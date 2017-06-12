More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Iran joins Russia, Brazil in 2018 World Cup (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

Iran is the third nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, joining Brazil and hosts Russia in international sports’ top spectacle.

Young forwards Sardar Azmoun (22, Rostov) and Mehdi Taremi (24, Persepolis) scored the goals as Iran topped Uzbekistan 2-0 on Monday in Tehran.

The win gave Iran 20 points in qualifying with two matches left to play, and Team Melli now has seven more than second place South Korea and eight more than Uzbekistan.

The top two teams in both groups of AFC World Cup qualifying go to Russia, while the third place teams play a two-legged playoff to advance to the inter-confederation playoff against the fourth-place team from CONCACAF.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

So, the 2017 Confederations Cup kicks off in Russia this weekend and runs from June 17 until July 2.

We all know by now that the soccer season never ends. Ever.

[ STREAM LIVE: 2017 Confederations Cup ]

By clicking on the link above you can stream every single game from Russia live, as eight nations go head-to-head for the tournament which celebrates the champions of all six of FIFA’s confederations, plus the reigning World Cup champs and the host nation. The secondary aim is to also get a test of what to expect in Russia next summer for the World Cup as host cities and stadiums get ready to welcome the world.

For the 2017 Confed Cup, hosts Russia are joined by World Cup champs Germany, European champs Portugal, South American champions Chile, CONCACAF champs Mexico, plus African champions Cameroon, the top team from the Asian confederation, Australia, and Oceania champs New Zealand.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the tournament with venue guides, full streaming schedule and more.

Game schedule

Group A
June 17: Russia vs. New Zealand – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 18: Portugal vs Mexico – 11 a.m. ET – Kazan
June 21: Russia vs. Portugal – 11 a.m ET – Moscow
June 21: Mexico vs. New Zealand – 2 p.m. ET – Sochi
June 24: New Zealand vs. Portugal – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 24: Mexico vs. Russia – 11 a.m. ET – Kazan

Group B
June 18: Cameroon vs. Chile – 2 p.m. ET – Moscow
June 19: Australia vs. Germany – 11 a.m. ET – Sochi
June 22: Cameroon vs. Australia – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 22: Germany vs. Chile – 2 p.m. ET – Kazan
June 25: Chile vs. Australia – 11 a.m. ET – Moscow
June 25: Germany vs. Cameroon – 11 a.m. ET – Sochi

Semifinals
June 28: Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B – 1 p.m. ET – Kazan
June 28: Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A – 1 p.m. ET – Sochi

Third place match
July 2: Loser semifinal A vs. Loser semifinal B – 7 a.m. ET – Moscow

Final
July 2 – Winner semifinal A vs. Winner semifinal B – 1 p.m. ET – Saint Petersburg

Host stadiums

Moscow – Otkrytiye Arena
Capacity: 45,360
Home to: Spartak Moscow, Russian national team

Saint Petersburg – Krestovsky Stadium
Capacity: 68,134
Home to: Zenit

Kazan – Kazan Arena
Capacity: 45,379
Home to: Rubin Kazan

Sochi – Fisht Olympic Stadium
Capacity: 47,659
Home to: FC Sochi

Prize money distribution

Winner: $5 million
Runner-up: $4.5 million
Third-place: $3.5 million
Fourth-place: $3 million
Group stage: $2 million

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sandro, Klaassen to Everton; Ox to Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool are said to be willing to pay $50 million for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The England international, 23, shone in the latter months of the season for the Gunners, playing in a variety of roles all season but excelling as a right wing-back.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is locked in contract negotiations with Arsenal but it is widely reported that Liverpool are interested in signing the former Southampton man and Jurgen Klopp‘s side can now offer something Arsenal cannot: UEFA Champions League action.

Where would the Ox fit in at Anfield? He could play out wide on the right or left or even in the center of midfield alongside Georginio Wijnaldium, another versatile player who used to play in a more attacking role out wide. The Ox may well be suited long-term to a central role where he can drive forward with the ball and open up defenses.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career has been plagued by injuries in recent years but he’s still won three FA Cups with Arsenal and racked up 26 appearances for England with six goals, the latest coming in the 2-2 draw with Scotland in Glasgow on Saturday.

With 12 months left on his current deal at Arsenal, this speculation has certainly come at an intriguing time?

Across Merseyside it is believe Everton is closing in on two new signings with the BBC reporting that striker Sandro Ramirez is in talks and close to agreeing a $6.5 million move from Malaga, while multiple reports state Ajax’s Davy Klaassen is also heading to Goodison.

Ronald Koeman is wasting no time in rebuilding his Everton squad in the offseason and although the futures of star players Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley seem increasingly uncertain, the Toffees are moving ahead with moves for new signings.

Sandro scored 15 goals in La Liga for Malaga in the 2016-17 season after arriving from Barcelona and the small release clause in his contract make him a wanted man. Instead of replacing Lukaku he would be seen as a complimentary forward option which would make sense after Arouna Kone left Everton in the summer.

As for Klaassen, the 24-year-old Dutch international is a silky central midfielder and his arrival could spark the end for James McCarthy and maybe even Gareth Barry at Everton. Competition for places in Everton’s central midfield would be huge with Idrissa Gueye, Morgan Schneiderlin and Tom Davies all impressing last season.

Ajax’s captain is also said to be interesting Napoli and Inter Milan but Koeman’s pull as a Dutch legend may well sell the deal. A fee of around $32.9 million is expected for Klaassen.

SKorea leader proposes Asian nations co-host 2030 World Cup

Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) South Korea’s new liberal president has offered to co-host the 2030 World Cup with rival North Korea and other Northeast Asian countries as part of efforts to promote peace in the region, his office said Monday.

Moon Jae-in made the proposal during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, Moon’s office said in a statement.

“If neighboring Northeast Asian countries including South and North Korea can host the World Cup, I think that would contribute to peace between South and North Korea and in the Northeast Asian region,” Moon told Infantino, according to Moon’s office. “I would like President Infantino to have interests on this matter.”

Infantino was quoted as saying he respects Moon’s idea and that he will talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping about it when the two meet later this week.

China and Japan reportedly want to host World Cup games individually. Also, last week the prospect for Moon’s push to expand cross-border exchanges with North Korea was thrown into doubt as North Korea rejected a Seoul civic group’s offer to provide relief items.

Before taking office last month, Moon had said he would try to reach out to North Korea and improve ties badly strained over the North’s nuclear and missile programs. Since Moon’s May 10 inauguration, however, North Korea has conducted several missile launches in a show of its resolve to continue its weapons development program to cope with what it calls U.S. hostility.

The two Koreas have been divided along the world’s most heavily fortified border since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. About 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea as deterrence against potential aggression from North Korea.

The organizers of the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, hope North Korea will take part in the Winter Games.

North Korea boycotted the 1986 Asian Games and the 1988 Seoul Olympics, both held in Seoul, but it has since attended other major international sports events held in the South.

South Korea and Japan co-hosted the 2002 World Cup.

Report: Mexico star Lozano heading to Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Sky Sports in the UK states that Mexico star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is close to signing for Premier League side Manchester City.

Per the report Lozano, 21, would go on loan to PSV Eindhoven in Holland for two years as part of the deal.

Lozano has excelled both for Mexico and club side Pachuca in Liga MX over the past two seasons — he has 30 goals in his last 85 appearances for Pachuca — and he gave U.S. national team right back DeAndre Yedlin a tough time with his tricky display out on the left wing.

Man City has followed Chelsea’s lead in loading up on top talents from across the world and then loaning them out or gently introducing them to the first team under Pep Guardiola‘s guidance.

Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane have already established themselves as regulars in City’s first team, but the likes of Patrick Roberts, Kelechi Iheanacho, Aleix Garcia, Marlos Moreno and Oleksandr Zinchenko are seen as future stars for the Manchester club but are all unlikely to get ahead of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Co. anytime soon.

Would a move to City be a good one for Lozano? It’s tough to say.

It is unlikely that he’d be anywhere near Guardiola’s starting lineup for the foreseeable future (hence the loan to PSV) but a move to Europe would certainly help him develop his skills and moving to Eindhoven to play alongside fellow Mexican stars Andres Guardardo and Hector Moreno would also be a good fit for the youngster and help him settle in to life outside of Mexico.

Chucky has shone in Liga MX and in the CONCACAF Champions League and now it is time to try and take his talents to the next level. This seems like a good deal for everyone concerned and the transfer fee would not be huge, perhaps around $20 million, so City can continue to stockpile some of the brightest young talent on the planet and at the very least make cash from loan deals or maybe selling them on after a few years.

Yes, so, basically just like Chelsea.