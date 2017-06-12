Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sandro, Klaassen to Everton; Ox to Liverpool

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool are said to be willing to pay $50 million for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The England international, 23, shone in the latter months of the season for the Gunners, playing in a variety of roles all season but excelling as a right wing-back.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is locked in contract negotiations with Arsenal but it is widely reported that Liverpool are interested in signing the former Southampton man and Jurgen Klopp‘s side can now offer something Arsenal cannot: UEFA Champions League action.

Where would the Ox fit in at Anfield? He could play out wide on the right or left or even in the center of midfield alongside Georginio Wijnaldium, another versatile player who used to play in a more attacking role out wide. The Ox may well be suited long-term to a central role where he can drive forward with the ball and open up defenses.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career has been plagued by injuries in recent years but he’s still won three FA Cups with Arsenal and racked up 26 appearances for England with six goals, the latest coming in the 2-2 draw with Scotland in Glasgow on Saturday.

With 12 months left on his current deal at Arsenal, this speculation has certainly come at an intriguing time?

Across Merseyside it is believe Everton is closing in on two new signings with the BBC reporting that striker Sandro Ramirez is in talks and close to agreeing a $6.5 million move from Malaga, while multiple reports state Ajax’s Davy Klaassen is also heading to Goodison.

Ronald Koeman is wasting no time in rebuilding his Everton squad in the offseason and although the futures of star players Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley seem increasingly uncertain, the Toffees are moving ahead with moves for new signings.

Sandro scored 15 goals in La Liga for Malaga in the 2016-17 season after arriving from Barcelona and the small release clause in his contract make him a wanted man. Instead of replacing Lukaku he would be seen as a complimentary forward option which would make sense after Arouna Kone left Everton in the summer.

As for Klaassen, the 24-year-old Dutch international is a silky central midfielder and his arrival could spark the end for James McCarthy and maybe even Gareth Barry at Everton. Competition for places in Everton’s central midfield would be huge with Idrissa Gueye, Morgan Schneiderlin and Tom Davies all impressing last season.

Ajax’s captain is also said to be interesting Napoli and Inter Milan but Koeman’s pull as a Dutch legend may well sell the deal. A fee of around $32.9 million is expected for Klaassen.

