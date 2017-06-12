More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The rest of the way: USMNT’s road map to the World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

Holden: Gonzalez to file switch to rep USMNT over Mexico

The United States is 60 percent through the final round of World Cup qualifying, 10 percent further than two-thirds of the field.

All six sides will be on even footing in terms of matches played by the stroke of Midnight on Tuesday.

The magic number for an automatic World Cup spot and the fourth-place spot and an inter-confederation match versus the fifth-best Asian side can be figured out within a reasonable margin.

Since the start of the Hex, the third-place sides have won the following amount of points: 15, 16, 16, 17, 14.

The fourth-place sides have claimed 11, 16, 13, and 14 (The fourth place team in 1998, Costa Rica, won 12 points but that tournament only permitted three CONCACAF teams to advance to France).

Here’s how the Americans finish the Hex (Standings here):

Sept. 1 — HOME vs. Costa Rica (TBA)
Sept. 5 — AWAY to Honduras
Oct. 6 — HOME vs. Panama (Orlando, Fla.)
Oct. 10 — AWAY to Trinidad and Tobago

The story here, as always, is simple but not easy. The Yanks have won their last three home World Cup qualifiers against Panama by scores of 2-0, 2-0, and 6-0. In the same stretch, the Americans are 2W-2D versus Costa Rica at home.

As for trips to Honduras, the U.S. lost its last Hex match there but won the previous two. The Americans are 3W-2D-1L in its last six World Cup qualifiers at Trinidad and Tobago.

Given how the Yanks have traditionally fared at home, it would be stunning if they failed to claim four of six points from the final two matches. And it’s reasonable to expect they beat either Honduras or T&T for another three points.

Overall, another three wins would make it fairly improbable that the Americans would fail to qualify for Russia. Two wins and a draw could also do the trick. Anything less is extremely dicey in the race for third.

U.S. fans should root for Honduras to get a draw out of Panama on Tuesday. It would be terrific for T&T to do the same in Costa Rica, but that would be asking a lot of the Soca Warriors (granted they’ll be desperate).

Holden: Gonzalez to file switch to rep USMNT over Mexico

Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

The United States took a point from Mexico on Sunday, and they may also have stolen a goalkeeper.

USMNT player turned broadcaster Stu Holden says FC Dallas backstop Jesse Gonzalez has had a change of heart regarding his international future.

[ USMNT: Path to the World Cup ]

Gonzalez, 22, is a Homegrown Player for FCD but was expected to continue his journey with the Mexican national team having represented Mexico at the U-23 and U-20 levels.

It had been reported that Gonzalez would choose Mexicobut Bruce Arena called the goalkeeper up for the Gold Cup. That triggered speculation and an apparent recruiting war between Juan Carlos Osorio and Arena.

Deschamps warns France to up its game against English

Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) France coach Didier Deschamps warned his players they are fighting for their places in the friendly against England on Tuesday.

The match follows France’s 2-1 loss at Sweden on Friday in a World Cup qualifier. The loss, gifted to Sweden in the last seconds, dropped France to second place in Europe Group A and allowed the Netherlands – the next opponent in qualifying – to close within three points.

Deschamps guided France to the European Championship final last year with a settled side, but results since then have been inconsistent, and he thinks some players must raise their game.

[ MORE: Newcastle chased by Chinese investors ]

“No one has any guarantees,” Deschamps said at a news conference on Monday. “It can happen that you’re not in good form for one or two games. But there are quality alternatives available.”

Although Olivier Giroud maintained his fine form with another goal against Sweden, the rest of the forward line – Dimitri Payet, Antoine Griezmann and Moussa Sissoko – was poor.

Deschamps may be tempted to try something new against England, a game he says has more importance given the result in Sweden.

“I won’t say that I’m not taking that game into consideration. It was a cruel defeat and it’s important to finish the season on a high note,” he said. “Whoever starts needs to play as well as they can. Will it change things for August (against the Netherlands)? I’ll think about and analyze it afterward. A team can always be modified.”

Deschamps wants a marked improvement in defense against an England team led by striker Harry Kane, who is brimming with confidence after 29 Premier League goals. Kane grabbed a last-gasp equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Scotland in a qualifier on Saturday.

[ MORE: Fearless Arena, USMNT score big ]

“The highest level isn’t just about attacking well it’s about defending as well,” Deschamps said. “We will face an England team with a lot of attacking potential.”

Poor marking allowed Sweden to equalize, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris – normally reliable – handed the Swedes victory by rushing out of his area and haphazardly passing to a Sweden player who then lobbed him.

Deschamps said the best thing for Lloris is to face England, to prevent him dwelling on his blunder.

“Hugo will be captain. Obviously I’ve discussed things with him,” Deschamps said. “If he’d seen things differently, I might have changed my decision. But we both thought it was the best thing for him to do, it was clear.”

Teammates have rallied around Lloris.

“When you’re playing in his position, you always pay dearly for a mistake,” center half Raphael Varane said. “The team has total confidence in him. We know that he will save us again in the future.”

England manager Gareth Southgate will rest his No. 1 Joe Hart, giving backups Tom Heaton and Jack Butland a chance to impress.

Heaton will start and Butland will play the second half, Southgate said on Monday.

Heaton helped Burnley to stay in the Premier League.

Butland recently returned from injury to play in Stoke’s last five Premier League games, keeping three clean sheets.

“We’ve got to maintain the squad environment (where) people feel involved,” Southgate said. “In the past, one or two goalkeepers have sort of given up international football because they’ve not had that chance.”

Coutinho, Mahrez, Mbappe on their futures

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

International breaks inside the summer transfer window are a recipe for transfer headlines, as players are quizzed on their futures.

In the cases of Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, the players have not been shy regarding interest in new projects. With Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, not so much.

[ MORE: Fearless Arena, USMNT score big ]

We’ll start there, as Coutinho has cooled more talk of a Barcelona switch while on Brazil duty, implying his contract with Liverpool makes transfer talk a moot point (from The Liverpool Echo).

“Talking about this is complicated. I have a contract with my club and it is long. So my focus is on the present and the national team. My focus is here.”

As for Mahrez, there’s been a lot of speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal. Wenger has spoken of his admiration for the Leicester attacker, but Mahrez isn’t counting any chickens in London.

“It’s an honour to receive compliments like this from such a big manager [Wenger] in world football,” Mahrez said, from The London Evening Standard. “But there’s a big difference between an offer and speculation, so there is nothing on the table at the moment.”

Finally, Mbappe, a player in demand of pretty much every big club in the world. Monaco’s teen star doesn’t close the door on much with his recent comments, but his love for the UEFA Champions League may make a move to Arsenal unreasonable for the striker.

“[The Champions League] is a dream, a competition that everyone wants to win and that only a minority can win – the most important are the titles,” Mbappe told Telefoot (from Sky Sports).“That would be much more of an obsession for me than the Ballon d’Or, for example. I want to touch the stars and, when you dream, you do not dream of playing the middle of the table or maintaining it.”

Fearless Arena, USMNT overcame all risks vs. Mexico

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
By Nicholas MendolaJun 12, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

MORE: USMNT

The rest of the way: USMNT's road map to the World Cup

The ship is steadied.

That’s the upshot of Bruce Arena’s second international break with the United States men’s national team, where the Yanks dominated Trinidad and Tobago before drawing Mexico on Sunday in Azteca.

The latter is a far more impressive result, with Arena’s game planning getting due credit and Michael Bradley’s early goal making sure it had every reason to flourish in the thin air of Mexico City.

[ MORE: Player ratings for USMNT

Arena’s 3-5-2 took some significant risks, and it’s a credit to the coach and players that even the ones that backfired didn’t hamper the team in pursuit of a result.

The moves that didn’t work are even debatable. DaMarcus Beasley received little help when Carlos Vela toasted him with a counter attack goal, and the left back was limited anyway by an early injury (Whether Arena should’ve bit the bullet and used an early sub with Jorge Villafana is another discussion).

Putting 21-year-old Kellyn Acosta next to Michael Bradley was another risk that mostly worked, though the moments that made that adverb necessary were big ones. Acosta was cooked by Javier Hernandez with a nutmeg and then stayed with the hobbled striker as Vela worked his way to scoring position. That’s two errors on a big play, and it’s almost certain a more experience player takes a card for a tactical foul on Hernandez at midfield. But the Yanks escaped, and now the promising Acosta has an invaluable evening under his belt. Risk rewarded in that sense.

Then there’s Brad Guzan — and I’ve beaten this drum before — who was just fine but not Tim Howard. I realize Guzan has Azteca success, but for me there’s a gulf between the two MLS keepers.

As an aside, it bothers me that preferring Howard — probably the most accomplished of an amazing history of American goalkeepers — could be perceived as a shot at Guzan, who is a fine goalkeeper. But give me Howard every darn time.

It’s more difficult to expound upon the positives because “man those center backs did their job” is often the least sexy route for a writer. But there’s an easy argument that Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez are better for a three-man unit than in a center back duo. And even if it seems an easy trust for Arena to use Cameron as “the man”, it was taking a chance in a big spot.

He also resisted the urge to rest Michael Bradley, who hasn’t been bad but has also not been himself for some time with the USMNT set-up. It wasn’t just the long-distance goal that proved this move astute, rather the calm of the regular metronome in the center of the park.

And as much as I argued for the exclusion of Darlington Nagbe from the XI for this contest, it took guts for Arena not to start the electric Portland Timbers attacker. It’s often going to be a problem to use both Nagbe and Christian Pulisic against teams that can do work in the center of the park, especially while we wait for Pulisic’s continuing evolution. Both are risk/reward players and on a night that saw the Americans anything but successful in keeping the ball — blame an otherworldly night from the magnificent Hector Herrera.

Consider this: Mexico had 67 percent possession and 84 percent pass success. That’s not a horrible night by any means, and the Yanks still managed a point.  I mean, look at the below screen grab from CONCACAF.com. Almost every Mexican player to play significant minutes attempted more passes than the American leader: Pulisic.

Yet it doesn’t feel like a lucky result, and that perception is a feather in Arena’s cap. On a night where Hector Herrera cranked one off the pipe, the Yanks scored an amazing but fortunate goal, and several big name players were kept from the lineup, the U.S. got a result that feels just.

The boys have bought in, most naysayers shut up, and hope springs eternal even with the knowledge that the Yanks will likely be in CONCACAF’s fourth place following Tuesday’s qualifiers in Costa Rica and Panama.