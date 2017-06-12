Report: Chinese investors aim to woo Newcastle United’s Ashley

So, the 2017 Confederations Cup kicks off in Russia this weekend and runs from June 17 until July 2.
We all know by now that the soccer season never ends. Ever.
[ STREAM LIVE: 2017 Confederations Cup ]
By clicking on the link above you can stream every single game from Russia live, as eight nations go head-to-head for the tournament which celebrates the champions of all six of FIFA’s confederations, plus the reigning World Cup champs and the host nation. The secondary aim is to also get a test of what to expect in Russia next summer for the World Cup as host cities and stadiums get ready to welcome the world.
For the 2017 Confed Cup, hosts Russia are joined by World Cup champs Germany, European champs Portugal, South American champions Chile, CONCACAF champs Mexico, plus African champions Cameroon, the top team from the Asian confederation, Australia, and Oceania champs New Zealand.
Below is everything you need to know ahead of the tournament with venue guides, full streaming schedule and more.
Game schedule
Group A
June 17: Russia vs. New Zealand – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 18: Portugal vs Mexico – 11 a.m. ET – Kazan
June 21: Russia vs. Portugal – 11 a.m ET – Moscow
June 21: Mexico vs. New Zealand – 2 p.m. ET – Sochi
June 24: New Zealand vs. Portugal – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 24: Mexico vs. Russia – 11 a.m. ET – Kazan
Group B
June 18: Cameroon vs. Chile – 2 p.m. ET – Moscow
June 19: Australia vs. Germany – 11 a.m. ET – Sochi
June 22: Cameroon vs. Australia – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 22: Germany vs. Chile – 2 p.m. ET – Kazan
June 25: Chile vs. Australia – 11 a.m. ET – Moscow
June 25: Germany vs. Cameroon – 11 a.m. ET – Sochi
Semifinals
June 28: Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B – 1 p.m. ET – Kazan
June 28: Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A – 1 p.m. ET – Sochi
Third place match
July 2: Loser semifinal A vs. Loser semifinal B – 7 a.m. ET – Moscow
Final
July 2 – Winner semifinal A vs. Winner semifinal B – 1 p.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
Host stadiums
Moscow – Otkrytiye Arena
Capacity: 45,360
Home to: Spartak Moscow, Russian national team
Saint Petersburg – Krestovsky Stadium
Capacity: 68,134
Home to: Zenit
Kazan – Kazan Arena
Capacity: 45,379
Home to: Rubin Kazan
Sochi – Fisht Olympic Stadium
Capacity: 47,659
Home to: FC Sochi
Prize money distribution
Winner: $5 million
Runner-up: $4.5 million
Third-place: $3.5 million
Fourth-place: $3 million
Group stage: $2 million