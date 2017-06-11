More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VIDEO: Bradley chips the GK from 40 yards — USA 1-0 Mexico

By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT

Michael Bradley may have just scored the best goal in U.S. national team history, away to Mexico, inside Estadio Azteca, six minutes into Sunday’s World Cup qualifier, from 40 yards out.

Everything above is true, and you’re going to have to watch it for yourself (below video) to believe it. It was the quickest-ever goal scored by an American player at the Azteca.

LIVE – USMNT seeks historic WCQ win over Mexico, in Azteca

By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

The U.S. national team is set to take its latest crack at claiming a first-ever World Cup qualifying victory at Estadio Azteca, as Bruce Arena’s Yanks take on Mexico inside El Tri‘s national house of horrors, tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Arena said he would make as many as seven changes to the lineup that knocked off Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday in Colorado (played at altitude — 5,100 feet — to prepare for tonight’s trip to Mexico City — 7,200 feet), and he made good on that threat promise.

Out are the likes of Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey (who’s one goal away from tying Landon Donovan for all-time USMNT record, and has also never scored a goal against Mexico), Jozy Altidore, John Brooks and Fabian Johnson, as well as two others; replaced by Brad Guzan, Paul Arriola, Bobby Wood, Omar Gonzalez and Tim Ream.

Lineups

Mexico: Ochoa; Salcedo, Reyes, Moreno, Alanis; Herrera, J. Dos Santos, Fabian; Vela, Hernandez, Lozano

USA: Guzan; Beasley, Ream, Gonzalez, Cameron, Yedlin; Bradley, Acosta; Pulisic, Arriola; Wood

Press gives USWNT 1-0 victory in Norway; Pugh injured

Associated PressJun 11, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT

SANDEFJORD, Norway (AP) Christen Press scored to help the U.S. national team beat Norway 1-0 on Sunday.

Press broke through in the 60th minute. It was her 42nd international goal.

19-year-old Mallory Pugh injured her ankle in warmups, according to U.S. Soccer. She was replaced in the starting lineup by Meghan Klingenberg.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle appeared to injure her hamstring late in the game and gingerly walked off the field. Lavelle was replaced by Carli Lloyd, who did not start against Norway after playing in a 1-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday, the first stop on the two-game European Tour.

Several players did not make the trip because of injury, including Morgan Brian (knee), Tobin Heath (back) Alex Morgan (hamstring) and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris (quad).

Norway, ranked No. 11 in the world, has had the most success historically against the Americans with 19 wins. The previous meeting occurred in the 2015 Algarve Cup in Portugal, when Lloyd scored twice in the second half for a 2-1 U.S. victory.

The U.S. women, the reigning Women’s World Cup champions, have won four straight after a two-game losing streak. Those two losses, in the SheBelieves Cup tournament, were the first consecutive losses in the United States for the team in 17 years.

The second-ranked Americans will next play on home soil in the Tournament of Nations, opening the four-team multi-city event with Brazil on July 27 in Seattle.

UEFA WCQ roundup: Spain, Italy battle on; Iceland catch Croatia

By Andy EdwardsJun 11, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in 2018 World Cup qualifying around Europe…

Macedonia 1-2 Spain

When the groups were drawn, Group G was only going to be like this: Spain and Italy would duke it out for the automatic qualification place, and the runners-up would head to the qualification playoff where they would presumably roll right into next summer’s World Cup in Russia. After six of 10 games, it’s safe to say everyone was spot-on with their prognostications. Each on 16 points (Spain ahead on goal differential, +18 to +14), the next closest hopefuls are Albania and Israel, on nine points apiece.

Sunday’s win over Macedonia, which La Furia Roja only just held onto after going up 2-0 early on, was enough to keep Julen Lopetegui’s side ahead of the Italians, though their goal differential advantage was reduced considerably. David Silva (15th minute) and Diego Costa (27th) got the goals to set up what will likely be the group-deciding game next time out, in September: Spain hosting Italy.

Italy 5-0 Liechtenstein

Five goals, scored by five different goalscorers, helped Italy gain a fair bit of ground on Spain — from a +9 goal differential, to +14.

Lorenzo Insigne (35th minute) Andrea Belotti (52nd), Eder (74th), Federico Bernardeschi (83rd) and Manolo Gabbiadini (90th) got the goals to hand the Azzurri their most comfortable victory this round of qualifying thus far (they beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in their first meeting).

Iceland 1-0 Croatia

Following Iceland’s 90th-minute winner over group-leading Croatia, the Group I standings currently read as follows: Croatia (13 points), Iceland (13), Turkey (11), Ukraine (11). With four games still to play, two of the four will likely crack the 15-point plateau, and fail to even qualify for the playoff.

Sunday’s game looked to be headed for a scoreless draw, until Bristol City defender Hoerdur Magnusson headed Strakarnir okkar (Our boys) into the lead in the final minute of regular time.

Kosovo 1-4 Turkey

Turkey, like Iceland and Ukraine, used Croatia’s slip-up to creep closer to the summit, as Ay-Yıldızlılar (The Crescent-Stars) put four past Kosovo away from home.

Volkan Sen opened the scoring after just seven minutes, but the home side drew level 15 minutes later, though Amir Rrahmani. The level scoreline was short-lived, though, as 19-year-old Cengiz Under put Turkey back ahead just after the half-hour mark. It remained 2-1 until the hour mark, when Burak Yilmaz bagged his 22nd career international goal to move level with former Middlesbrough and Stoke City striker Tuncay Sanli as the second-most prolific scorer in Turkish history. 22-year-old Ozan Tufan completed the scoring on 82 minutes, and Turkey moved to within two points of the top of Group I.

Elsewhere in UEFA WCQ

Group D

Moldova 2-2 Georgia
Ireland 1-1 Austria
Serbia 1-1 Wales

Group G

Israel 0-3 Albania

Group I

Finland 1-2 Ukraine

Bayern Munich steal Gnabry from Werder Bremen, for $9 million

Associated PressJun 11, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich is signing Germany forward Serge Gnabry from Bundesliga rival Werder Bremen.

Bayern says the 21-year-old Gnabry, who told Bremen last week that he wanted to leave, will sign a three-year contract with the German champion.

Gnabry says, “It’s a great honor to be part of Bayern. I have an exciting time ahead of me, one I’m very much looking forward to.”

Gnabry, who joined Bremen from Arsenal last summer, scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga games for the club.

He also earned his first call-up for Germany, scoring a hat trick on his debut in a rout of San Marino last November.

Bremen said Thursday that Gnabry was activating a clause in his contract to leave at the end of the month.