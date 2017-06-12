More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

France to play Oasis to honor England attack victims

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

England head to France on Tuesday to play in a friendly game at the Stade de France.

And there will be some familiar music for English ears in Paris.

It was revealed on Monday that the French national team will play Oasis’ hit song “Don’t Look Back in Anger” before kick off as a mark of respect for the victims of the recent terror attacks in both Manchester and London.

There will also be a minute’s silence before the game and fans in France’s home stadium will hold up red and white cards to create a mosaic of the English flag, while the order of the national anthems will be switched so “God Save the Queen” is sung first.

This is not the first time the nations separated by the English Channel have grieved together during a friendly match.

In November 2015 Wembley held a friendly match between France and England just four days after the Paris attacks which left 130 dead. Before that friendly game England’s fans sung the French national anthem to show their solidarity in a night of true unity which left the French players, management and fans humbled.

Tuesday will see much of the same between England and France.

US Soccer already vindicated in hiring Arena, firing Klinsmann

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

It’s easy to have a knee-jerk reaction from a stellar point away at Mexico in 2018 World Cup qualifying, but this is so much more than that.

[ MORE: Player ratings for USMNT

Fans of the U.S. men’s national team will be waking up with a renewed sense of hope on Monday morning as they watched their team implement a solid gameplan almost to perfection in the 1-1 draw at the Estadio Azteca.

Sure, Mexico was missing several key players, had one eye on the upcoming Confederations Cup and already has more than one foot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but it also shuffled its pack marvelously, and bravely, to come away from Mexico City with a valuable point.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage

U.S. Soccer got plenty of stick for firing Jurgen Klinsmann back in November 2016 after two defeats to open World Cup qualifying and then going for a blast from the past in Bruce Arena to guide them to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Despite all the critics (in truth, hiring Arena always seemed like the only real option) this is all working remarkably well and much quicker than expected.

Arena, 65, used all of his experience to navigate two World Cup qualifiers in four days at altitude and the length to which he went to make sure this happened smoothly is remarkable.

Players revealed after the game that Arena planned this out three weeks ago when they first met up ahead of the qualifiers. He had two separate teams training in different formations in order to get at least four points from the two qualifiers.

[ WATCH: Bradley stunning chip beats the GK from 40 yards

Arena himself, as he tends to do, kept things simple when speaking after the 1-1 draw at the Estadio Azteca, just the third time the U.S. had got something from their travels to Mexico City in World Cup qualifying.

“We told the team on day one of this camp that we would play that way in this game,” Arena said. “We call the formation a 3-4-3 or a 5-2-1-2, or whatever you want to call it. As long as it adds up to 10, we’re good.”

Arena may have made it sound simple, but it was far from that.

Many threw their hands up in the air when Arena was appointed, stating that the USMNT had gone backwards. But was the past really that bad? After all, Arena had led the U.S. to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2002. We all know what happened in 2006 but this current U.S. squad was better than any other.

This is not so much about Arena’s superior game management as it is about Klinsmann’s tactical ineptitude. On a big-picture level Klinsmann did plenty of good for U.S. Soccer as a Technical Director. You can already see that with the youth national teams in recent months and the likes of Christian Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks becoming regulars for the U.S. national team.

But what Klinsmann always lacked is what Arena is great at: organization for individual games and man-management.

USMNT center back Omar Gonzalez spoke of the difference between Klinsmann and Arena following the draw on Sunday night. He revealed that he and others knew for weeks that they would be playing in a three-man central defense, rather than at the last minute under Klinsmann for the home qualifier against Mexico in Columbus back in November.

“I was relieved that I knew that early, for sure,” Gonzalez told Goal.com. “I’ve had three weeks to prepare for this game. It’s just a different environment, and a different mentality you can take when you know three weeks out when you’re going to play, how you’re going to prepare. Sometimes with Jurgen you wouldn’t know until the day of the game. It’s just stressful, so with Bruce here taking that kind of approach here, it’s been helping out a lot…

“Bruce is very open, clear with players, straightforward. I like that approach and it’s been great so far. We’ve turned things around since November. Now we’re in third place (in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying) and I couldn’t be happier.”

Now, we will always be reminded of Klinsmann taking the German national team to the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup on home soil but he had Joachim Low alongside him. In the nicest way possible Klinsmann was a figurehead, a cheerleader who galvanized the players and staff, but now we all know Low was responsible for the key tactical decisions and he has shown that in the past 11 years in charge of Germany.

Klinsmann helped set up the system for the young German players to thrive in which the likes of Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira, Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller soon benefited from. And you could argue the U.S. needed Klinsmann to put a similar rubric in place. You can also argue that having him in charge of the USMNT never really worked and he failed to get the best out of the most talented pool of players the U.S. has ever had.

Just over six months in, Arena is already doing that. Eight points from four World Cup qualifiers points to that, but the main positive is that Arena has the backing of this squad and everyone believes in what he’s doing. He is old school and is keeping it simple.

Of course, there was a certain staleness towards the end of the Klinsmann era. That’s inevitable after six years at the helm and there is usually a short-term boost when a new manager comes in. Arena’s second-coming as U.S. boss feels like he is the right man at the right time.

Looking back at Klinsmann’s reign one final time, there were major ups and downs throughout and he could never get to grips with the ever-changing American soccer landscape. Arena is an old hand at handling that. Under Klinsmann friendly wins against Italy, Germany and Holland, plus the Copa America Centenario run and reaching the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup were scattered among a Gold Cup debacle and humiliating defeats to CONCACAF rivals.

It was probably in doubt before the past week, but now it is clear U.S. Soccer pulled the plug on Klinsmann at the right time.

They could’ve done it sooner but they were all-in on Klinsmann and only inept defeats which showcased a lack of detailed preparation could be the signal for his increasingly inevitable departure. That arrived in November and U.S. Soccer acted swiftly to appoint Arena.

The Brooklyn native is brash and bold and not everyone’s cup of tea, but my word he’s getting the job done, once again, for the U.S.

With four qualifiers to go there is still plenty of work to do but after the home game against Costa Rica on Sept. 1 and then the trip to Honduras four days later the U.S. will have a strong idea if they’re going to qualify for the 2018 World Cup automatically.

Arena’s job will be complete if that is the case and anything next summer in Russia is a bonus. That’s a good mindset to have as the USMNT looked rejuvenated and refocused under an experienced coach who is surely the best the U.S. has ever produced.

Most valuable players in Europe, Premier League revealed

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

This list may surprise you.

[ MORE: Costa on Chelsea future ]

The extremely accurate guys over the Football Observatory (CIES) have calculated the most expensive players in Europe based purely on their transfer value in the current market.

If you are a Tottenham Hotspur fan then you will be pleased to see two of your players in the top three, but that of course means that everyone will want to sign your star men.

From a Premier League perspective Dele Alli tops the list with a value of $173.9 million, while Harry Kane comes in second with a value of $173.2 million. Paul Pogba of Manchester United is third spot with a transfer value of $150.5 million.

CIES haven’t just looked at players in the Premier League. Oh no. They’ve ranked the top 110 most expensive players in Europe.

Seven of the top 15 players in the list are from the PL, while 23 from the PL are in the top 50 and a total of 42 in the top 110. The rankings are calculated by current form, age, the length of time remaining on a players’ current contract and many other factors.

Neymar is top of the list with a whopping value of $235.4 million, due largely in part to his huge contract at Barcelona.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic is ranked as the 53rd most-expensive player in the world with a value of $67.9 million.

Below is the list of the top 10 most expensive players in the PL.

While here is the full list of the 110 most-expensive players from CIES.

How do the Hex standings look after Mexico-USA?

AP
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 9:05 AM EDT

The U.S. national team have dragged themselves back into a very good position in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

[ STREAM: 2018 World Cup qualifiers ]

Bruce Arena has picked up eight points in the first four qualifying games in charge, after the U.S. lost to Mexico and Costa Rica in its opening two qualifiers last fall which cost Jurgen Klinsmann his job.

Now the USMNT is in a much healthier position with the top three teams from the Hex qualifying automatically for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the fourth-place team playing a two-legged playoff against a nation from the Asian Football Confederation.

With Costa Rica hosting Trinidad & Tobago and Honduras heading to Panama on Tuesday (you can stream both those games live by clicking on the link above) the Hex will look a little different tomorrow evening.

But for the USMNT, they now know that wins against Costa Rica at home on Sept. 1 and at Honduras on Sept. 5. would be huge in all-but securing a top four finish, while victories for Costa Rica and Panama on Tuesday would mean that Honduras and T&T would be hard pressed to finish in the top four of qualifying.

The turnaround under Arena has been stark for the U.S. national team as they’ve clawed their way back into a good position after a horrendous start to qualifying.

Via U.S. Soccer, here’s a look at how the Hex standings look on Monday.

2018 FIFA World Cup QualifyingCONCACAF Final Round Standings
TEAM GP W L D Pts. GF GA GD
Mexico 6 4 0 2 14 9 2 +7
Costa Rica 5 2 1 2 8 7 3 +4
USA 6 2 2 2 8 11 8 +3
Panama 5 1 1 3 6 2 2 0
Honduras 5 1 3 1 4 4 12 -8
Trinidad & Tobago 5 1 4 0 3 2 8 -6

Diego Costa gives update on Chelsea situation

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT

Diego Costa is not keeping quiet about that message from Antoino Conte.

Last week Costa, 28, revealed that Chelsea’s manager sent him a message while he was away on international duty to let him know he was no longer in his plans.

Chelsea’s top goalscorer for the 2016-17 season seemed to have a strained relationship with Conte throughout the Blues’ title-winning campaign, and speaking to the media following Spain’s 2-1 win in Macedonia (where he scored) the Brazilian born forward gave an update on his situation and where he’d like to move.

“I have a contract with Chelsea, they have to know what to do with me and I have to wait and know the decision that my club takes. I have a contract of two years with Chelsea, they have to decide. If they sell me, I will look for the best choice,” Costa said. “Atletico [Madrid] is among them, it would not mean not playing, they can loan me out to some team in Spain, Brazil or wherever, but I have to play.

“Everyone knows that I have a lot of affection for them. Of course I rule out China, I have to think about the World Cup. Atletico is a club that I have a lot of affection for, independently of whether I go there or not, I will continue to love them.”

So, Atletico Madrid is the frontrunner to re-sign Costa after he left them for Chelsea in 2014, and the Spanish international doesn’t seem too worried about Atleti’s transfer ban which means he would not be able to play for them until January if he signed this summer. It has also been reported that his representatives have met with AC Milan to see if a move to Serie A would be possible this summer.

As for his relationship with Conte, well, plenty more seems to be coming out following the Italian coach brutally casting aside Chelsea’s leading goalscorer in each of the three seasons he’s been at the club.

After a midseason fallout over a proposed move to China — Costa missed a victory at Leicester City in January due to a “back problem” before being reinstated to the team — Conte has decided that enough is enough and the eccentric, and often fractious, Costa must move on.

For Costa, he didn’t mince his words when asked about Conte’s decision to let him know via a text that his future did not belong at Chelsea.

“In life there are good and bad people. I’ll stay with the good of everything. You have to ask him, not me. It’s an opinion of the coach, if he has the option of putting another in. But there are things and ways of doing things and saying them,” Costa said. “But well, thanks to God I do not lack teams. The most important thing is that my team-mates want me. We know what there is there, who is good and bad. I get on very well with everyone and that speaks for itself.”