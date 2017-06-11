More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski

UEFA WCQ roundup: Spain, Italy battle on; Iceland catch Croatia

By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in 2018 World Cup qualifying around Europe…

Macedonia 1-2 Spain

When the groups were drawn, Group G was only going to be like this: Spain and Italy would duke it out for the automatic qualification place, and the runners-up would head to the qualification playoff where they would presumably roll right into next summer’s World Cup in Russia. After six of 10 games, it’s safe to say everyone was spot-on with their prognostications. Each on 16 points (Spain ahead on goal differential, +18 to +14), the next closest hopefuls are Albania and Israel, on nine points apiece.

Sunday’s win over Macedonia, which La Furia Roja only just held onto after going up 2-0 early on, was enough to keep Julen Lopetegui’s side ahead of the Italians, though their goal differential advantage was reduced considerably. David Silva (15th minute) and Diego Costa (27th) got the goals to set up what will likely be the group-deciding game next time out, in September: Spain hosting Italy.

Italy 5-0 Liechtenstein

Five goals, scored by five different goalscorers, helped Italy gain a fair bit of ground on Spain — from a +9 goal differential, to +14.

Lorenzo Insigne (35th minute) Andrea Belotti (52nd), Eder (74th), Federico Bernardeschi (83rd) and Manolo Gabbiadini (90th) got the goals to hand the Azzurri their most comfortable victory this round of qualifying thus far (they beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in their first meeting).

Iceland 1-0 Croatia

Following Iceland’s 90th-minute winner over group-leading Croatia, the Group I standings currently read as follows: Croatia (13 points), Iceland (13), Turkey (11), Ukraine (11). With four games still to play, two of the four will likely crack the 15-point plateau, and fail to even qualify for the playoff.

Sunday’s game looked to be headed for a scoreless draw, until Bristol City defender Hoerdur Magnusson headed Strakarnir okkar (Our boys) into the lead in the final minute of regular time.

Kosovo 1-4 Turkey

Turkey, like Iceland and Ukraine, used Croatia’s slip-up to creep closer to the summit, as Ay-Yıldızlılar (The Crescent-Stars) put four past Kosovo away from home.

Volkan Sen opened the scoring after just seven minutes, but the home side drew level 15 minutes later, though Amir Rrahmani. The level scoreline was short-lived, though, as 19-year-old Cengiz Under put Turkey back ahead just after the half-hour mark. It remained 2-1 until the hour mark, when Burak Yilmaz bagged his 22nd career international goal to move level with former Middlesbrough and Stoke City striker Tuncay Sanli as the second-most prolific scorer in Turkish history. 22-year-old Ozan Tufan completed the scoring on 82 minutes, and Turkey moved to within two points of the top of Group I.

Elsewhere in UEFA WCQ

Group D

Moldova 2-2 Georgia
Ireland 1-1 Austria
Serbia 1-1 Wales

Group G

Israel 0-3 Albania

Group I

Finland 1-2 Ukraine

Bayern Munich steal Gnabry from Werder Bremen, for $9 million

Photo by Bruno Zanardo/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich is signing Germany forward Serge Gnabry from Bundesliga rival Werder Bremen.

Bayern says the 21-year-old Gnabry, who told Bremen last week that he wanted to leave, will sign a three-year contract with the German champion.

Gnabry says, “It’s a great honor to be part of Bayern. I have an exciting time ahead of me, one I’m very much looking forward to.”

Gnabry, who joined Bremen from Arsenal last summer, scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga games for the club.

He also earned his first call-up for Germany, scoring a hat trick on his debut in a rout of San Marino last November.

Bremen said Thursday that Gnabry was activating a clause in his contract to leave at the end of the month.

Brazil star defender Roberto Carlos denies doping charges

Associated PressJun 11, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) Brazilian defensive star Roberto Carlos, who was part of the team that won the 2002 World Cup, denies accusations of doping made in a German documentary.

Broadcaster ARD/WDR aired a documentary on Saturday that alleges Carlos was a patient of a doctor who has been accused of helping athletes use banned performance-enhancing substances. The network says Carlos’ name appeared in a dossier that Brazilian anti-doping authorities gave to the Sao Paulo prosecutor’s office.

In a statement, Carlos says he has “never used any artificial (substance) that would give me an advantage over my fellow players.” He said his lawyers were taking action to fight the allegations.

He adds: “Throughout my career, I always defended a clean game.”

Carlos played for Real Madrid and won three Champions League titles.

Transfer rumor roundup: Chelsea chasing James Rodriguez and more

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 11, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

The transfer news never stops as clubs look to retool ahead of the new season.

Here’s the latest reports and rumors on Sunday, which involve some very high-profile players from around Europe’s top clubs.

According to AS, Chelsea is in an ideal position to sign James Rodriguez this summer to replace Cesc Fabregas at Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas wasn’t a squad regular last season under Antonio Conte, despite the Spaniard’s great success when he did feature for the Blues. Last season, Fabregas scored five goals and added 12 assists in 29 appearances for the club (only 13 starts).

Marco Verratti’s time at PSG appears to be over.

L’Equipe is reporting that the midfielder has handed in his transfer request to leave Paris ahead of the 2017/18 season, citing the Italian’s desire to contend for a UEFA Champions League title. Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona have been heavily linked to Verratti over recent weeks, although Barca appears the favorites to earn a signature from the Azzurri player.

The report states that Verratti could go for as much as $90 million if he does in fact leave France this summer.

Newly-signed Manchester United striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly asked Gareth Bale to join him at Old Trafford next season, according to Don Balon.

Riyad Mahrez is keen on a move to the Camp Nou, and now he is simply waiting on an offer from Barcelona.

Sport is reporting that the Algerian international wants out of Leicester after a massive drop off this season from winning the Premier League two seasons ago.

Drogba scores, assists in USL debut with Phoenix Rising

By Matt ReedJun 11, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

It couldn’t have gone much better for the new player-owner as Didier Drogba enjoyed a dream start in the United Soccer League.

The former Chelsea legend signed on with USL side Phoenix Rising back in April, where Drogba also announced that he would be part owner with the club.

In Saturday’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps II, Drogba scored and assisted for Phoenix en route to a 2-1 win.

Drogba, who wears his traditional no. 11 kit and serves as Phoenix’s captain, headed home a cross from Amadou Dia just before halftime and then provided former Chelsea teammate Shaun Wright-Phillips with the game-winning assist in the 77th minute.

The veteran striker spoke after the match about returning to game shape ahead of playing for his new club.

“It took me five weeks to kind of get back in shape. I still need a few weeks to improve, but it’s good to start at home,” Drogba said.

Phoenix currently sits eighth in the Western Conference table through 10 matches, which is 18 points behind leaders Real Monarchs.

 

 

 