man who knows Pulisic’s value very well and is cautiously aware of the 18-year-old… Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio.
“Pulisic is a great player and very important for them,” said the Colombian coach. “In Borussia [Dortmund] he can play on either wing and now he’s playing behind the two No. 9s in a structure that looks to be a 4-3-1-2… narrow in the middle in the field.
“He’s a player we have to watch out for and be careful of because he has individual talent and is capable of assisting the two forwards.”
In four USMNT matches this year, Pulisic has scored as many goals for the Stars and Stripe, including two during the second half of Thursday’s 2-0 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying win over Trinidad & Tobago.
SYDNEY (AP) Australia defender Brad Smith has been ruled out of a friendly international against Brazil and the Confederations Cup after injuring his hamstring in a World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia.
Football Federation Australia on Sunday said Smith’s place in the squad will be taken by Alex Gersbach, who will join the team in Russia.
Smith plays for Bournemouth in the English Premier League.
Australia coach Ange Postecoglou says “it is not a serious injury, but the recovery time required for Brad to get back onto the pitch made it difficult for him to be ready for the bulk of this period … he is better off returning to the U.K. to start his rehab.”
Smith was replaced at halftime in Australia’s 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia last week. The Socceroos will play Brazil in Melbourne on Tuesday and then head to Europe, where they start their Confederations Cup campaign against Germany on June 19 at Sochi.
England captured its first FIFA Under-20 World Cup title on Sunday morning after defeating Venezuela, 1-0, in South Korea.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s first-half finish from close range was enough to give the Three Lions the U-20 crown after a hard-fought battle with the Vinotinto.
Venezuela had several quality opportunities to equalize, but none better than one with just over a quarter hour remaining.
England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman reaffirmed his strong tournament after he saved a penalty kick with just over a quarter hour remaining from Adalberto Penaranda.
The penalty kick was awarded after VAR was used by the head referee.
England had nearly increased their lead to 2-0 in the 55th minute when Tottenham’s Josh Onomah struck the crossbar, however the effort bounced off the goal line and away.
The Three Lions allowed just three goals all tournament en route to their World Cup win, while Venezuela posted the same defensive statistic but couldn’t match their opponent in the attacking end.