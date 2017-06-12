More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arena’s gameplan sets USMNT up for point in Mexico

By Andy EdwardsJun 12, 2017, 12:20 AM EDT

After 90 minutes of hair-on-fire soccer at Estadio Azteca, the U.S. national team has just its third competitive point at Mexico’s national stadium. The lessons from Sunday’s clash in Mexico City are infinite, but for now, let’s look at three key elements of Bruce Arena’s gameplan, and give the USMNT boss some deserved (and vindicating) praise.

It’s good to have a plan

Arena went on to say they were “positioned to get three points today,” and he couldn’t be more right (Mexican coaches and players should be saying the same thing, but the game was that close). The last time the Yanks visited Azteca in World Cup qualifying, that wasn’t so much the case.

Let’s go ahead and list, in detail, all the ways Arena set his team up for this specific game, against this specific opponent:

1. Three center backs — It was effectively five across the back for much of the night, and it created a numerical balance that rarely allowed the USMNT to be overloaded in its defensive third. Working on something in training, and refining it in a friendly, before calling upon it in a meaningful game is covered on the first day of Management 101. Not everyone attends the first day of class, though, and that’s understandable.

2. Midfield partnership — It’s impossible to say what Arena would have done if Jermaine Jones had been healthy. The temptation certainly would have been there to roster him and call on the “old head who’s been here before” for a game like this. What’s not difficult to say is this: “Plain and simple, Kellyn Acosta makes Michael Bradley better.” Bradley’s only able to aggressively step up and win the ball high in midfield, as he did just before scoring his goal, if he knows Acosta’s behind him and disciplined enough to fill the space vacated if Bradley is unsuccessful. Let’s have a quick look at Acosta’s positioning when Bradley makes his move…

Not to oversimplify everything asked of a central midfielder, especially in a midfield-two, but Acosta, at the age of 21, already shows the kind of discipline that has never been a particular strength of Jones. (Sidenote: that’s totally fine, and in no way a knock on Jones. It’s only ever actually been a problem because he was shoehorned into a horribly ill-fitting role his entire USMNT career.)

3. Personnel to fit the counter-attacking approach — Under the previous coach, the USMNT set out to defend deep and hit teams (especially better sides) on the counter with frustrating regularity (considering the possession-based, attacking soccer that was promised in August 2011). Sometimes they were successful, but mostly it just frustrated (USMNT fans, not opponents).

And, why was it so? Let’s consider the personnel which has gobbled up the majority of starts in the final third over the last half-decade: Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore are each fine players in a system that plays to their strengths, but attacking open space is just about the last thing the two of them do well.

By swapping Altidore for Bobby Wood, and Dempsey for Paul Arriola, Arena put a bit of pace on the field — players who are comfortable (and effective) running at defenders in the field. For the 79 minutes Wood was on the field, Mexican defenders were aware of him running in behind weighed heavily, and kept them honest. Against a forward like Altidore, they’re able to creep further and further forward, shrink the field and recycle possession in the middle third again and again.

Arena even played a pair of central midfielders who thrive at playing long balls to runners in space. In theory, and an environment slightly different than Azteca, Bradley and Acosta feed those quick wingers and let them stretch their legs to devastating effect with a forward who can keep up, make smart runs inside the box and finish his chances.

For the first time in a long time, the building blocks appear to be in place, and genuine progression from one game to the next is clear as day. I’m encouraged and hopeful in a way that I’d long since forgotten.

Fearless Arena, USMNT overcame all risks vs. Mexico

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

USMNT already vindicated in hiring Arena, firing Klinsmann How do the Hex standings look after Mexico-USA? Arena’s gameplan sets USMNT up for point in Mexico

The ship is steadied.

That’s the upshot of Bruce Arena’s second international break with the United States men’s national team, where the Yanks dominated Trinidad and Tobago before drawing Mexico on Sunday in Azteca.

The latter is a far more impressive result, with Arena’s game planning getting due credit and Michael Bradley’s early goal making sure it had every reason to flourish in the thin air of Mexico City.

Arena’s 3-5-2 took some significant risks, and it’s a credit to the coach and players that even the ones that backfired didn’t hamper the team in pursuit of a result.

The moves that didn’t work are even debatable. DaMarcus Beasley received little help when Carlos Vela toasted him with a counter attack goal, and the left back was limited anyway by an early injury (Whether Arena should’ve bit the bullet and used an early sub with Jorge Villafana is another discussion).

Putting 21-year-old Kellyn Acosta next to Michael Bradley was another risk that mostly worked, though the moments that made that adverb necessary were big ones. Acosta was cooked by Javier Hernandez with a nutmeg and then stayed with the hobbled striker as Vela worked his way to scoring position. That’s two errors on a big play, and it’s almost certain a more experience player takes a card for a tactical foul on Hernandez at midfield. But the Yanks escaped, and now the promising Acosta has an invaluable evening under his belt. Risk rewarded in that sense.

Then there’s Brad Guzan — and I’ve beaten this drum before — who was just fine but not Tim Howard. I realize Guzan has Azteca success, but for me there’s a gulf between the two MLS keepers.

As an aside, it bothers me that preferring Howard — probably the most accomplished of an amazing history of American goalkeepers — could be perceived as a shot at Guzan, who is a fine goalkeeper. But give me Howard every darn time.

It’s more difficult to expound upon the positives because “man those center backs did their job” is often the least sexy route for a writer. But there’s an easy argument that Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez are better for a three-man unit than in a center back duo. And even if it seems an easy trust for Arena to use Cameron as “the man”, it was taking a chance in a big spot.

He also resisted the urge to rest Michael Bradley, who hasn’t been bad but has also not been himself for some time with the USMNT set-up. It wasn’t just the long-distance goal that proved this move astute, rather the calm of the regular metronome in the center of the park.

And as much as I argued for the exclusion of Darlington Nagbe from the XI for this contest, it took guts for Arena not to start the electric Portland Timbers attacker. It’s often going to be a problem to use both Nagbe and Christian Pulisic against teams that can do work in the center of the park, especially while we wait for Pulisic’s continuing evolution. Both are risk/reward players and on a night that saw the Americans anything but successful in keeping the ball — blame an otherworldly night from the magnificent Hector Herrera.

Consider this: Mexico had 67 percent possession and 84 percent pass success. That’s not a horrible night by any means, and the Yanks still managed a point.  I mean, look at the below screen grab from CONCACAF.com. Almost every Mexican player to play significant minutes attempted more passes than the American leader: Pulisic.

Yet it doesn’t feel like a lucky result, and that perception is a feather in Arena’s cap. On a night where Hector Herrera cranked one off the pipe, the Yanks scored an amazing but fortunate goal, and several big name players were kept from the lineup, the U.S. got a result that feels just.

The boys have bought in, most naysayers shut up, and hope springs eternal even with the knowledge that the Yanks will likely be in CONCACAF’s fourth place following Tuesday’s qualifiers in Costa Rica and Panama.

Morata’s agent: Manchester United move rests with Real Madrid

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

Alvaro Morata’s agent says the Spanish forward is very interested in what Manchester United has to offer, but that the player’s current employer is the obstacle.

Morata finds Manchester United an intriguing place to play, and agent Juanma Lopez says the Red Devils have made a “very important proposal” to the player and Real Madrid.

Whether Real accepts is another question, as Lopez says La Liga’s champions turned down a bid from AC Milan earlier this summer.

Previous reports said Morata had personal terms worked out with United, and that the transfer fee remains an obstacle. And Jose Mourinho has said he gave chairman Ed Woodward his shopping list and left the hierarchy to sort it out.

Suffice it to say, this should be sorted out and sooner rather than later.

Report: Chinese investors aim to woo Newcastle United’s Ashley

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has consistently claimed his club is not for sale, saying he won’t leave the helm without a trophy.

He said he’s “wedded to the club” whether they like it or not, but apparently interest from China has him questioning his fidelity.

The Northeast Chronicle says success in attracting shirt sponsor Fun88 from China has Ashley’s head turned to the Far East.

There’s no “firm bid” yet, according to the report:

It is believed that Ashley is open to all possibilities including offering any consortium or group a share in the club. Ashley once said he wouldn’t sell the club until he’d won something or qualified for the Champions League.

But after a decade under Ashley’s tenure, United could very well be up for grabs if somebody shows serious interest.

This is a major development for Newcastle, as supporters have questioned Ashley’s ambition and acumen. At the same time, Premier League owners have become extremely skeptical of takeover bids from lesser known foreign groups.

Striker Andre Silva undergoing medical tests with AC Milan

Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Striker Andre Silva is undergoing medical exams with AC Milan to complete a move from FC Porto in a deal reportedly worth 38 million euros ($42.5 million).

Milan posted a video of Silva performing various drills.

Silva says “this opportunity has been a pleasant surprise. … Being here is a real achievement.”

The 21-year-old Silva scored 21 goals in 44 matches in all competitions for Porto last season. He has also scored seven goals for Portugal, drawing praise from teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Silva wasn’t about to declare himself the next Ronaldo, though. He says he has “a lot of work to do before even considering things like that.”

Silva would become Milan’s fourth acquisition since Serie A ended last month, after Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.