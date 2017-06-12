More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Diego Costa gives update on Chelsea situation

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT

Diego Costa is not keeping quiet about that message from Antoino Conte.

Last week Costa, 28, revealed that Chelsea’s manager sent him a message while he was away on international duty to let him know he was no longer in his plans.

Chelsea’s top goalscorer for the 2016-17 season seemed to have a strained relationship with Conte throughout the Blues’ title-winning campaign, and speaking to the media following Spain’s 2-1 win in Macedonia (where he scored) the Brazilian born forward gave an update on his situation and where he’d like to move.

“I have a contract with Chelsea, they have to know what to do with me and I have to wait and know the decision that my club takes. I have a contract of two years with Chelsea, they have to decide. If they sell me, I will look for the best choice,” Costa said. “Atletico [Madrid] is among them, it would not mean not playing, they can loan me out to some team in Spain, Brazil or wherever, but I have to play.

“Everyone knows that I have a lot of affection for them. Of course I rule out China, I have to think about the World Cup. Atletico is a club that I have a lot of affection for, independently of whether I go there or not, I will continue to love them.”

So, Atletico Madrid is the frontrunner to re-sign Costa after he left them for Chelsea in 2014, and the Spanish international doesn’t seem too worried about Atleti’s transfer ban which means he would not be able to play for them until January if he signed this summer. It has also been reported that his representatives have met with AC Milan to see if a move to Serie A would be possible this summer.

As for his relationship with Conte, well, plenty more seems to be coming out following the Italian coach brutally casting aside Chelsea’s leading goalscorer in each of the three seasons he’s been at the club.

After a midseason fallout over a proposed move to China — Costa missed a victory at Leicester City in January due to a “back problem” before being reinstated to the team — Conte has decided that enough is enough and the eccentric, and often fractious, Costa must move on.

For Costa, he didn’t mince his words when asked about Conte’s decision to let him know via a text that his future did not belong at Chelsea.

“In life there are good and bad people. I’ll stay with the good of everything. You have to ask him, not me. It’s an opinion of the coach, if he has the option of putting another in. But there are things and ways of doing things and saying them,” Costa said. “But well, thanks to God I do not lack teams. The most important thing is that my team-mates want me. We know what there is there, who is good and bad. I get on very well with everyone and that speaks for itself.”

CONCACAF WCQ: Panama snatch a point late; CRC hold off T&T

AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco
1 Comment
By Andy EdwardsJun 14, 2017, 12:19 AM EDT

Tuesday night’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers couldn’t have gone much better for the U.S. national team, who hold onto third place in CONCACAF’s Hexagonal round…

[ MORE: Tuesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Monday | Sunday ]

Panama 2-2 Honduras

The air was rife with controversy in Panama City on Tuesday, as a Honduras side fighting for its World Cup dream pushed Panama to the limit, with a little help from a swallowed referee’s whistle.

It was a night to savor for Houston Dynamo fans, too, with the MLS side’s Honduran duo of Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis bagging a goal each. Quioto opened the scoring in the 6th minute, and Elis put Los Catrachos back in front in the 65th minute, after Blas Perez pulled Los Canaleros level with his head shoulder back neck upper-body part four minutes before halftime.

Then, in the 74th minute, came the controversial non-goal moment which Panamanians will (rightly, perhaps) feel cost their side two points on the night. Gabriel Torres appeared to redirect the ball over the goal line as he stood completely unmarked at the back post following a corner kick. He didn’t strike it cleanly, though, and the ball looped into the air just high enough and long enough for Donis Escober to palm it off his line, at least according to the referee.

The home side would get its equalizer in the final minute of regular time, as Roman Torres, the Seattle Sounders’ 2016 MLS Cup penalty shootout hero, popped up at just the right moment to slot the ball past Escober and rescue a point for Panama.

As far as the USMNT is concerned, a draw was the perfect result for the two sides immediately behind them in the standings (below).

[ MORE: 10-man France top England; Brazil, Argentina rout ]

Costa Rica 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Minnesota United defender Francisco Calvo got Costa Rica off to a flying start, putting the home side 1-0 ahead in the 1st minute, only to see his club teammate, forward Kevin Molino, pull Trinidad and Tobago level 34 minutes later. Bryan Ruiz bagged the game-winning goal in the 44th minute, though, to all but officially end T&T’s chances of qualifying for next summer’s tournament in Russia.

Current Hex standings

1. Mexico — 14 points
2. Costa Rica — 11
3. USA — 8
4. Panama — 8
5. Honduras — 5
6. T&T — 3

Nantes granted special permission to hire 65-year-old Ranieri

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

NANTES, France (AP) Claudio Ranieri will try to revive his career in France after the French soccer league gave permission to Nantes to hire the former Leicester manager on Tuesday.

According to several media reports in France, the Italian coach will sign a two-year deal and will be assisted by four deputy coaches.

Nantes had asked for a special dispensation because Ranieri has reached the coach’s age limit of 65.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Monday | Sunday ]

Ranieri, who guided Leicester to the English Premier League title in 2016 but was fired nine months later, will replace Sergio Conceicao. The Portuguese coach left Nantes earlier this month to take charge of FC Porto.

Ranieri has also coached Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan in his much-traveled career and was in charge of several other Italian sides as well as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

Under Ranieri’s guidance, Leicester won the Premier League at preseason odds of 5,000-1, a year after narrowly escaping relegation. He was fired in February with the team one point and one place above the relegation zone in a woeful title defense.

Ranieri has already coached in the French league, from 2012-14, when he won the League 2 title with Monaco then led the Principality side to a runner-up finish in the topflight.

[ MORE: England, France walk out to “Don’t Look Back in Anger” ]

Eight-time French champion Nantes was expected to continue with Conceicao this season after extending his contract until 2020. But Nantes said last week it had failed to persuade him to stay.

The former Portugal winger worked wonders in his short spell with Nantes. When Conceicao took charge in December the club was languishing in 19th place, but it went on to finish seventh – just outside of a spot in the Europa League.

Nantes won the last of its eight titles in 2001.

STREAM: Panama-Honduras, Costa Rica-T&T in CONCACAF WCQ

AP Photo/Moises Castillo
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJun 13, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT

Round 6 of CONCACAF’s Hexagonal round of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup concludes Tuesday night, as the other four hopefuls (not named Mexico or the United States) for next summer’s tournament in Russia are back in action.

[ WATCH LIVE: CONCACAF WCQs on En Vivo ]

You can stream tonight’s games (in Spanish) on En Vivo by clicking the link above, or here.

Panama vs. Honduras — 9:30 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago — 10 p.m. ET

[ MORE: Tuesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Monday | Sunday ]

Following the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Mexico on Sunday, the Hex standings read as follows:

1. Mexico — 14 points
2. Costa Rica — 8
3. USA — 8
4. Panama — 6
5. Honduras — 4
6. T&T — 3

Int’l friendly roundup: 10-man France beat England; Brazil, Argentina rout

AP Photo/Francois Mori
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJun 13, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

A roundup of all of Tuesday’s action in international friendlies…

[ MORE: Tuesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Monday | Sunday ]

France 3-2 England

England enjoyed a man advantage for nearly an entire half, but it would matter very little as les Bleus topped the Three Lions on a late winner from Ousmane Dembele. Raphael Varane was sent off after giving away a penalty when the Real Madrid defender fouled Dele Alli in the 47th minute. Referee Davide Massa then sought a second opinion, that of the video assistant referee. The two officials came to the conclusion, after about 60 seconds of deliberation, that Varane should be shown a red card.

France had already overcome an early 1-0 deficit, which came courtesy of Harry Kane‘s opening goal in the 9th minute, as Samuel Umtiti (22nd minute) and Djibril Sidibe (43rd) put the home side ahead before halftime. Not long after that, Varane was off and Kane was converting from the penalty spot to make it 2-2. The two sides would remain level another 30 minutes before Dembele hammered a right-footed strike past Jack Butland in the 78th minute.

[ MORE: England, France walk out to “Don’t Look Back in Anger” ]

Australia 0-4 Brazil

Brazil were without the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino, but it mattered very little in the Seleçao‘s 4-0 rout of Australia. Diego Souza bagged his first goal for Brazil after 11 seconds; it was only the 31-year-old’s sixth career appearance for his country, and he would go on to score a second goal, in the 90th minute. Thiago Silva (62nd) and Taison (75th) provided the goals in between Souza’s bookends.

Singapore 0-6 Argentina

Similarly, Argentina were without the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, and it mattered even less than Brazil’s missing superstars. Fedrico Fazio opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and the floodgates were opened. Joaquin Correa made it 2-0 just six minutes later. Alejandro Gomez (60th) and Leandro Paredes (74th) made it 3-0 and 4-0, and Lucas Alario and Angel Di Maria both scored in the 90th minute for 5-0 and 6-0.

Elsewhere in international friendlies

Cameroon 0-4 Colombia
Romania 3-2 Chile
Norway 1-1 Sweden
South Africa 1-2 Zambia
Canada vs. Curacao — 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador vs. El Salvador — 8 p.m. ET
Peru vs. Jamaica — 8:30 p.m. ET