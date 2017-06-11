Transfer rumor roundup: Chelsea chasing James Rodriguez and more

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The transfer news never stops as clubs look to retool ahead of the new season.

Here’s the latest reports and rumors on Sunday, which involve some very high-profile players from around Europe’s top clubs.

According to AS, Chelsea is in an ideal position to sign James Rodriguez this summer to replace Cesc Fabregas at Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas wasn’t a squad regular last season under Antonio Conte, despite the Spaniard’s great success when he did feature for the Blues. Last season, Fabregas scored five goals and added 12 assists in 29 appearances for the club (only 13 starts).

Marco Verratti’s time at PSG appears to be over.

L’Equipe is reporting that the midfielder has handed in his transfer request to leave Paris ahead of the 2017/18 season, citing the Italian’s desire to contend for a UEFA Champions League title. Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona have been heavily linked to Verratti over recent weeks, although Barca appears the favorites to earn a signature from the Azzurri player.

The report states that Verratti could go for as much as $90 million if he does in fact leave France this summer.

Newly-signed Manchester United striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly asked Gareth Bale to join him at Old Trafford next season, according to Don Balon.

Riyad Mahrez is keen on a move to the Camp Nou, and now he is simply waiting on an offer from Barcelona.

Sport is reporting that the Algerian international wants out of Leicester after a massive drop off this season from winning the Premier League two seasons ago.