Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Striker Andre Silva undergoing medical tests with AC Milan

Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Striker Andre Silva is undergoing medical exams with AC Milan to complete a move from FC Porto in a deal reportedly worth 38 million euros ($42.5 million).

Milan posted a video of Silva performing various drills.

Silva says “this opportunity has been a pleasant surprise. … Being here is a real achievement.”

The 21-year-old Silva scored 21 goals in 44 matches in all competitions for Porto last season. He has also scored seven goals for Portugal, drawing praise from teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Silva wasn’t about to declare himself the next Ronaldo, though. He says he has “a lot of work to do before even considering things like that.”

Silva would become Milan’s fourth acquisition since Serie A ended last month, after Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Fearless Arena, USMNT overcame all risks vs. Mexico

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

The ship is steadied.

That’s the upshot of Bruce Arena’s second international break with the United States men’s national team, where the Yanks dominated Trinidad and Tobago before drawing Mexico on Sunday in Azteca.

The latter is a far more impressive result, with Arena’s game planning getting due credit and Michael Bradley’s early goal making sure it had every reason to flourish in the thin air of Mexico City.

Arena’s 3-5-2 took some significant risks, and it’s a credit to the coach and players that even the ones that backfired didn’t hamper the team in pursuit of a result.

The moves that didn’t work are even debatable. DaMarcus Beasley received little help when Carlos Vela toasted him with a counter attack goal, and the left back was limited anyway by an early injury (Whether Arena should’ve bit the bullet and used an early sub with Jorge Villafana is another discussion).

Putting 21-year-old Kellyn Acosta next to Michael Bradley was another risk that mostly worked, though the moments that made that adverb necessary were big ones. Acosta was cooked by Javier Hernandez with a nutmeg and then stayed with the hobbled striker as Vela worked his way to scoring position. That’s two errors on a big play, and it’s almost certain a more experience player takes a card for a tactical foul on Hernandez at midfield. But the Yanks escaped, and now the promising Acosta has an invaluable evening under his belt. Risk rewarded in that sense.

Then there’s Brad Guzan — and I’ve beaten this drum before — who was just fine but not Tim Howard. I realize Guzan has Azteca success, but for me there’s a gulf between the two MLS keepers.

As an aside, it bothers me that preferring Howard — probably the most accomplished of an amazing history of American goalkeepers — could be perceived as a shot at Guzan, who is a fine goalkeeper. But give me Howard every darn time.

It’s more difficult to expound upon the positives because “man those center backs did their job” is often the least sexy route for a writer. But there’s an easy argument that Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez are better for a three-man unit than in a center back duo. And even if it seems an easy trust for Arena to use Cameron as “the man”, it was taking a chance in a big spot.

He also resisted the urge to rest Michael Bradley, who hasn’t been bad but has also not been himself for some time with the USMNT set-up. It wasn’t just the long-distance goal that proved this move astute, rather the calm of the regular metronome in the center of the park.

And as much as I argued for the exclusion of Darlington Nagbe from the XI for this contest, it took guts for Arena not to start the electric Portland Timbers attacker. It’s often going to be a problem to use both Nagbe and Christian Pulisic against teams that can do work in the center of the park, especially while we wait for Pulisic’s continuing evolution. Both are risk/reward players and on a night that saw the Americans anything but successful in keeping the ball — blame an otherworldly night from the magnificent Hector Herrera.

Consider this: Mexico had 67 percent possession and 84 percent pass success. That’s not a horrible night by any means, and the Yanks still managed a point.  I mean, look at the below screen grab from CONCACAF.com. Almost every Mexican player to play significant minutes attempted more passes than the American leader: Pulisic.

Yet it doesn’t feel like a lucky result, and that perception is a feather in Arena’s cap. On a night where Hector Herrera cranked one off the pipe, the Yanks scored an amazing but fortunate goal, and several big name players were kept from the lineup, the U.S. got a result that feels just.

The boys have bought in, most naysayers shut up, and hope springs eternal even with the knowledge that the Yanks will likely be in CONCACAF’s fourth place following Tuesday’s qualifiers in Costa Rica and Panama.

Morata’s agent: Manchester United move rests with Real Madrid

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

Alvaro Morata’s agent says the Spanish forward is very interested in what Manchester United has to offer, but that the player’s current employer is the obstacle.

Morata finds Manchester United an intriguing place to play, and agent Juanma Lopez says the Red Devils have made a “very important proposal” to the player and Real Madrid.

Whether Real accepts is another question, as Lopez says La Liga’s champions turned down a bid from AC Milan earlier this summer.

Previous reports said Morata had personal terms worked out with United, and that the transfer fee remains an obstacle. And Jose Mourinho has said he gave chairman Ed Woodward his shopping list and left the hierarchy to sort it out.

Suffice it to say, this should be sorted out and sooner rather than later.

Report: Chinese investors aim to woo Newcastle United’s Ashley

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has consistently claimed his club is not for sale, saying he won’t leave the helm without a trophy.

He said he’s “wedded to the club” whether they like it or not, but apparently interest from China has him questioning his fidelity.

The Northeast Chronicle says success in attracting shirt sponsor Fun88 from China has Ashley’s head turned to the Far East.

There’s no “firm bid” yet, according to the report:

It is believed that Ashley is open to all possibilities including offering any consortium or group a share in the club. Ashley once said he wouldn’t sell the club until he’d won something or qualified for the Champions League.

But after a decade under Ashley’s tenure, United could very well be up for grabs if somebody shows serious interest.

This is a major development for Newcastle, as supporters have questioned Ashley’s ambition and acumen. At the same time, Premier League owners have become extremely skeptical of takeover bids from lesser known foreign groups.

Iran joins Russia, Brazil in 2018 World Cup (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

Iran is the third nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, joining Brazil and hosts Russia in international sports’ top spectacle.

Young forwards Sardar Azmoun (22, Rostov) and Mehdi Taremi (24, Persepolis) scored the goals as Iran topped Uzbekistan 2-0 on Monday in Tehran.

The win gave Iran 20 points in qualifying with two matches left to play, and Team Melli now has seven more than second place South Korea and eight more than Uzbekistan.

The top two teams in both groups of AFC World Cup qualifying go to Russia, while the third place teams play a two-legged playoff to advance to the inter-confederation playoff against the fourth-place team from CONCACAF.