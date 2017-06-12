More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Holden: Gonzalez to file switch to rep USMNT over Mexico

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

The United States took a point from Mexico on Sunday, and they may also have stolen a goalkeeper.

USMNT player turned broadcaster Stu Holden says FC Dallas backstop Jesse Gonzalez has had a change of heart regarding his international future.

Gonzalez, 22, is a Homegrown Player for FCD but was expected to continue his journey with the Mexican national team having represented Mexico at the U-23 and U-20 levels.

It had been reported that Gonzalez would choose Mexicobut Bruce Arena called the goalkeeper up for the Gold Cup. That triggered speculation and an apparent recruiting war between Juan Carlos Osorio and Arena.

AC Milan gets stronger, joins Serie A chase of Juventus

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT

Juventus has won six-straight scudetti, but both Roma and Napoli chased The Old Lady deep into this season before relenting to the UEFA Champions League finalist.

This was good. Frankly, Serie A needed a title race. Two of Juve’s six-straight titles came with 17-point cushions on second place.

Assuming Napoli and Roma can continue to fire, Serie A could be primed for one of its deeper title battles in a long, long time. That’s because Inter Milan and AC Milan are both making some impressive moves in bids to move up the Italian ladder.

The latter grows stronger by the day, adding Porto star Andre Silva on Monday to give I Rossoneri a legit quarter of new faces for next season. Milan had already added relentless midfielder Franck Kessie, Villarreal center back Mateo Musacchio, and Swiss left back Ricardo Rodriguez of Wolfsburg.

The club already boasts 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, center back Alessio Romagnoli, and captain Riccardo Montolivo, but needed significant upgrades to challenge for anything higher than sixth (Their 63 points were one more than Inter).

Now, theoretically, it can boast a young and hungry XI. Personal opinion: if Milan can land either a right wing or a center attacking mid that would push Suso right, it can compete for a Champions League place.

Donnarumma

De Sciglio — Romagnoli — Musacchio — Rodriguez

Kessie — Montolivo

XXXX — Suso — Bonaventura

Silva

The rest of the way: USMNT’s road map to the World Cup

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

The United States is 60 percent through the final round of World Cup qualifying, 10 percent further than two-thirds of the field.

All six sides will be on even footing in terms of matches played by the stroke of Midnight on Tuesday.

The magic number for an automatic World Cup spot and the fourth-place spot and an inter-confederation match versus the fifth-best Asian side can be figured out within a reasonable margin.

Since the start of the Hex, the third-place sides have won the following amount of points: 15, 16, 16, 17, 14.

The fourth-place sides have claimed 11, 16, 13, and 14 (The fourth place team in 1998, Costa Rica, won 12 points but that tournament only permitted three CONCACAF teams to advance to France).

Here’s how the Americans finish the Hex (Standings here):

Sept. 1 — HOME vs. Costa Rica (TBA)
Sept. 5 — AWAY to Honduras
Oct. 6 — HOME vs. Panama (Orlando, Fla.)
Oct. 10 — AWAY to Trinidad and Tobago

The story here, as always, is simple but not easy. The Yanks have won their last three home World Cup qualifiers against Panama by scores of 2-0, 2-0, and 6-0. In the same stretch, the Americans are 2W-2D versus Costa Rica at home.

As for trips to Honduras, the U.S. lost its last Hex match there but won the previous two. The Americans are 3W-2D-1L in its last six World Cup qualifiers at Trinidad and Tobago.

Given how the Yanks have traditionally fared at home, it would be stunning if they failed to claim four of six points from the final two matches. And it’s reasonable to expect they beat either Honduras or T&T for another three points.

Overall, another three wins would make it fairly improbable that the Americans would fail to qualify for Russia. Two wins and a draw could also do the trick. Anything less is extremely dicey in the race for third.

U.S. fans should root for Honduras to get a draw out of Panama on Tuesday. It would be terrific for T&T to do the same in Costa Rica, but that would be asking a lot of the Soca Warriors (granted they’ll be desperate).

Deschamps warns France to up its game against English

Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) France coach Didier Deschamps warned his players they are fighting for their places in the friendly against England on Tuesday.

The match follows France’s 2-1 loss at Sweden on Friday in a World Cup qualifier. The loss, gifted to Sweden in the last seconds, dropped France to second place in Europe Group A and allowed the Netherlands – the next opponent in qualifying – to close within three points.

Deschamps guided France to the European Championship final last year with a settled side, but results since then have been inconsistent, and he thinks some players must raise their game.

“No one has any guarantees,” Deschamps said at a news conference on Monday. “It can happen that you’re not in good form for one or two games. But there are quality alternatives available.”

Although Olivier Giroud maintained his fine form with another goal against Sweden, the rest of the forward line – Dimitri Payet, Antoine Griezmann and Moussa Sissoko – was poor.

Deschamps may be tempted to try something new against England, a game he says has more importance given the result in Sweden.

“I won’t say that I’m not taking that game into consideration. It was a cruel defeat and it’s important to finish the season on a high note,” he said. “Whoever starts needs to play as well as they can. Will it change things for August (against the Netherlands)? I’ll think about and analyze it afterward. A team can always be modified.”

Deschamps wants a marked improvement in defense against an England team led by striker Harry Kane, who is brimming with confidence after 29 Premier League goals. Kane grabbed a last-gasp equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Scotland in a qualifier on Saturday.

“The highest level isn’t just about attacking well it’s about defending as well,” Deschamps said. “We will face an England team with a lot of attacking potential.”

Poor marking allowed Sweden to equalize, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris – normally reliable – handed the Swedes victory by rushing out of his area and haphazardly passing to a Sweden player who then lobbed him.

Deschamps said the best thing for Lloris is to face England, to prevent him dwelling on his blunder.

“Hugo will be captain. Obviously I’ve discussed things with him,” Deschamps said. “If he’d seen things differently, I might have changed my decision. But we both thought it was the best thing for him to do, it was clear.”

Teammates have rallied around Lloris.

“When you’re playing in his position, you always pay dearly for a mistake,” center half Raphael Varane said. “The team has total confidence in him. We know that he will save us again in the future.”

England manager Gareth Southgate will rest his No. 1 Joe Hart, giving backups Tom Heaton and Jack Butland a chance to impress.

Heaton will start and Butland will play the second half, Southgate said on Monday.

Heaton helped Burnley to stay in the Premier League.

Butland recently returned from injury to play in Stoke’s last five Premier League games, keeping three clean sheets.

“We’ve got to maintain the squad environment (where) people feel involved,” Southgate said. “In the past, one or two goalkeepers have sort of given up international football because they’ve not had that chance.”

Coutinho, Mahrez, Mbappe on their futures

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

International breaks inside the summer transfer window are a recipe for transfer headlines, as players are quizzed on their futures.

In the cases of Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, the players have not been shy regarding interest in new projects. With Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, not so much.

We’ll start there, as Coutinho has cooled more talk of a Barcelona switch while on Brazil duty, implying his contract with Liverpool makes transfer talk a moot point (from The Liverpool Echo).

“Talking about this is complicated. I have a contract with my club and it is long. So my focus is on the present and the national team. My focus is here.”

As for Mahrez, there’s been a lot of speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal. Wenger has spoken of his admiration for the Leicester attacker, but Mahrez isn’t counting any chickens in London.

“It’s an honour to receive compliments like this from such a big manager [Wenger] in world football,” Mahrez said, from The London Evening Standard. “But there’s a big difference between an offer and speculation, so there is nothing on the table at the moment.”

Finally, Mbappe, a player in demand of pretty much every big club in the world. Monaco’s teen star doesn’t close the door on much with his recent comments, but his love for the UEFA Champions League may make a move to Arsenal unreasonable for the striker.

“[The Champions League] is a dream, a competition that everyone wants to win and that only a minority can win – the most important are the titles,” Mbappe told Telefoot (from Sky Sports).“That would be much more of an obsession for me than the Ballon d’Or, for example. I want to touch the stars and, when you dream, you do not dream of playing the middle of the table or maintaining it.”