More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Report: Chinese investors aim to woo Newcastle United’s Ashley

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has consistently claimed his club is not for sale, saying he won’t leave the helm without a trophy.

He said he’s “wedded to the club” whether they like it or not, but apparently interest from China has him questioning his fidelity.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

The Northeast Chronicle says success in attracting shirt sponsor Fun88 from China has Ashley’s head turned to the Far East.

There’s no “firm bid” yet, according to the report:

It is believed that Ashley is open to all possibilities including offering any consortium or group a share in the club. Ashley once said he wouldn’t sell the club until he’d won something or qualified for the Champions League.

But after a decade under Ashley’s tenure, United could very well be up for grabs if somebody shows serious interest.

This is a major development for Newcastle, as supporters have questioned Ashley’s ambition and acumen. At the same time, Premier League owners have become extremely skeptical of takeover bids from lesser known foreign groups.

Striker Andre Silva undergoing medical tests with AC Milan

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Striker Andre Silva is undergoing medical exams with AC Milan to complete a move from FC Porto in a deal reportedly worth 38 million euros ($42.5 million).

Milan posted a video of Silva performing various drills.

Silva says “this opportunity has been a pleasant surprise. … Being here is a real achievement.”

[ MORE: Confederations Cup info ]

The 21-year-old Silva scored 21 goals in 44 matches in all competitions for Porto last season. He has also scored seven goals for Portugal, drawing praise from teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Silva wasn’t about to declare himself the next Ronaldo, though. He says he has “a lot of work to do before even considering things like that.”

Silva would become Milan’s fourth acquisition since Serie A ended last month, after Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Iran joins Russia, Brazil in 2018 World Cup (video)

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

Iran is the third nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, joining Brazil and hosts Russia in international sports’ top spectacle.

Young forwards Sardar Azmoun (22, Rostov) and Mehdi Taremi (24, Persepolis) scored the goals as Iran topped Uzbekistan 2-0 on Monday in Tehran.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

The win gave Iran 20 points in qualifying with two matches left to play, and Team Melli now has seven more than second place South Korea and eight more than Uzbekistan.

The top two teams in both groups of AFC World Cup qualifying go to Russia, while the third place teams play a two-legged playoff to advance to the inter-confederation playoff against the fourth-place team from CONCACAF.

2017 Confederations Cup: Schedule, stream links, stadiums

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

So, the 2017 Confederations Cup kicks off in Russia this weekend and runs from June 17 until July 2.

We all know by now that the soccer season never ends. Ever.

[ STREAM LIVE: 2017 Confederations Cup ]

By clicking on the link above you can stream every single game from Russia live, as eight nations go head-to-head for the tournament which celebrates the champions of all six of FIFA’s confederations, plus the reigning World Cup champs and the host nation. The secondary aim is to also get a test of what to expect in Russia next summer for the World Cup as host cities and stadiums get ready to welcome the world.

For the 2017 Confed Cup, hosts Russia are joined by World Cup champs Germany, European champs Portugal, South American champions Chile, CONCACAF champs Mexico, plus African champions Cameroon, the top team from the Asian confederation, Australia, and Oceania champs New Zealand.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the tournament with venue guides, full streaming schedule and more.

Game schedule

Group A
June 17: Russia vs. New Zealand – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 18: Portugal vs Mexico – 11 a.m. ET – Kazan
June 21: Russia vs. Portugal – 11 a.m ET – Moscow
June 21: Mexico vs. New Zealand – 2 p.m. ET – Sochi
June 24: New Zealand vs. Portugal – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 24: Mexico vs. Russia – 11 a.m. ET – Kazan

Group B
June 18: Cameroon vs. Chile – 2 p.m. ET – Moscow
June 19: Australia vs. Germany – 11 a.m. ET – Sochi
June 22: Cameroon vs. Australia – 11 a.m. ET – Saint Petersburg
June 22: Germany vs. Chile – 2 p.m. ET – Kazan
June 25: Chile vs. Australia – 11 a.m. ET – Moscow
June 25: Germany vs. Cameroon – 11 a.m. ET – Sochi

Semifinals
June 28: Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B – 1 p.m. ET – Kazan
June 28: Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A – 1 p.m. ET – Sochi

Third place match
July 2: Loser semifinal A vs. Loser semifinal B – 7 a.m. ET – Moscow

Final
July 2 – Winner semifinal A vs. Winner semifinal B – 1 p.m. ET – Saint Petersburg

Host stadiums

Moscow – Otkrytiye Arena
Capacity: 45,360
Home to: Spartak Moscow, Russian national team

Saint Petersburg – Krestovsky Stadium
Capacity: 68,134
Home to: Zenit

Kazan – Kazan Arena
Capacity: 45,379
Home to: Rubin Kazan

Sochi – Fisht Olympic Stadium
Capacity: 47,659
Home to: FC Sochi

Prize money distribution

Winner: $5 million
Runner-up: $4.5 million
Third-place: $3.5 million
Fourth-place: $3 million
Group stage: $2 million

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sandro, Klaassen to Everton; Ox to Liverpool

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 12, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool are said to be willing to pay $50 million for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

[ MORE: Arena’s arrival perfect

The England international, 23, shone in the latter months of the season for the Gunners, playing in a variety of roles all season but excelling as a right wing-back.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is locked in contract negotiations with Arsenal but it is widely reported that Liverpool are interested in signing the former Southampton man and Jurgen Klopp‘s side can now offer something Arsenal cannot: UEFA Champions League action.

Where would the Ox fit in at Anfield? He could play out wide on the right or left or even in the center of midfield alongside Georginio Wijnaldium, another versatile player who used to play in a more attacking role out wide. The Ox may well be suited long-term to a central role where he can drive forward with the ball and open up defenses.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career has been plagued by injuries in recent years but he’s still won three FA Cups with Arsenal and racked up 26 appearances for England with six goals, the latest coming in the 2-2 draw with Scotland in Glasgow on Saturday.

With 12 months left on his current deal at Arsenal, this speculation has certainly come at an intriguing time?

Across Merseyside it is believe Everton is closing in on two new signings with the BBC reporting that striker Sandro Ramirez is in talks and close to agreeing a $6.5 million move from Malaga, while multiple reports state Ajax’s Davy Klaassen is also heading to Goodison.

Ronald Koeman is wasting no time in rebuilding his Everton squad in the offseason and although the futures of star players Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley seem increasingly uncertain, the Toffees are moving ahead with moves for new signings.

Sandro scored 15 goals in La Liga for Malaga in the 2016-17 season after arriving from Barcelona and the small release clause in his contract make him a wanted man. Instead of replacing Lukaku he would be seen as a complimentary forward option which would make sense after Arouna Kone left Everton in the summer.

As for Klaassen, the 24-year-old Dutch international is a silky central midfielder and his arrival could spark the end for James McCarthy and maybe even Gareth Barry at Everton. Competition for places in Everton’s central midfield would be huge with Idrissa Gueye, Morgan Schneiderlin and Tom Davies all impressing last season.

Ajax’s captain is also said to be interesting Napoli and Inter Milan but Koeman’s pull as a Dutch legend may well sell the deal. A fee of around $32.9 million is expected for Klaassen.